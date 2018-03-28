Foot Locker's Prospects Are Better Than The Market Believes

If share price was the only variable worth looking at for an investment, then Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) has had a tumultuous 2017.

From a 52-week high of $77.86 to its current price around the $45 range, the fall in share price has been drastic, but is no reason to disqualify Foot Locker as a prospective investment. After all, the company's revenue figures for the past five years have been consistently healthy.

Year

Revenue ($)

2014

6.51 billion

2015

7.15 billion

2016

7.41 billion

2017

7.77 billion

2018

7.78 billion

However, net income is down for the first time within the same time frame.

Year

Net Income ($)

2014

429 million

2015

520 million

2016

541 million

2017

664 million

2018

284 million

Market sentiment has turned against many retailers, with declining mall traffic and the growth of e-commerce as a preferred option for shoppers. However, while such sentiment may well have influenced Foot Locker's share price fall, the reason for the net income decline in 2018 was investment.

In 2017, Foot Locker invested approximately $270 million into digital and supply chain initiatives relative to real estate investments, and have earmarked a further $230 million for 2018. This focus on e-commerce is necessary for Foot Locker to compete with online retailers such as Amazon (AMZN), as well as other sports equipment retailers such as Hibbett Sports (HIBB), JD Sports Fashion (OTC:JDSPY), and Sports Direct International (OTCPK:SDIPF) (OTCPK:SDISY).

In short, Foot Locker's lower net income figures - the quarterly reports of which contributed to the share price fall over the past year - are to do with the company having the foresight to make itself more competitive within the retail sector. The revenue figures suggest that the company's profitability is not impaired. Indeed, as Chairman and CEO Richard Johnson put it:

Together, these actions demonstrate our Board of Directors’ confidence in our Company’s ability to execute the initiatives that will transform our business faster and strengthen the connections with our customers that we believe will maintain our leadership position in a dynamic youth culture, while also extending our annual double-digit dividend rate increases.

So, for investors looking for a solid specialist retail play, Foot Locker, Inc. is currently trading in the mid-$40 range with a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a forward P/E ratio of 9.42, and offers a dividend yield of 3.05% with a payout ratio of 26.00%. The P/E ratio and forward P/E ratio are at a considerable discount to the Specialty Retail industry average of 23.38 and to the S&P 500 (SPY) average of 24.69, and the payout ratio is low enough to ensure that Foot Locker can continue paying shareholders the consecutively rising dividends that they have distributed since 2011.

