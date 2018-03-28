Basic Guide To Successful Investing - Part V

Back to Part IV, Part I

Investing for Income Works!

I would like to come back to a very important point that I mentioned earlier in this series about investing for future income rather than appreciation. I have found that if I buy a quality asset that meets my income requirements and fulfills my future expectations, the appreciation generally occurs as a result. I used to focus on appreciation potential. That turned out to be a hit or miss proposition. Investing for income has worked much better for me. Most asset values are based, to some degree or another, on the level of income that is provided, especially relative to other similar assets. I will delve into the relative valuation of assets later in the series.

For me it all comes down to how much income I will need in order to support my future goals. This is especially true for investors just starting out early in life. If I set a dollar amount target of, say, $1 million, how do I know that it will provide the income I need in the future when I want to endure less risk in my investment portfolio? If I plan on moving to more bonds or other forms of fixed income during retirement, which is the “normal” route investors are told to take, how much will I be earning if at age 65 I have accumulated $1 million but 30-year Treasuries are only yielding about 3.1 percent? I can only count on $31,000 of income if I convert to an all Treasury portfolio. If you had told most people ten years ago that the yield on 30-year U.S. Treasury bonds would be under 3.1 percent someday they would have called you crazy. But here we are! And, it should be noted that at one point in June of 2016 that rate fell below 2.3%.

Of course, you can add more risk of loss to your portfolio by adding corporate bonds, not usually a bad move as long as you stick to companies with investment grade credit ratings, but your income may still not meet your needs. The yields are better, though. And dropping down into junk rated bonds is too risky at this point in an economic cycle for my taste as the risk of loss rises considerably should the economy enter a recession. Earning five or six percent per year will no longer seem so good when the principal value of your bonds falls by 20 percent or more.

At current levels the yield on bonds does not yet appeal to me. Plain and simple. When inflation comes back interest rates will rise (even more) and yields on bonds may become more enticing again. I do not expect to see double digit yields on Treasuries like we experienced in the late 1970s into 1980s. However, with the Federal Reserve now raising rates, the trend is already pointing to higher yields. The question is determining where the next peak in yields will be.

But investors should keep in mind that investing in bonds for income requires funds that will not be needed until maturity unless yields are falling. Why? Because as interest rates rise the principal (price) of bonds falls and the longer the maturity the more the price will move. It was a fun ride holding bonds when interest rates fell from over 5% in 2007 to recent lows since that led to significant capital gains. But now we are at the beginning of a new trend heading in the opposite direction. The result could be disastrous for anyone who may need access to cash from their bond holdings before maturity. The losses could be hefty. So I will not buy bonds in today’s market with money that may be needed for other purposes.

For my purposes it has become a matter of investing to add another layer of rising future income in stocks that has appealed more than holding bonds in the current economic climate. Still, one must be very selective and avoid overpaying for an equity. There are fewer bargains at this point in an aging bull market. Sometimes it makes more sense to sit on cash earning interest below the rate of inflation than risking a significant loss to principal. This is one of the most difficult things an investor can do. But it has paid off handsomely in the past and I would expect it to do so again and again as the market trend does change from bull to bear and back over time. The thing to keep in mind is that the extremely long-term trend of markets is generally up. But patience often pays off.

There will be a time once again when bonds will be my preferred investment for income, but not now in my humble opinion. That reminds me of an experience I had when I was in my 30s.

A Personal Learning Experience

A married couple with a new baby, friends of mine, came to me with a question: If I had a baby (which I did not at the time) and wanted to put away money for his/her college education, how would I invest it? This is way before 529 plans, so that wasn’t an option. It was also during the early 1980s when interest rates were sky high (like 15 percent for 30-year Treasuries). They didn’t want to invest in stocks. So, I suggested that they invest in zero coupon treasury bonds, then referred to as CATS. They did. I didn’t. They are happy. I am sad.

Today’s equivalent of a CATS bond is zero coupon Treasury STRIPS (Separate Trading of Registered Interest and Principal Securities). With rates so low, this type of investment is not on my radar presently.

Thirty-odd years ago my friends were able to lock in a 12.5 percent yield. I had also explained to them that they would need to pay taxes on the accrued interest each year which they agreed would be workable. It was like making an initial investment of $25,000 per year and adding a bit more each year, but with the assurance that there would be enough to meet the needs of college expenses when needed with very little downside risk. The total of those taxes amounted to about another $36,000 spread over the 18 year holding period. By paying the taxes annually on the accrued interest earned (but not received) the couple also benefited from paying a lower tax rate than would otherwise have been the case had they had to pay taxes on the full amount of capital gain and accrued interest all at once when they sold the bonds. They would have been in a much higher tax bracket with an extra $180,000 in earnings all in one year. The capital gains tax rate would not have mattered since the income generated was considered interest.

By the time the baby had grown up and was ready for college, those bonds had accumulated over $180,000 in interest. Yields had dropped to more “normal” levels of eight percent, so the price available for the bonds had also increased to well above face value. Think about this scenario for a moment: $25,000 (plus the $36,000 added over time) turned into more than $200,000 in eighteen years. If they had been able to hold onto those bonds for the full 30-year term the total value of the bonds when cashed in would have been about $856,000. The total taxes paid over the full 30 years would amount to approximately $196,000, so the total investment would have been about $221,000. And upon cashing in the bonds they would only owe taxes on the final year of interest since the taxes on the accrued interest had been paid as it accrued each year. They would get to keep almost the entire amount to be reinvested toward retirement.

Again, I want you to think about these results. A total of $221,000 invested periodically over a 30-year period turns into $856,000 and at the end almost all the taxes are already paid. You get to keep the full amount less the taxes due on the final year of interest. Once again, that is the power of compound interest; interest accruing on an investment over time plus interest on the interest.

A look at the historical yield on 30-year Treasuries for perspective:

Bonds will again be a great investment for everyone. Today, those securities are primarily used by those needing immediate income without the risk inherent in stocks and who plan to hold the bonds to maturity. The other use is to diversify a portfolio but with rates at the current low level and trending higher it seems less able to provide the stability that would be afforded with higher, or more normal, interest rates. Once nomalization is completed by the Fed bonds should be more appetizing to a broader group of investors.

But the point of this story is about understanding the investment vehicle being used, the likely outcome, having a plan and sticking to it to reap the benefits. The key to investing for income is patience and selectivity. Let’s take a look at another true story to drive this concept home.

Interlude 2: True Story about an Average Working Man who died Worth Millions – And Nobody Knew

Ronald Read, of Brattleboro, Vermont, died at the age of 92 in June of 2014 leaving an estate valued at $8 million; not bad for a janitor.

Mr. Read lived a very modest life and saved. He also invested and accumulated what to most of us would be a fortune. He lived his life in Vermont with his only extended period away being his service in World War II where he saw action in both North Africa and the Pacific.

After the war he returned to Brattleboro and worked for his brother at a gas station for 25 years. He apparently did not enjoy retirement because he chose instead to work as a janitor at a J.C. Penney store until 1997. Throughout his life he was frugal not allowing himself to be wasteful or to enjoy luxuries that he could have afforded himself.

He was a patient investor. By that I mean that he did not trade in and out of stocks. His estate included a stack of stock certificates five inches thick that he had kept in a safe-deposit box. By holding the certificates, as was more customary in his day, he required of himself a multi-step process to sell any of his stock. He would have to go down to the bank and access his safe-deposit box to retrieve the certificate and then travel to the brokerage office to turn in the certificate to be sold. Compare that to a couple of clicks on a computer or swipes on a smart phone today. Convenience has turned investing into trading these days.

Mr Read had two things in his favor: patience and time. He rarely, if ever, sold a stock that he held. He also lived to be 92 years old. If you recall the tables in my previous article, you will realize how much the compounding effect impacted his results in his later years. He had held many of his stocks for several decades. It is amazing just how much accumulation goes on after the first 20 years of investing and even more so after 30 years.

Another of Ronald’s keys to success was that he bought dividend-paying stocks: railroads, utilities, banks, healthcare, telecom and consumer products companies. He then reinvested the dividends into more shares of those same stocks. He was not an active trader, but he was an active buyer, especially later in life. All those dividend checks gave him the capability to make regular purchases. But it was the early purchases, the foundation that he built early in life, which made it all possible.

In the end, his portfolio included the stocks of 95 companies, mostly blue chips. Among those were household names like Smuckers (SJM), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Procter & Gamble (PG), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), CVS Health (CVS), and Dow Chemical (DWDP). He also owned Lehman Brothers but his diversified portfolio spread and limited the risk of loss so the impact of his failed holdings were offset by the successes.

During his life Mr. Read had to pay taxes on his dividends but, since there was no record of his ever selling a stock, he paid no taxes on his gains. Mr. Read was a widower and bequeathed his millions to the local hospital and library. The IRS got almost nothing relative to the size of his estate. A janitor who was wise beyond his externally apparent means.

