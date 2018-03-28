If We Had To Buy One Stock Right Now, It Would Be Baozun

The company has a substantial growth path ahead of it, and while it is already profitable, one uncertainty remains whether the margin expansion will continue this year.

But even after a substantial rally, the shares are still very reasonably priced.

The Chinese company Baozun (BZUN) had a very good run since we first wrote about it last December and we're still kicking ourselves for not including it in the SHU portfolio. We have remedied this Tuesday afternoon by picking up 200 shares at $44.32.

Since we wrote, the shares have nearly doubled their price in the process before giving quite a bit back in the market sell-off.

For instance, on March 22, the shares sold off 10% on what Seeking Alpha argued was the following worry:

Chinese internet–related stocks continue to feel pressure from Tencent’s (OTCPK:TCEHY -10%) plans to focus on investments rather than short-term margins and Naspers’ $10.6B sale of Tencent shares.

While we acknowledged the sell-off, we're not sure Tencent's investment policies have much, if anything to do with it. These should be considered company-specific events, in our view, even if Baozun's management argued at the Q4CC that the company will prioritize investing in technology over margin expansion in the coming year, but we knew that way before the Tencent news.

We think it's more likely that the shares were caught in the midst of the worries about a possible US-Chinese trade war, which heavily spooked the market that Thursday (as well as the following Friday).

After all, Baozun is a company that assists foreign companies with a Chinese online presence, offering services like digital store fronts, marketing campaigns, customer fulfillment, etc. In short, a one-stop shop e-commerce and social media solution.

While we are very concerned for the markets about these prospects, as no party seems willing to climb down, we are actually not terribly worried about the fallout for Baozun.

The simple truth is, what we know about possible Chinese retaliation to the $50B+ or so opening gambit of tariffs on Chinese imports into the US is likely to take the shape of tariffs on agricultural commodities like soya, pork and Boeing (NYSE:BA) airplanes.

Airplanes and soya isn't stuff that is sold online through Baozun assisted websites and social media presence. Although it's likely there will be some fallout, especially as things escalate (stuff like leisure wear and shoes, brands like Nike (NYSE:NKE) and Skechers (NYSE:SKX) could be affected), but this causes some slowdown in parts of the Baozun GMV, we don't think this is the end of the world.

Meanwhile, investors should not lose sight of two things:

The company is an amazing growth story, which was somewhat hidden from sight due to a business model change.

The shares really are pretty cheap compared to similar companies.

Growth

The first once again became obvious after the stellar Q4 results.

BZUN Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

While revenue growth in the quarter might seem fairly modest at 23% (y/y) and actually missed consensus by 2% or so, it does constitute a mild acceleration from Q3 (18.4%).

More importantly, it isn't the right growth metric to assess the growth perspective of the company, because it is in the midst of a business model change.

The company is actively moving away from its distribution model in which it actually holds inventory for its own account and moving towards the consignment and especially the service fee model where it just operates as a platform, possibly with added services (like warehousing and fulfillment win the case of the consignment model).

With the distribution model, inventories are owned by Baozun and revenues are on a gross basis. That is, moving away from this model has two effects:

Revenue growth is depressed.

Margins are expanded.

So we can conclude that the revenue growth understates the growth of the company, but by how much? Here are some other metrics to consider:

GMV or Gross Merchandise Volume was RMB8,428.9M, an increase of 75.5% (y/y).

Non-distribution GMV was RMB7,521.2M, an increase of 92.6% (y/y).

Services revenue was RMB782.6M (US$120.3M), an increase of 56.0% (y/y).

The same-store sales growth was a whopping 60% (y/y).

Net income attributable to Baozun ordinary shareholders was RMB146.6M (US$22.5M), an increase of 139.0% (y/y).

Compared to the non-distribution GMV, distribution GMV income was stagnant, increasing just 1% for the quarter.

Will this growth continue? We think this is rather likely:

The growth of the Chinese economy in general and consumer spending in particular.

The shift in retail sales towards online purchases.

The shift in business model and the resulting margin expansion.

The increase in same-store sales of existing brands and the acquisition of new brand customers (management expects some 20 new brands during 2018).

The addition of new services to existing and new customers, strengthening the platform value proposition at the same time.

The addressing of new market segments SA contributor From Growth to Value noticed that Baozun is now also focusing on smaller clients as well. In that, the company takes the opposite road from Shopify (SHOP), which started with small and medium-sized companies and moved towards bigger brands with its enterprise solution Shopify Plus.

The company is advancing in fields like digital marketing with the help of big data and machine learning, winning several awards for these capabilities. With respect to these digital marketing efforts, management argued during the Q4CC:

So I think this already start to impact or financial results. But we believe that this year, the effect will be much more stronger than before. So value add of course, in the past 10 years on marketing has not been integrated with the sales activities yet.

The company is also expanding its logistics, nearly completing its new warehouse in Chengdu, western China.

It is also introducing a new version of its software NEBULA+ SaaS, one with more modules, more configuration options and more integration. It comes in two versions, one of which is intended for the smaller players which got another SA contributor excited. During the Q4CC management also said that it's "also more maintainable, which means much lower given cost."

Guidance

This is what the company provided in the earnings PR:

The Company expects total net revenues to be between RMB860 million and RMB890 million for the first quarter of 2018. While the Company is transitioning more of its business from the distribution model towards the non-distribution model, Baozun is providing quarterly guidance on services revenues. The Company expects services revenue to increase by over 50% on a year-over-year basis for the first quarter of 2018.

For the full year, this is what management had to say during the Q4CC:

Looking forward for the full year 2018, we expect GMV to grow to over RMB30 million and total revenues to increased over, to over RMB5.1 billion on a year-over-year basis.

Margins

BZUN Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

While some investors might have been scared off by the seemingly modest revenue growth, the flip side of that is really margin expansion as both are the result of the above-described change in business model.

And indeed, there is a solid and ongoing margin expansion, operating margin improved to 11.2% (from 4.9% a year ago). Product sales gross margin improved from 11.9% a year ago to 19.5% in Q4.

There is no reason to assume we have seen the last of that, given that the change in business model isn't completed.

However, it might be counterbalanced at least to some degree this year by increasing investments in R&D and technology, which management prioritizes. Management is confident there will be further operating leverage in 2018 though, as stated during the Q4CC.

Profits

BZUN Net Income (TTM) data by YCharts

While revenue growth might seem modest, the margin expansion as a result of the business model change produces some pretty hefty earnings growth, as can be seen in the graph above.

If there is a negative, it's in terms of cash (from the earnings PR):

As of December 31, 2017, the Company had RMB557.4 million (US$85.7 million) in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investment, a decrease from RMB957.3 million as of December 31, 2016 primarily due to investment in logistics space and competitive technology development and higher accounts receivable.

That is a pretty substantial reduction, although it doesn't square with the remarks of analyst Billy Leung during the Q4CC:

The first one is on the cash flow. The cash flow for this quarter was actually quite strong mainly do I get a public equity and sort of lack of investments.

We're not entirely sure what Leung means here, but he seems to suggest that there was significant cash flow from an equity offering this quarter but we couldn't find any. Neither is there readily available cash flow figures so we stick by the decrease in cash holdings.

On the other hand, management argues that CapEx is coming down as there is no need to repeat the $40M investment in 2017 for land rights and a distribution center, even if the company does ratchet up (or re-accelerate, as management had it during the Q4CC) investment in technology (but this is R&D, not CapEx).

Cash holdings might be diminishing, the company has no debt on the books so the balance sheet is very healthy.

The company issued a modest $2.1M in share-based compensation in Q4 ($8.9M for 2017 as a whole).

BZUN Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

There has been a modest dilution, but not something to get nervous about.

Valuation

BZUN P/E Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Yes, the 90x 2017 earnings is a bit hefty, but this is a GAAP and backwards-looking figure. What strikes us is the modest EV/S multiple, which is much lower than the one for Shopify:

SHOP EV to Revenues (TTM) data by YCharts

Some of that valuation difference might seem justified at first sight, as revenues are growing much faster at Shopify. However, the gap is enormous, and revenue growth understates the growth of the company at Baozun because of the changing business model. What's more, Baozun is solidly profitable while Shopify is still loss-making.

There might also be a bit of a China discount operative here, a company like Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) (with a EV/S multiple of nearly 14) doesn't seem to suffer too much from that.

Conclusion

With a solid balance sheet, strong growth and growth opportunities, solid market position and profitability, and a still fairly modest sales valuation multiple, we see excellent risk-reward here.

Are there any caveats? Well, margins might not expand due to increased investments, despite the switch to the inherently more profitable consignment and service fee business models. We are also a little uncertain about cash flow.

We aren't too worried here, as there has been a very solid increase in margins and earnings. The company isn't likely to have to seek funding in any major way even if there is some scope for disappointing earnings this year as a result of the investments.

Investors must also get accustomed to, and stomach, considerable volatility in the share price. But all-in-all, we think investors will do fine building up a position here.

We also think some of the valuation gap between Shopify and Baozun will close, albeit gradually. But the gap is so large that this could easily have a rather dramatic impact on the share price of Baozun (provided Shopify's multiple stays in the same ballpark).

Disclosure: I am/we are long BZUN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.