Prestige Brands Is Down 42%, Is Now The Time To Buy?

It's always tempting to imagine a stock decline as a buying opportunity, particularly when the business is a recognizable consumer name. A look across the landscape of companies trading at 10% or more below their 200-day simple moving averages includes stalwarts like UPS (UPS), Philip Morris (PM), Altria (MO), Kimberly-Clark (KMB), and Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB). The legendary Procter & Gamble Corporation (PG) has been range-bound for five years. Private label competition and a younger generation of consumers willing to experiment with new brands available on the internet, often with more natural ingredients, have challenged the belief that strong brand identity will persist through all economic weather.

Prestige Brands (PBH) appears to be a tempting value investment. The stock has fallen 42% since April. While none of its products garner the kind of loyalty of a Tide detergent or Huggies diapers, they are nevertheless a common staple among drugstore sales. Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Efferdent, Gaviscon and Monistat are all recognizable and persistently purchased by folks wandering the aisles of ubiquitous Walgreens and CVS stores. Unfortunately, with organic growth in the low single digits and a large debt load, PBH seems reasonably valued at its current level of $33 per share. Until debt is paid down, the company has little room for a new acquisition that will move the needle significantly higher. Investors should look elsewhere for opportunities.

At this point, your mouse is probably hovering over the "back" arrow on your browser. Read on. The economics facing PBH offer an instructive lens for evaluating other businesses.

Current Price 33.54 Basic Shares Outstanding 53,129 Market Cap 1,782,000 Cash Balance 45,400 Debt Balance 2,077,000 Enterprise Value 3,813,600 Book Value of Equity 1,217,400

Prestige Brands, based in Tarrytown, NY, has a market capitalization of $1.8 billion. Sales in the fiscal year ending March of 2018 will approximate $1.04 billion. The stock trades at roughly 5.34x estimated 2018 EBITDA. The PE ratio is largely meaningless due to the $278 million addition to net income during the third quarter because of a one-time adjustment for the tax reform act.

PBH has about $2.08 billion in debt with a weighted average interest rate of approximately 5.2%. This includes the recent announcement that the company will replace $250 million of its term loan balance with an addition to its Senior Notes due 2024 bearing interest at 6.375%. A large portion of the debt is attributable to the $823.7 Million acquisition of C.B. Fleet Company in January of 2017. Fleet brought on board several feminine product brands including Summer's Eve. Fleet will help boost sales by nearly 20%, but management concedes that organic growth across all brands is between 1% and 3%.

The expectations for cash flow set by management is a respectable $205 million once the FY 2018 books are closed at the end of March.

Prestige Brands, Estimated FY 2018 Income Statement

PBH est'd In Thousands FY 2018 Income Statement

Revenue growth over FY 2017 17.96% Revenues Net Sales 1,040,000 Other Revenues 500 Total Revenues 1,040,500 Cost of Sales 473,400 Gross Profit 567,100 Gross Margin 54.50% Operating Expenses Advertising & Promotion 141,200 General & Administration 98,100 Depreciation & Amortization 27,900 Total Operating Expenses 267,100 Operating Income 299,950 Operating Margin 28.83% Other Income (Expense): Interest Expense (93,500) Other Income 270 Other Expense (1,000) Income Before Taxes 205,700 Income Tax (Provision) 200,500 Net Income 406,200 Earnings Per Diluted Share 7.59 Diluted Shares 53,531

Note: A full history of income statements dating to FY 2013 are provided at the bottom of the article.

What is the intrinsic value of Prestige Brands?

I typically employ the earnings power valuation (EPV) model advocated by noted Columbia University value investment professor Bruce Greenwald. His methodology utilizes "normalized" operating free cash flows. These normalized numbers incorporate average profit margins over the recent past, and adjustments are made for operating leases, research and development, and other one-off charges. Depreciation and amortization are added, but a steady-state capital expenditure amount is subtracted. Next, the normalized free cash flows are capitalized by dividing the amount by a denominator equal to the weighted average cost of capital for the business. Finally, debt is deducted, and balance sheet cash is added to produce a final intrinsic value for the business. Greenwald recommends only taking a position in the stock if the company can be bought for a price that is discounted by 30% or more to the market value.

Prestige Brands Normalized Income Est'd 2018 Sales 1,040,500 Operating Margin (Annual) 28.83% Average Operating Margin 30.18% Normalized Operating Profits 314,000 Add: Adjustment for Operating Leases 1,900 Add: Stock Based Compensation 9,200 Adjusted EBIT 325,100 Less: Taxes on EBIT - 26% Rate (84,500) After Tax EBIT 240,600 Add: Depreciation & Amortization 33,800 Less: Zero-Growth CapEx (12,900) Normalized Free Cash Flow 261,500

PBH has average operating profit margins of 30.18% over the past five years. This level is slightly higher than the most recent quarters as management has suffered with much higher trucking and labor costs. Nevertheless, I gave the business the benefit of the doubt and used the more flattering number. Operating leases were capitalized for this exercise, providing a slight increase to normalized annual income. Stock based compensation was also added, since it is not a cash item. The normalized operating profits were taxed at 26% (following management’s forward guidance). Finally, depreciation was added back, and capital expenditures were deducted to arrive at a normalized free cash flow amount of $261.5 million.

To determine the earnings power, the normalized free cash flow was divided by the weighted average cost of capital. In this case, the denominator was determined to be 6.79%

Debt of $2,077,000 has a weighted average interest rate of 5.2%. The after-tax cost of debt at a 26% tax rate is 3.86%. Meanwhile the cost of equity is about 10.3%. The equity cost was determined by adding the cost of debt to a market equity risk premium of 5.08%. Currently, given the market capitalization of $1.78 billion, debt makes up about 54.5% of the weight of PBH's enterprise value. Therefore, the weighted average cost of capital is 6.79%

Taking the normalized free cash flow and dividing it by 6.79% results in an earnings power valuation of $3.85 billion. To determine the intrinsic value of the share price, the current debt balance was deducted, cash was added back, and adjustments were made for pensions and outstanding stock options. The net value per share arrived at $33.29, or just about in line with the current trading price. In Greenwald's proscription, an investor would pass on such a stock given it cannot be purchased for a discount to the market value in excess of 30%. There is no margin of safety.

Normalized Free Cash Flow 261,500 WACC 6.79% Earnings Power Valuation (EPV) 3,851,100 Excess Cash + Marketable Securities 45,400 Value of the Company 3,896,350 (-) Debt 2,077,000 (-) PV of Operating Leases 9,800 (-) Underfunded Pension Plan 13,500 (-) Share Based Compensation 14,100 Equity Value 1,782,000 Diluted Shares Oustanding (000's) 53,531 Implied Share Price $ 33.29 Current Share Price $ 33.54

Future prospects are limited by mediocre returns on capital.

One may be tempted to believe that the future holds better prospects. Unfortunately, returns on capital do not hold much promise.

A fundamental tenet of value investing requires a business to appear attractive when the returns on capital exceed the cost of capital by a wide margin. Only when this condition exists can management be viewed as adding significant value to the business. In the case of Prestige Brands, this measure falls short.

To calculate the capital, I adjusted the balance sheet slightly for leases. Book value of the company is $1.2 billion, and debt amounts to nearly $2.1 billion. Added together (but subtracting cash of $46 million), leaves the total capital balance at $3.25 billion. Prestige Brands has a return on capital of 8.05% based on the normalized free cash flow of $261.5 million.

Prestige Brands Balance Sheet at 12/31/17 Assets Cash 45,400 Current Assets 286,800 Fixed Assets 51,000 Intangibles 2,888,000 Goodwill 620,300 Deferred Taxes 0 Other 6,400 Value of Leased Assets 9,800 Total Assets 3,907,700 Liabilities Current Liabilities 151,500 Debt 2,077,000 Other Liabilities (2,200) Deferred Taxes 454,200 Debt Value of Leases 9,800 Total Liabilities 2,690,300 Equity 1,217,400 Capital 3,249,000 Normalized Free Cash Flows 261,500 Return on Capital 8.04%

A return on capital in the 8% range is decent, but not stellar. More importantly, it will be hard to accelerate the company's value when the return on capital is only slightly higher than the cost of capital. Obtaining lift-off is difficult with a drag of 55% leverage when the best obtainable interest rate for a new round of senior debt was the lofty (and junkish) 6.375%.

In a parting note that may offer some comfort to existing PBH shareholders, it may be worthwhile to look at advertising dollars spent over time as an asset rather than an operating expense. Prestige Brands spends about 13% to 14% of annual revenues on advertising and promotions. One can argue that this has built up brand equity over many years. As an exercise, I took the past three years of advertising expenses and assumed that the sum of these numbers were amortized over three years. The "asset value" of advertising arrived at $263.7 million dollars, and normalized free cash flows were increased by $28 million ($140 million of advertising was added back to normalized operating income, but $112 million in amortization was deducted). Capitalizing $28 million by the WACC of 6.79% leads to an additional $400 million in hypothetical market capitalization.

I chose not to make this adjustment because brands like Ludens cough drops and Murine eye drops, while durable, pale in comparison to Coca-Cola or Band-Aid. Furthermore, I gathered that a large amount of the Fleet acquisition had already "baked-in" accumulated investments in advertising by showing up in the goodwill and intangibles line items on the balance sheet. Still, the possible value of advertising is worth pondering.

Cash Flow Can Fuel New Acquisitions

In fairness to Prestige Brands, the production of over $200 million in free cash flow will allow the company to pay down debt at a quick pace. PBH will have the resources to add to their portfolio. But it will take time.

It is hard to see growth coming from innovation. When the CEO mentions cinnamon flavored cough drops as an exciting addition to the product line, it indicates a lack of imagination.

Unfortunately, the Fleet acquisition was a big swing at the plate for PBH. It left the debt balance close to junk bond levels with an EBIT interest coverage ratio slightly higher than 3x. In order for PBH to load up for another target, it will take time to whittle down the loan balances. The good news is that PBH has the wherewithal to pare its debt without holding hat in hand for an equity offering.

Until Prestige Brands can prepare itself to enter the acquisition market again, investment gains are likely to be minimal as the sales forecast is for revenues to grow in line with inflation. Investors should take a pass on PBH.

Appendix: Historical Income Statements

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As always, the author has presented his own opinions and analysis. You should conduct your own due diligence before investing.