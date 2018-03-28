Vertex Energy: Positioned For Positive

Enthusiasm grew as the company shared new projections related to its underutilized TCEP and Myrtle Grove facilities.

Despite the missed projection, the results were deemed positive. Revenue increased, street collection volume improved and the net loss was less compared to 2016.

Vertex Energy expected to be cash flow positive in 2017. When it reported full-year results on March 7th, it was not.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) expected 2017 to be a year marked by improvements in margins and cash flow.

“We are all positive and believe we’ll be cash flow positive for 2017.”

The projection did not come to fruition. Furthermore, by year-end 2017, long-term debt obligations had crept back up to $20.2 million.

Still, the year ended on a high note. Here's why.

The Set-Up

The used oil re-refiner spent much of 2015 and 2016 addressing its balance sheet – specifically its debt.

At year-end 2014, Vertex Energy owed over $40 million in long-term obligations. Dauntingly, by June 30th, 2015, the company needed to raise at least $9.1 million to meet the conditions of its Goldman Sachs agreement. In June, it raised $25 million by issuing approximately 8.1 million shares of Series B preferred stock. The proceeds were used to pay down $15.1 million (32%) of its debt. By the end of the 2015 third quarter, Vertex had slashed long-term debt to $27.44 million.

In February 2016, Vertex announced the sale of a base lubricating oil production plant in Nevada (its Bango facility) to Safety-Kleen Systems, a subsidiary of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH). It then used approximately $16 million to further pay down long-term debt. The obligation to Goldman now registered around $7 million.

In May 2016, the company announced a private placement of preferred stock and raised approximately $19.3 million. The first use of the proceeds was to repurchase and retire $11.2 million worth of the Series B preferred stock issued in June 2015 (approximately 3.6 million shares). The remainder, approximately $8.1 million, was used to pay down debt and for working capital needs.

By third quarter reporting in November 2016, the total of Vertex Energy's obligation to Goldman was less than $5 million. In conjunction with the sale of the Bango facility, the company had provided a promissory note to Fox Encore for $5.15 million. The net effect of the subtractions and additions meant the company's long-term debt registered just over $15 million.

In February 2017, Vertex entered into a term loan and a revolving note with Encina Business Capital. The proceeds were used to terminate the Goldman and the Fox Encore obligations.

The 2017 Focus

With its debt obligation harnessed, the company's attention was to turn to profitability. This would be no small feat considering the challenges of late facing the oil industry. But the turnaround of its balance sheet was no small feat either.

Revenues in 2017 were expected to improve 22% to 42% to a range of $120 million and $140 million. When the company reported full-year results on March 7th, 2018, revenue tallied $145.5 million. Compared to the $98.08 million generated in 2016, this was a staggering improvement of 48.3%.

Although gross profit margin was expected between 17% and 20%, it registered just 15%. Gross profit was expected to grow 53% to 65% to a range of $25 million and $27 million. But gross profit hit only $22.1 million, a 35% improvement over the $16.3 million in 2016.

Cash used in operations in 2017 was $2.96 million.

What happened? In a nutshell - hurricanes. The company's physical assets did suffer some damage when Hurricane Harvey hit Houston. Business operations were significantly impacted by Harvey as well as Hurricane Irma in Florida. While Vertex was able to collect some used motor oil through its own street collections, there was no supply from third parties. The benchmark for Vertex Energy's feedstock is the price index for #6 fuel oil. During this period, the price for #6 fuel oil moved above the WTI price index. This meant Vertex Energy's feedstock was priced at a premium which increased the costs to operate.

The Good News

To offset the impact of paying premium prices, or any price for that matter, on feedstock from third-parties, Vertex Energy collects UMO (used motor oil) via local street collection routes. In 2016, the company collected approximately 20 million gallons. In 2017, this volume increased 30% to approximately 26 million gallons. Of the increase, 20% was achieved organically and 10% through acquisition. Furthermore, Vertex Energy is able to charge for the collection which offsets the cost to collect and improves margins.

In 2017, Vertex Energy re-refined approximately 74 million gallons from an aggregated 103 million gallons of UMO and feedstock. Comparatively, in 2016, the company re-refined 65 million gallons from an aggregated 91 million gallons. Therefore, the percentage of self-collected volume improved from 22% in 2016 to just over 25% in 2017. The company's target for collected volume in 2018 is 30 million gallons.

On the risk side of the equation sits the company's ability to acquire additional collection routes. Another risk to the equation is the company's ability to charge for collection. The most recent challenges in the industry allowed collectors to swing the business model from a pay-for-collection model to a charge-for-collection model. However, the fees for collection can vacillate widely based on supply and demand. In late 2017, Vertex saw some geographies in the Midwest lean back to pay-for-oil as colder weather hit. Yet, despite the risks, Vertex Energy continues to press onward. In the fourth quarter earnings call, the company assured:

“We've been able to operate our refineries, keep them full and maintain our spreads and margins.”

Management is targeting gross profit margins in a range of 18% to 21% in 2018. But a 15% increase in self-collected UMO volume will not fuel that improvement alone. Increasing sales of higher-margin product must also fuel such improvement.

In August 2016, the company announced it had assumed “marketing, sales and logistical duties” in the United States for Group III base oils for Dutch firm Penthol. Because Group III base oils are purer, consumption of Group III base oils is expected to grow at a faster pace than the consumption of Group I base oils. 2018 models of new cars and new engines are expected to drive demand for full synthetic oils. Though not actually synthetics, Group III base oils are substitutes for current synthetics in formulations requiring high oxidation resistance, wide temperature range viscometrics, and low volatility. Formulations must be approved individually. As approvals are received, Vertex Energy anticipates 10% growth year over year for at least the next decade. Approvals on formulations for new models of General Motors (NYSE:GM) automobiles are anticipated soon.

Another higher-margin line of products for Vertex Energy supplies the marine fuels market. Vertex has a proprietary technology, Thermal Chemical Extraction Process (TCEP), that re-refines UMO into marine fuel cutterstock. However, due to market conditions, the process was not operated in 2016 or 2017.

“When oil prices are low, like they are currently, the fixed costs of TCEP are greater than the price we can charge for re-refined oil we can create using such technology.”

In 2018, the company will conduct commercial trials on products that will meet IMO 2020 marine bunker fuel regulations at its TCEP facility. Not only should this line provide greater gross profit margins, it should also help offset carrying costs at the company's underutilized facility.

Another facility dragging on the company's bottom line is its Myrtle Grove facility. The site includes 45 acres of leased land on the Gulf Coast in Myrtle Grove, Louisiana. Infrastructure includes a process area, loading and unloading areas, a lab and a control room as well as offices and maintenance buildings. Vertex owns and leases refining equipment located at the site. The lease costs approximately $650,000 annually and expires in May 2022. Carrying costs on the facility are approximately $1 million annually.

In 2017, Vertex contracted with a consulting firm to explore strategic options for the Myrtle Grove facility. The firm's report was completed by the fourth quarter. The company is now in conversations with strategic partners for private capital and plans to produce high-purity stock.

Since Vertex Energy reported full-year results for 2017 on March 7th, anticipation and hope have reignited. The potential for improving gross profit margins and decreased carrying costs should mean Vertex Energy will be cash flow positive in 2018. Reflecting the potential, the share price has consistently closed above $1 since March 12th, even during a market correction.

Still, Challenges Lie Ahead

Some challenges are obvious and familiar – oil price stability, utilizing stagnant facilities, finding worthy acquisition targets and penetrating new markets. Other challenges are larger... and familiar.

It will be no small feat for Vertex Energy's earnings to break even in 2018. The 2017 loss was $0.36 per diluted share. The company would have to maintain the 2017 fourth-quarter revenue of $41 million as a run rate and achieve a gross profit margin of 20% to come close to breaking even. The task may well be achievable but could hardly be counted as a given.

Furthermore, the Encina agreements terminate on February 1, 2020, less than two years from now. At year-end 2017, obligations on the two agreements totaled over $19.3 million. The interest rate on the greater term loan is minimally 12%. Having just tackled what seemed an insurmountable debt position, Vertex Energy is experienced in meeting such challenges. But this time the company will be faced with a rising rate atmosphere.

Investment Rationale

My investment club invested in Vertex Energy in the summer of 2014. It had just acquired Omega Holdings. Omega's facilities included Marrero, Myrtle Grove and Bango. In 2014, the market price per gallon of intermediate re-refined products ranged from $1.20 to $1.40 while the price per gallon for lubricating base oil ranged from $1.85 to $2.05. The market embraced the potential when management estimated revenue for the combined entity in 2015 in a range of $440 to $500 million based on oil prices at the time.

Instead, oil prices cratered and revenue for 2015 totaled just $147 million. Revenue fell further to $98 million in 2016. During the challenging times, Vertex Energy elected to sell Bango. As discussed above, Myrtle Grove has been stagnant.

My club has held onto its shares throughout the turmoil as we are long-term investors. More importantly, we've been impressed with Vertex Energy's transparency and willingness to proactively tackle the challenges and improve its business.

However, our investing strategy has changed in the same time frame. We've migrated from a GARP (Growth At a Reasonable Price) model to a DGI (Dividend Growth Investing) model. We've studiously elected to dispose of some investments that no longer fit in our portfolio. There are others we've elected to keep.

Vertex Energy is on my club's proverbial chopping block for 2018. The investment thesis has definitely changed. Comparatively, the market price per gallon of intermediate re-refined products ranged from $0.75 to $1.35 while the price per gallon for lubricating base oil ranged from $1.20 to $1.60 in 2017. Even if oil prices bounced to 2014 ranges, a revenue projection nearing $500 million would be unrealistic. Yet, because we'd gain little by divesting now, we'll likely maintain our position especially while the company's outlook is improving.

Potential GARP investors, on the other hand, may find it well worth their time to conduct due diligence on Vertex Energy at this juncture. The company still has no control over oil prices or weather. But it finally seems poised to operate profitably regardless.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VTNR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in VTNR.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.