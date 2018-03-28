Wall Street Breakfast: Tech Pressure, GDP In Focus

Stocks

There's word on the street that Mark Zuckerberg has agreed to his first testimony before U.S. lawmakers - on the way Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) manages its user data - despite shunning a similar request from the British parliamentary committee. Facebook shares closed down almost 5% on Tuesday and have tumbled almost 18% since March 16, when Facebook first acknowledged the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Google has won the dismissal of a Prager University lawsuit in California that accused YouTube (GOOG, GOOGL) of censoring conservative content. Alphabet does not qualify as a "state actor" subject to the First Amendment because it's a private company and not a public institution, according to U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh. She also gave Prager a chance to amend its lawsuit, stating the case "demands an analysis" of California's state constitution "in the age of social media and the internet."

More Alphabet news... Waymo (GOOG, GOOGL) has announced a deal with Jaguar (NYSE:TTM) to buy 20,000 cars for its driverless service that's expected to be operational in just four years. Separately, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said Google's use of Oracle's (NYSE:ORCL) Java platform wasn't protected under fair-use copyright law, reigniting a multibillion-dollar battle that goes back to 2012.

NXP Semiconductors has sold its 40% stake in Suzhou ASEN Semiconductors, a Chinese chip-design joint venture, ahead of a planned takeover by Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) for $44B. The divestiture could ease regulatory approval from China's antitrust authority, which is the ninth and last regulator needed to finalize the acquisition, by lowering NXP's (NASDAQ:NXPI) exposure to the local market.

Embattled General Electric soared the most in two years on Tuesday, rising as much as 5.5% to over $13/share, amid speculation that Warren Buffett will buy a stake in the company. The surge follows a decline on Monday that brought the stock to its lowest level since 2009. GE is again the worst performer on the Dow this year after holding the dubious distinction in 2017.

Remington Outdoor has won court approval to borrow an interim $75M to sustain its business during its Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which will allow the company to carry out a $775M debt-cutting deal. According to Remington, which also owns gun makers Marlin and Bushmaster, the bankruptcy will not impact customers, suppliers and unsecured creditors, which would include those pursuing lawsuits.

While its approach is at a "preliminary and exploratory" stage, Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCPK:TKPYY) is weighing an offer for rival Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG), a drugmaker with a market value of around $40B. A deal would create a global biopharmaceutical leader, strengthening Takeda's therapeutic areas of oncology, gastrointestinal disorders, neuroscience and specialized medicines. SHPG +21.6% premarket.

Self-driving concerns are spreading across the industry following UBER's pedestrian fatality last week. Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares lost as much as 10% on Tuesday after the chipmaker announced it would suspend self-driving tests across the globe. Uber has also let its autonomous vehicle permit lapse in California, intending not to operate on "public roads in the immediate future."

Meanwhile, Tesla is defending its Autopilot driver-assist technology as federal investigators probe a recent fatal crash involving a Model X SUV. Different worries? Moody's has downgraded Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) credit ratings and changed its outlook to negative from stable, citing a "significant shortfall" in Model 3 production and a tight financial situation.

General Motors CEO Mary Barra is scheduled to address investors today at a conference in New York amid concerns about U.S.-China trade tensions that could affect the automaker, as well as the safety of self-driving cars. Earlier this month, GM announced plans to pour $100M into its two autonomous vehicle facilities and said it would increase Bolt production.

Modernizing its forces, Poland has signed the largest weapons procurement deal in its history, agreeing with the U.S. to buy Raytheon's (NYSE:RTN) Patriot missile defense system for $4.75B. The NATO member has sped up efforts to overhaul its armory following Russia's annexation of the Crimea peninsula in 2014 and Moscow's renewed assertiveness in the region.

