Should Income Investors Buy The Dip In Aqua America?

For income investors, water utilities are an ideal investment vehicle. With government-sanctioned monopolies to supply one of the essential elements of life - water - to a captive citizenry, private water utility companies have established a reputation for steady, no-drama operational performance and steadily increasing dividend payments. One of the largest players in this field is Aqua America (WTR), which has recently sold off from its all-time highs. In this article, I will take a look at Aqua America, and determine whether investors should consider parking a portion of their hard-earned savings in this Dividend Champion.

Aqua America dates back to 1886 when a group of college professors began to supply water to a township in Delaware County, Pennslyvania. As time went by, more and more customers were added to the water network until the Springfield Water Company was formed. This company would eventually become Aqua America.

130 years after its foundation, Aqua America is now a $5.8 billion diversified water utility which serves almost 3 million people all over the country. The company still derives much of its revenue from Pennsylvania customers, although Ohio, Texas, and Illinois also account for substantial portions of the company's revenue.

Aqua America's dividend growth history is nothing short of legendary. With 25 years of consecutive dividend increases under its belt, the company is a bona fide "Dividend Champion". Aqua America has also been able to maintain a respectable 7.5% annualized dividend growth rate over the past 10 years, handily outpacing inflation.

WTR Dividend data by YCharts

Looking past Aqua America's illustrious dividend history does turn up one major issue which keeps me from being immediately "sold" on this stock, and most water utility stocks in general.

Old Infrastructure May Result In Unpleasant Surprises For Water Utility Investors

According to the 2017 Infrastructure Report Card, America's drinking water infrastructure largely consists of pipes that were laid in the early- to mid-20th century. These pipes have a lifespan of 75 to 100 years, which means that most of them are about due for replacement. Unfortunately, utilities have been replacing their water pipes at a rate of 0.5% per year - meaning that it would take them around 200 years to replace the entire system. This rate is clearly unsustainable and goes a long way towards explaining why America's drinking water infrastructure received a "D" grade on the 2017 report card.

These concerns are relevant to investors looking to buy into water utility stocks such as Aqua America because the costs associated with bringing the nation's water infrastructure "up to snuff" - estimated at $1 trillion over the next 25 years - may come out of the profits of utility companies such as Aqua America. This, in turn, could endanger the steady stream of dividend increases that make these companies such attractive income investments.

Fortunately, Aqua America has been taking proactive steps to deal with this impending crisis. The company has managed to negotiate so-called "infrastructure surcharges" in most of the states in which it operates. These surcharges will help to pass the cost of upgrades to Aqua America's infrastructure on to customers, ensuring that the company's regulated profits stay secure. The company also plans to invest $1.4 billion in its infrastructure over the next 3 years.

Source: Aqua America 02/26/2018 Presentation

While Aqua America appears to have a credible plan to address the problems associated with its own aging utility infrastructure, there is still a chance that management has underestimated either the extent of the repairs needed or the cost necessary to make those repairs. As such, I would like to compare the yield Aqua America is offering investors as compensation for taking these risks to that of a "risk-free" investment. For the purposes of this exercise, I chose an instrument that is guaranteed by the full faith and credit of the United States government and which is sufficiently short-maturity to offset the risk of volatility due to changing interest rates: the US 2-year Treasury bond.

Graphing the interest rate on the 2-year Treasury alongside the dividend yield of WTR shows a narrowing in the spread between WTR's yield and the "risk-free" 2-year rate that should concern both current and prospective Aqua America investors. While WTR has usually yielded substantially more than the 2-year since the onset of the Great Recession, that yield advantage has largely disappeared, as the chart below illustrates.

Fundamental Chart data by YCharts

With WTR yielding only 19 basis points more than a 2-year Treasury bond (and less than some broker-traded certificates of deposit with the same maturity), investors might look to dividend growth as their salvation. After all, dividend increases can help lower-yielding dividend stocks eventually outperform fixed-income securities over a long period. Perhaps this is the case here.

Sadly, this is not the case. While Aqua America has been able to increase its dividend by 7-7.5 percent per year over the past decade, Treasury yields are rising off of such a low base (i.e., practically zero) that the two-year rate has almost doubled over the past year.

WTR Dividend data by YCharts

The relevance to income investors is that, rather than taking a risk on WTR's ability to execute its various operational goals while maintaining its dividend payout, a savvy income investor can purchase a 2-year certificate of deposit, "roll over" the initial investment at maturity and - assuming the current rate of interest rate hikes continues - outperform WTR in terms of both starting yield as well as the "growth rate" of that yield.

Closing Thoughts

Aqua America is a stock whose operating history speaks for itself. As a Dividend Champion with 25 years of consecutive dividend increases under its belt, the company has attained near-legendary status among income investors.

Unfortunately, I cannot recommend a purchase of Aqua America at current levels. While the company appears to have a reasonably solid handle on the maintenance of its own water infrastructure, the dividend yield on this stock is just too low to justify taking a risk on the name. The ground has shifted beneath the company's feet, and for the first time in a long while, the company will have to navigate a world in which global interest rates will likely rise over the long term. With 2-year Treasury bond rates leaping back towards pre-financial crisis levels, the anemic 7% dividend growth rate of the past 10 years may not be enough for WTR investors to keep up with investors who simply purchase 2-year FDIC-insured certificates of deposit and then 'roll' them over - likely at a higher rate - as they mature.

If the yield of WTR stock were to rise above 3.5%, however, I would become more interested in the name. Investors who are also skeptical about the Federal Reserve's ability to raise interest rates over the long term might also want to consider establishing a position in WTR as a contrarian trade.

Disclaimer: Use my work as a starting point for your own due diligence, not as a substitute. All investments involve the risk of loss of income as well as the principal. Consider consulting with an investment adviser before making any investment. I am not a tax professional or investment adviser. Please consider consulting with a tax professional before making any investment. Author-generated charts are subject to error due to discrepancies in source data or securities being listed on multiple international markets.



