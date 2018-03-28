Spotify: DCF Valuation Of A Disguised Dual-Class Share Offering, Part 1 - Analysis

With no new share issues, the fact that insiders are the sole sellers in this IPO is a cause for concern;

Spotify’s (SPOT) IPO is interesting on several counts: it is a long-anticipated filing, has an interesting share structure, and, unlike any other tech unicorns, plans to list its shares directly on the stock exchange. With all these features, I could not resist the temptation to value Spotify.

Analysis

Spotify is a technology company, operating in a recorded music industry’s sub-sector, known as “streaming music” industry. SPOT has been pivotal in reversing the decade-long decline in music revenues by revolutionizing the way music is distributed to and consumed by listeners (though it was not the very first company to “stream” music, it has been the most successful one to utilize the potential). The graph below is an eye-opening manifestation of this phenomenon:

Source: IFPI

As can be seen, total music industry revenues declined from $23.8bln in 1999 to $16.9bln in 2008. However, when Spotify launched its service in 2008, not only did total music revenues levelled off, but there has been a remarkable transformation within the industry, with the emergence of the digital layer, in general, and a streaming service, in particular, which has been growing at a 5-year CAGR of almost 48%, according to IFPI. Unsurprisingly, the growth in the popularity of streamed music among the consumers has spawned a vast number of competitors all around the world (for country-specific list of music streaming service providers, check here), ranging from local players (Pandora) to those operating on a global scale (Spotify, Amazon Music, Google Play Music, Apple Music, Deezer, Soundcloud, Tidal, etc.).

Obviously, while the growing music streaming industry is good news for Spotify, the emergence of an array of competitors – especially such deep-pocketed ones as Apple, Amazon, and Google – creates headwinds in terms of potential market share, margins, and even the viability in the long-run. Pricing, brand value, and auxiliary services play a pivotal role as competing factors in any industry, and in the music streaming market these three factors determine the number of subscribers, in general, and the number of premium subscribers, in particular, that a market participant has.

Notably, pricing is not the major competing force, at least among the leading streaming services and across the various (and quite similar) plans offered:

Source: pricing adapted from companies’ websites

From the information presented above on some of the largest and global players in the industry, it is interesting to point out that not only do these players provide similar plans but also identically priced ones. It follows then, that Spotify has been able to create a high value for its brand, which is capable of, at least for now, being at the forefront of its well-established contenders. In turn, SPOT’s leading position is reflected in the highest number of both monthly average users (MAUs) and premium members in the industry (to compare, Apple is reported to have 38mln premium members as of March, 2018; Amazon Music has 16mln, and Pandora 5.48mln).

The F-1/A (p.11) excerpt below provides three-year SPOT data on MAUs and premium and add-supported users:

Source: company’s F-1 filing

An astute reader may have noticed that premium and ad-supported users do not add up to MAUs. Apparently, the reason lies in the way the company defines each group. According to the filing, the following definitions apply (emphasis added by the author):

MAUs – “…the total count of Ad-Supported Users and Premium Subscribers that have consumed content for greater than zero milliseconds in the last thirty days… ”;

”; Premium users – “…Users that have completed registration with Spotify and have activated a payment method for Premium Service… Premium Subscribers includes subscribers in a grace period of up to 30 days after failing to pay their subscription fee. ”;

”; Ad-Supported – “…the total count of Ad-Supported monthly active users that have consumed content for greater than zero milliseconds in the last thirty days…”.

Since ad-supported users are defined similar to MAUs, there is something “wrong” with the Premium Users group. In fact, as emphasized above, Spotify, for some reason, continues to include users who failed to pay subscription fees (churn rate) within the premium group for up to 30 days. Given that these users are no longer premium-revenue-generating users, I have adjusted the figures for cancelled subscriptions (with any variation due to rounding):

Source: Author's calculations based on F-1 data

With these corrected figures on churn-adjusted premium users, there is one troubling fact worthy of an attention. According to the company’s filing (F-1/A, p.134), the CEO and founder Daniel Ek does not receive any base salary starting from July 1, 2017 but qualifies for a $1mln bonus, upon satisfying certain conditions. For 2017, those conditions were:

More than 150mln MAUs in 2017, the condition which has successfully been met; 25% in gross margin in the second half of 2017, which has not been achieved (actual figure was 23.5%); More than 70mln premium subscribers in 2017.

On the face of it, the company has successfully met this last condition, with an official figure being 71mln. Despite two out of three satisfied milestones, the board still determined to pay the full $1mln cash bonus to SPOT co-founder. However, as mentioned earlier, a better measure is churn-adjusted premium subscribers’ figure of 67mln. It appears, then, the hit rate of a mere 33% makes board's decision to pay a $1mln cash bonus questionable.

Unfortunately, questionable actions on the part of the company do not end, once “Principal Shareholders” section of the F-1/A statement is considered:

Source: SPOT’s F-1/A, p.148

As can be seen, the company issued beneficiary certificates (BCs), which “carry no economic rights and …provide the holders of such certificates additional voting rights” (F-1/A, p.155); they are also non-transferable and are automatically cancelled, once shares to which they are linked to get sold or transferred. The existence of BCs implies that SPOT essentially has a dual-class share structure, with one-vote shares being offered for sale to the public (let them be called Class A shares), Class B shares having around four votes per share issued for Daniel Ek (see table below in the next paragraph for the calculation logic), and 10-vote Class C shares for Martin Lorentzon (again, see table below), resulting into a total voting power of 80.5% concentrated in the hands of Spotify co-founders as of March 14, 2018. Furthermore, the company retains the right to issue to its co-founders more BCs in the future at a ratio of between one and 20 BCs per share for an amount of up to 1,027mln (total authorised amount of 1,400mln (F-1/A, p.46) less total number of already issued BCs indicated in the table above) – all at the discretion of the Board, which co-founders are the members of and have an influence in the composition.

Separately, but no less troubling, is the unusual way this IPO is carried out – direct listing. Unlike traditional IPOs, whereby shares are underwritten by investment banks, direct listing implies a designated market maker (DMM) will build a book of buy-sell orders and set the price level such that the market is cleared. In the case of Spotify, the company intends to issue no new shares, hence it is the insiders who are the sole sellers in this offering. According to the updated prospectus (F-1/A, front page), Spotify intends to register 55.73mln shares, with most of them being offered for sale by the company’s two co-founders – Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon (F-1/A, p.146). With that in mind, I have re-calculated the percentage of ownership, assuming all registered shares are sold:

Source: Author's calculations based on F-1 data

Note that in computing total votes after sale, I have adjusted for BC cancellation (upon underlying ordinary share sales) by maintaining the ratio at pre-sale level. As can be seen, the total voting power in the hands of the two co-founders after the IPO will be around 53% - still, a majority ownership but less solid than before (though still subject to new BC issuance in the future of up to 20 BCs per share, as specified earlier). Also note that Daniel Ek's share of the pie will increase from 37% pre-IPO to 46% post-IPO (assuming all registered shares are sold), because total number of votes will fall proportionately more than the number of Mr. Ek's votes (owing to the fact that Mr. Lorentzon's shares for sale comprise almost half of the total registered amount and, more importantly, because of his BCs being tied-up to shares at a higher ratio than those of Mr. Ek (9 versus 3)).

In its Free Writing Prospectus (p.11), dated March 15, 2018, Spotify explained that primary reasons for direct listing included high cash balance of €1.5bln and no desire to dilute existing shareholders to raise money the company did not need. While there may be nothing inherently wrong or misleading in this statement, the very fact that no new shares are issued and that insiders are the sole sellers in this IPO (and Mr. Lorentzon’s percentage of ownership potentially becoming marginally negligible at 6% (if all registered shares under his name are sold, as seen in the table above)) sets some alarm bells ringing.

All-in-all, the concern spectrum ranges from early exit to no-exit, but ultimate and full control. And the latter is no better than the former.

Having set the stage and drawn an attention on one of the most questionable aspects of this IPO, I will value Spotify in part two and provide arguments on some possible complications for potential investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.