Southwest Airlines Offers Some Value

Source: Yahoo Finance

This has been a rough year for Southwest Airlines (LUV). Shares are down ~14.5% so far this year, trailing both the S&P 500 (SPY) and the US Global Jets ETF (JETS) by over ten percent. Most recently, Southwest Airlines shares tumbled as the airline cut its unit revenue forecast for the current quarter (ending March 31).

Despite that underperformance, I remain a shareholder of the discount airline. Its history of profitability is unmatched in the industry and shares of the airline are still relatively cheap in light of its continued cash flow and its strong balance sheet.

Growth

Airlines can grow their top-line revenue in two primary ways: increasing their capacity and increasing their unit revenue. Capacity is measured in available seat miles ("ASM"), while unit revenue is measured in revenue per available seat mile ("RASM").

2012A 2013A 2014A 2015A 2016A 2017A 2018E Available Seat Miles 128.1 130.3 131.0 140.5 148.5 153.8 161.5* ASM y/y 6% 2% 1% 7% 6% 4% ~5%

Source: Company filings. ASM listed in billions of seat miles.

Southwest Airlines has grown their capacity each year since 2009, and expected capacity to continue to increase through 2018. In their earnings release on January 25, 2018, Southwest said:

The Company increased its available seat miles by 3.6 percent in 2017, as compared with 2016. The Company expects its 2018 available seat mile year-over-year growth to be in the low five percent range, with first half 2018 year-over-year growth in the low three percent range and second half 2018 year-over-year growth in the low seven percent range. The second half 2018 year-over-year growth rate is significantly impacted by the 2017 retirement of Boeing 737-300 Classic aircraft and the approximately 5,000 flight cancellations due to natural disasters in third quarter 2017.

In the first two months of 2018, capacity increased 1.9% in January and 1.5% in February. Southwest expects capacity to increase more quickly in the second half of the year, based on their late 2017 retirement of their "Classic" aircraft. March capacity is also likely to be lower than forecast due to the storms in the Northeast, but as a whole, capacity growth remains relatively strong for a mature airline.

2012A 2013A 2014A 2015A 2016A* 2017A* 2018E Revenue Per ASM 13.34 ¢ 13.58 ¢ 14.20 ¢ 14.11 ¢ 13.66 ¢ 13.75 ¢ RASM y/y 3% 2% 5% -1% -3% 1% Flat Q1

Source: Company filings. 2016 and 2017 have been recast, and use different accounting than prior years.

Unit revenue has been much more unstable than capacity, as it is for most airlines - unit revenue tends to rise and fall along with fuel prices as airlines are forced to charge more when fuel is costly but can cut prices when fuel is inexpensive. The forecast for a flat first quarter was the subject of the earlier Bloomberg article, and comes from a March 21, 2018, investor update which states:

Based on current booking and revenue trends, the Company now expects its first quarter 2018 RASM to be comparable with first quarter 2017's RASM of 13.23 cents, as recast. March year-over-year RASM trends for the non-peak travel periods have been below the Company's previous expectations primarily due to the competitive fare environment that continues to pressure passenger revenue yields, and lower-than-expected travel demand due to the timing of spring break holidays. The Company's sub-optimal first quarter 2018 flight schedule driven by the retirement of its Boeing 737-300 Classic fleet is also impacting passenger revenue yields and load factors. For the remainder of this month, Customer demand currently remains strong and year-over-year RASM trends are currently favorable for the peak Easter travel period. The Company continues to plan for year-over-year RASM growth in 2018, including expected benefits from enhanced revenue management capabilities beginning in second quarter 2018.

Southwest attributes the flat unit revenue to a "competitive fare environment," leading to a broader decline among airlines, as such an environment will also impact the income of other airlines.

Despite that environment, I believe that Southwest is well-positioned to succeed in such an environment. Southwest has traditionally had stronger margins than many of its peers and has very little debt - as of December 31, 2017, Southwest had net debt of ~ $400 million, or ~ 12% of their 2017 operating income.

Profitability

Southwest's operating costs can be divided into unit costs excluding fuel ("CASM ex-fuel") and their fuel costs.

Airlines have relatively little control over their fuel costs, as fuel prices rise and fall with the market. Southwest, and many other airlines, does hedge fuel prices, but this offers limited protection against long-term increases in fuel costs.

Hedging fuel also means that airlines can be badly burned when fuel prices decline unexpectedly - Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) lost $4 billion on unfortunate fuel hedging transactions. Similarly, fuel hedging has hurt Southwest (on a much smaller scale) in recent years - in Q4, Southwest paid an extra $0.19/gallon due to "unfavorable cash settlements from fuel derivative contracts." However, these losses could turn to profits in 2018, depending on future fuel prices:

As of January 19, 2018, the fair market value of the Company's fuel derivative contracts settling in first quarter 2018 was a net asset of approximately $31 million, and a net asset of approximately $102 million for those settling over the remainder of 2018. In addition, the fair market value of the hedge portfolio settling in 2019 and beyond was a net asset of approximately $169 million.

In 2017, Southwest Airlines had a CASM ex-fuel of 8.88 cents, as recast. This was up from 8.73 cents (+2%) in 2016.

Combined with fuel costs, Southwest had a CASM of 11.53 cents in 2017, compared to RASM of 13.75 cents. This led to an operating margin of 16%, down from 17% the year prior. While margins declined in 2017, these margins remain strong for the industry, especially given Southwest's tiny debt levels and their investment-grade A3 credit rating from Moody's.

Valuation

I value shares of Southwest Airlines at ~$75/share, based on a single-stage DCF model. This valuation is based on a cost of capital of 7.4% (reflecting Southwest's great credit rating combined with a bottom-up beta of 0.83) and a growth rate matching the inflation rate of 2.2%.

Over the past twelve months, Southwest had an operating profit of $3.4 billion, offset by $0.9 billion in net capital expenditures. This results in an unlevered free cash flow (excluding working capital) of ~ $1.3 billion after 37% taxes.

In the next twelve months, Southwest has projected a capacity increase of ~5% and expects positive RASM increases as well. I estimate a RASM increase of perhaps 1.7%, representing flat RASM in the first quarter, with RASM increases matching inflation in the future quarters. Meanwhile, Southwest expects CASM ex-fuel, profit-sharing, and special of "flat to up one percent" in the first quarter. If I use the midpoint to approximate CASM ex-fuel in the first quarter, and use the inflation rate for future quarters, this results in forward operating income of ~$3.5 billion. I would also expect Southwest to pay significantly lower taxes in 2018 than in years prior - prior year taxes were approximately 36-37%, but should drop down to ~23% in the future thanks to the US tax cuts.

Wrapping Up

Southwest faces challenges, including a competitive pricing environment. Further, as an airline, they may also face higher fuel prices in the future leading to lower profits - a significant portion of air travel is discretionary, and people are able to fly less when flights are too expensive. Other events, such as weather or terrorism, could also hurt air traffic demand.

There have also been rumors of Warren Buffett moving into airlines, although I don't personally put a lot of weight on those rumors. If he does purchase Southwest, however, it could be a good windfall for shareholders.

Even without Buffett, Southwest Airlines is a well-run company with a long history of profitability. In my view, Southwest is priced attractively relative to its cash flows and in light of its strong balance sheet. For those reasons, I remain a shareholder despite some rocky performance to start off 2018.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LUV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.