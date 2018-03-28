Citigroup: Cheap... Should You Care?

The cheapest large US bank and the fastest EPS growth. What's not to like?

Citigroup (NYSE:C) has been the cheapest of the large US banks for several years. Right now, it ranks first out of the ten largest banks by market cap in terms of both P/E (low being good) and EPS growth (high being good).

(Source: Bloomberg Consensus and FIG Ideas)

The valuation discount has been attributed to two main factors. First, Citi has large business exposures to emerging markets, which are held to be riskier than developed markets and, in particular, the US.

Below we see the company's basic revenue breakdown. The orange area, "International Consumer," consists largely of LATAM and Asian consumer banking exposure.

(Source: Company Data and FIG Ideas)

Second, Citi has undergone a prolonged restructuring post 2008, which has imposed a risk premium on the shares as investors have waited to see what would emerge from the process.

I default to the second of these arguments for Citi's discount. The reason is that the emerging/developed dichotomy no longer makes much sense for global investors. Emerging market bank stocks are not especially cheap on P/E metrics outside of special cases like the Chinese state-owned banks, which in all probability need future extensive recapitalisation. Citi focuses on premium clients for the most part in its EM businesses, and it does not make sense for the bank to be cheaper than more US-centric peers on this basis.

However, over the last month, Citi is down more than peers JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), with the stock (the white line below) down nearly 12%, versus 8% and 10% for JPM and BAC respectively.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Now, this probably is due to Citi's geographical exposures, given that since early March, Trump's policy pronouncements on international trade have raised the probability of a medium-term trade war.

Many investors feel that Trump seems not to understand the threats to the US economy of some of his own rhetoric (if it were to become policy). However, there are strong arguments that the threats to emerging market economies and key developed Asian economies (such as Japan) of Trump's trade ideas are greater than to the US, due to their relatively high trade and, in particular, China-dependency in comparison to the US.

Ironically, then, just as Citi looked to be stepping forth into the light following its long restructuring phase, it has run into a potential reordering of trade relationships that might prove more disruptive to the non-US economies it operates in. In this sense, Citi stock will reflect the ebb and flow of trade news as it becomes harder to make long-term assumptions.

But what about the growth?

Sure, Citi has seemingly attractive EPS growth anyway, with 33% expected by consensus over 2018-20.

The problem for the company is that this EPS growth isn't mainly driven by the top line or gains in operating leverage, both "internal" engines for growth in the US banking sector right now. It is driven by share buybacks.

Citi's CET1 ratio was marked down in 4Q following a DTA adjustment off the back of tax reform.

(Source: Company Data)

However, the business is producing strong cash flow, nearly all of which is effectively free given that the company is not expanding risk-weighted assets rapidly.

This chart shows how Citi's loan balances have been largely stagnant overall over the past seven years.

(Source: Bloomberg)

The market, of course, greeted the 2017 CCAR with enthusiasm when it became clear that payouts and buybacks could increase. But the problem with buybacks is that they work commensurately better at discounted valuations. The more a company pays for its own stock, the less impact on EPS growth from the buyback. Thus, while Citi's buyback power is an attractive quality of the stock, it is largely defensive in nature. The stock will need top line growth more than ever now, because it is to some extent captive to Trump's trade pronouncements.

What about operating leverage?

Here is the story for 2017:

(Source: Company Data)

A 1.5% improvement in the efficiency ratio was worth 6% on operating margin. That's great. But consensus expects Citi to produce about 3-5% of operating margin gains through 2018-20 annually, with low-double digit top line growth adding about 1% or 2% to organic EPS growth. The rest comes from buybacks.

Conclusion

I have not added to my holding of Citi during the recent sell-off because the economic outlook for its EM geographies has become harder to assess. I will be looking even more than usual at the top line situation come the next few quarters of results, and so will the market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long C, BAC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.