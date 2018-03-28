Facebook's Long-Term Potential Remains Unchanged

There are already a few articles on what to do in the wake of the Cambridge Analytical scandal. In those articles, the authors have focused Facebook alone. However, in the winner-take-all environment of social media platforms, Facebook’s real worry isn’t government regulation/fines–it’s competitors.

In the short-term, Facebook is worried about potential loss of advertising revenue ahead of earnings and a blow to its market capitalization.

In the long-term, which is much more important, Facebook is worried about user engagement, and fearful of its competitors (SNAP and GOOGL) drawing advertisers away from its platform.

My take on this scandal is that investor pessimism towards Facebook is peaking, and that most of the negativity facing the stock has already been priced in. Now, let’s talk about competitors and how to position yourself to capitalize on the social media giant’s setback.

Facebook vs. Snapchat

Arguably Facebook’s biggest competitor, Spiegel’s Snapchat has struggled to compete with the social media giant. The chart below shows Snapchat’s daily active users (DAUs) count.

(Source: Statista)

Growth in Snap’s DAUs was decent up until Q2 ’16, after which growth cooled off significantly.

Facebook’s Instagram, on the other hand, had more than double Snap’s DAUs, with 500 million recorded at the end of Q3 ’17.

(Source: Statista)

After Zuckerberg realized he couldn’t buy Snapchat, he decided to copy it to death. Over time, I’ve noticed peers gradually grow disenchanted with Snapchat, and increasingly enamored with Instagram’s user interface. Instagram’s stark resemblance to Snapchat, combined with Facebook promoting it on its original platform, has led to the over 500 million DAUs that Instagram now possesses.

That’s not the end of Snapchat’s woes either. Facebook has another weapon to keep Snapchat at bay: a hoard of cash.

(Source: FB 2017 10-K)

As of its latest earnings report, Facebook had $41.7 billion in cash, adding over $10 billion to its reserves the last few years. According to Snap’s 2017 10-K, the company only has $2 billion in cash, which is double the 2016’s amount, but that is borrowed money because Snap is running a deficit. Their net loss in 2017 was $3.45 billion…seven times large than their 2016 net loss.

Facebook was already profitable by its first annual report following IPO.

So what exactly does the extra cash do for Facebook?

Acquisitions: Facebook is famous for large acquisitions. Some of them, like Instagram and Whatsapp, are for buying market share, while others are to gain talented workers. Facebook’s cash stockpile allows it to buy nascent platforms that compete with Snapchat/Instagram, which reduces competition and allows Facebook to capitalize on growth/diversify their product offerings. Its recent purchase of the polling app “tbh” is an attempt to gain more exposure to younger teen demographic, in which it only has 2% of girls and 1% of boys in the US using Facebook.

(Source: Statista)

Facebook’s cash has become its greatest weapon, allowing it to eat smaller competitors, and further compound the social media giant’s dominance. Looking at all 67 acquisitions it has made, the largest one is Whatsapp at $19 billion, followed Oculus VR at $2 billion, and Instagram at $1 billion. Even if Facebook’s reputation is damaged due to recent scandals, the company can always hide behind the names of Whatsapp and Instagram, the latter of which made $1.86 billion in 2016–more than its price tag of $1 billion.

Instagram Promotion: An indirect benefit of having plenty of cash is that Facebook has some wiggle room to promote Instagram on its native platform. As someone who stopped using Instagram, I am often beckoned to return to Instagram via ads on Facebook–ads that are taking up space for advertisers to use, meaning that Facebook is prioritizing Instagram’s market share over short-term advertising revenue. This is bad for Snapchat.

For those reasons, I consider Snap a modest threat to the Facebook empire. If Snapchat’s latest update fails to rein in ever-increasing net losses, then I start to consider Snap a dead horse. As far as the possibility of advertisers defecting from Facebook to Snapchat, I see that as unlikely after reading this from CNBC’s report on Facebook advertisers:

“Facebook is being rocked by a data leak scandal, but most advertisers are not planning to reduce their spend, according to conversations with seven people involved in the advertising and media industry who work with Facebook. Some of these people requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak about their relationship with the company.”

Thus, the Facebook vs. Snapchat story is not one to worry about, but there is one company that people should worry about when it comes to the battle for serving advertisers.

Facebook vs. Google

The one company that could capitalize on Facebook’s latest scandal is Google.

(Source: Statista)

With 44% of global ad spend captured in 2017, Google is too large for advertisers to flock to during the Facebook scandal. In June of 2017, the search giant was ordered by the EU to pay a $2.7 billion fine for monopolistic behavior, in which Google favored its own products over competitors’ products in search results. For this reason, many companies (especially those competing with Google’s software/hardware products) choose not to advertise with Google out of fear that the search company will use their advertising data for their own products. Thus, Facebook (which only sells services) is the best alternative for marketers in this digital advertising duopoly, because they don’t have to worry about Facebook using their data to bolster their own product offerings.

From a stock performance perspective, you would expect Google to be doing much better than Facebook in the last few weeks, but that is not the case.

(Source: Ycharts)

In the last month, the movement in each company’s share price is very similar. I can think of two reasons for this: 1) investors are worried about Big Data regulation, and thus are dumping stock of all companies they think could be adversely affected by regulation, and 2) so many of Facebook and Google’s shares are grouped into ETFs/index funds, that investors are just selling off ETFs, which means all companies go down with Facebook.

(Source: Ycharts)

The correlation between Facebook and Google was around 0.87 before the news outbreak, but even now, it is at a 0.71 correlation. If Facebook and Google’s share price remains this correlated even amidst all of the negative press about FB last week, then I have little fear about the social media giant’s future stock performance.

(Source: Ycharts)

Finally, Facebook’s 1-month price and volume chart shows promise. In mid-March, there is a clear inverse relationship between price and volume. As everyone panic-sold, volume jumped–fairly obvious. The latest volume data (up to 3/22) shows that the selloff is decelerating. Price may have continued moving down, but as volume decelerates, Facebook’s share price will stabilize. The stabilization may even be occurring right now, as Facebook ended Monday (3/26/18) at $160.06, despite sinking to $149.02 earlier in the day (according to Yahoo Finance).

Recommendation

Snap is barely a threat to Facebook, and Google is unlikely to capitalize on Facebook’s latest scandal due to their own antitrust issues and strong correlation with FB’s stock price movement. Those factors, along with the decreasing selling pressure shown in the last chart, make me optimistic about this stock moving forward. If you haven’t bought FB yet, I recommend doing so, and if you have bought FB already, then I recommend buying more to average down your cost basis, which is what I have done.

For those with an appetite for higher risk, June 15th calls at a strike of $190 are a great option (no pun intended) to take advantage of a rebound once the media moves onto the next scandal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.