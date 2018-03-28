Are We Ahead Of A Major Breakout In Gold Prices?

US dollar may be a challenge to my theory but, as I discuss it below, this threat is deferred.

Despite gold trading very close to its cyclical top, the gold and silver markets are driven by smaller or bigger pessimism now.

I am pretty sure that the highly volatile US stock market makes many precious metals investors wonder whether gold is going to regain its luster as a safe haven. Who knows... Perhaps…

However, I think that we should think about gold as a typical financial asset. In that case a prudent speculator should look at some performance measures specific for gold and other financial markets to identify at which cycle gold is. And a question whether gold is a safe haven is of minor importance.

In my day-to-day analysis I prefer the so-called sentiment indicators. This article is about the current state of the precious metals market from the sentiment point of view.

Net position held by money managers

The chart below shows gold prices since the beginning of the current bull cycle in precious metals (December 2015 / January 2016). The red (numbered) circles point to the local tops established by gold prices over this cycle:

Now, in my Marketplace service weekly comment I discuss a number of indicators measuring the overall attitude of investors toward gold, silver and a few other financial markets. In this analysis I very often refer to the Commitments of Traders report (COT report), a weekly publication disclosing the trading positions held by major players in gold or silver futures. In my opinion, these figures draw an interesting picture of the current state of the precious metals market.

Below I have plotted a table disclosing net long positions held by big speculators (the group is called “Money managers”) trading gold futures. Each top in gold prices (red circles on the chart above) is matched with an appropriate figure measuring the position held by these traders:

Notes:

According to the COT report , “A “money manager,” for the purpose of this report, is a registered commodity trading advisor (CTA); a registered commodity pool operator (CPO); or an unregistered fund identified by CFTC. These traders are engaged in managing and conducting organized futures trading on behalf of clients”

The lowest row measures the position held by money managers against the total open interest in gold futures

As a rule, high prices of gold are followed by higher optimism among the traders. The data depicted in the table confirms this rule – each time gold was topping the traders held a very high net long position in gold futures. Simply put, traders are greedy and whenever they see a strong, upward trend in gold prices they assume the trend will be continued; as a result, they increase long bets on gold.

However, now (point 4) gold prices are once again very close to their strong resistance at $1,350 - $1,375 per ounce but a net long position held by the traders (111.8 thousand contracts or 20.5%) is far away from the conditions defined as excessive optimism. In other words, this time high gold prices do not go in tandem with optimism.

Paradoxically, in my opinion, this occurrence should be considered as positive. In the past (points 1, 2 and 3), when gold prices were high and everybody was betting on even higher prices (large net position in gold futures), gold was doing the opposite thing (its price was dropping). I am not surprised – very often excessive optimism results in a trend reversal. More, any major move up in gold prices was initiated when money managers were pessimistic about the yellow metal. For example, in December 2016 a strong move up started when money managers were holding a net long position of 43.4 thousand contracts (or 10.8%, when measured against the total open interest). Another example - in December 2017 gold started another strong move up from the point where money managers were holding a net long position of 76.2 thousand contracts (17.1%).

Now they hold a net long position of 111.8 thousand contracts (20.5%), which is not a particularly low reading but…still quite low (anyway, very far from optimism). However, when we look at the silver market we may very easily realize that the conditions there are defined as extreme pessimism:

As the chart shows, now money managers trading silver futures hold the highest net SHORT position in history (the blue circle). This fact was discussed by my fellow SA contributor Hebba Investments but I also want to say this:

There is some pessimism on the gold market and extreme pessimism on the silver market now. If I am correct, this fact supports a bullish thesis on precious metals. In other words, there is a good chance for a long-expected major breakout in precious metals (in the case of gold I mean a breakout above the strong resistance level of $1,350 - $1,375 per ounce).

Additional catalyst supporting my thesis

Very often US treasury notes prices go in tandem with gold prices. Since September 2017 the prices of US 10-year treasury notes have been going down but most recently this trend has stopped:

Of course, I cannot be sure that the trend has reversed but the COT data supports this thesis. As of March 20, 2018 the big speculators trading treasury notes futures were holding one of the highest net short positions in history (313.3 thousand contracts). As I discussed above – high pessimism supports higher prices so there is a good chance that the treasuries have bottomed.

If that is the case, the precious metals market should gain strong support from US treasuries.

US dollar – is it a threat for precious metals?

Generally, it is – when the US dollar strengthens the precious metals prices go down. However, the current situation is not clear. Since the end of 2016 the greenback has been in a strong bear market. And, according to the COT reports, the big speculators trading US dollar index futures are still pessimistic about the US currency but…less pessimistic than a few weeks ago. In other words, it looks like the US dollar is forming a major bottom now but, in my opinion, this process may last for a while. And as long as there is no strong bull market in the US dollar, the precious metals market is relatively safe.

Note: during furious bull markets in gold the US dollar has no, or very limited, impact on gold prices (for example, look at the period March 2008 – June 2010).

Summary

Despite gold prices touching their long-term resistance level ($1,350 - $1,375 per ounce) there is pessimism among big players trading gold futures. Their fellows trading silver futures are even extremely pessimistic about this metal. In other words, the entire precious metals market is driven by bigger or smaller pessimism. Very often such a condition supports a bullish thesis on gold and silver prices. If I am correct, there is a good chance for a long-expected major breakout in precious metals.

My thesis is additionally supported by the US treasury notes futures market. On the other hand, the US dollar seems to be bottoming now but, in my opinion, this process may take quite a long time. If that is the case, the greenback is not a big threat to the precious metals market right now.

