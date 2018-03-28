Avid Bioservices: Our Top Pick For 2018

We think Avid can become a $1B company vs. a current market cap of only $150M.

With a new and improved business strategy, Avid is poised to take off.

The last year has been messy as an activist successfully campaigned to replace the Board and Management.

Avid Bioservices (CDMO) is our top pick for 2018. We believe it is the most compelling opportunity we see today.

Avid’s shares currently trade on the Nasdaq for roughly $2.50 per share. We think this materially undervalues a scarce and valuable asset: the only pure-play biologics CDMO listed on a major Western stock exchange.

As Avid’s revenues and profits grow, and as investors discover the Avid story, we think Avid has an opportunity to become a $1B company with a share price of $15-20 per share. This represents potentially 6-8x upside over our 2-3 year investment time horizon.

The CDMO Business Is Attractive

A contract development and manufacturing organization (a “CDMO”) is an outsourced drug manufacturer in the pharmaceutical industry.

We think CDMOs are wonderful businesses. It makes little sense for thousands of R&D-focused biotech companies to each manufacture its own drugs, so it is established industry practice for pharmaceutical firms – both large and small – to outsource this production step to third-party specialists. The barriers to entry are meaningful, as FDA certification and a track record of regulatory compliance (neither of which can be had overnight) are required for success.

Drug manufacturing itself is a small part of the cost of bringing a drug to market (the bulk is spent on R&D and the FDA approval process), so drug companies are willing to pay up for high-quality CDMO partners: operating margins for leading CDMO firms can often be 20%+. Finally, because FDA sign-offs are required to shift production from one supplier to another (especially in biologics manufacturing), switching costs are real so customers tend to be sticky.

With high barriers to entry, loyal customers, and attractive margins – not to mention a shortfall in quality CDMO capacity that is expected to continue for at least the next 5-7 years – CDMOs have performed strongly, with many CDMO businesses acquired over the last 24 months for high-teens EBITDA multiples and earnings multiples of 30x or more (see Exhibit A).

Exhibit A

Sources: Company Filings and Press Releases, Seneca Park Internal Estimates

Biologics CDMOs Are Especially In Demand

While demand is strong for CDMO services in general, it is particularly acute in biologics.

For the last 100 years, most drugs have been manufactured by mixing specific chemical compounds. In recent years, however, there has been a trend towards biologic drugs (created using DNA/RNA or proteins from cells) which can often be a more efficient delivery mechanism for patients with fewer side effects.

Drug companies in particular like biologics as the drugs are difficult to manufacture and replicate even once they are off-patent, giving them a longer economic life. Biologics are the fastest-growing niche in the drug industry with sales expected to nearly triple in the next ten years (see Exhibit B).

Exhibit B

Sources: TMR, BCC Research, Seneca Park Research

We are often asked what investment “trends” or “themes” we see in the market and business world. In our view, given the pronounced shift in the drug industry towards biologics and the high-quality nature of the CDMO business model, it is hard to think of a better theme to invest behind than biologics CDMOs.

The History Of Avid

For the last two decades, Avid (under its previous name, Peregrine Pharmaceuticals) pursued a twin-track strategy of drug development and CDMO operations.

In early-2016, after spending more than $300M attempting to develop its flagship drug bavituximab, the drug failed its Phase III clinical trial.

Management reacted to the news with half-measures – modest cost reductions in drug development, a small investment in the CDMO business, and no cuts to corporate – when an aggressive pivot from biotech to CDMO was required. Peregrine was left with a bloated cost structure, overpaid executives and board members, a biotech business in shambles – and a valuable, under-the-radar biologics CDMO with tremendous potential.

In 2017, an activist investor arrived to set things straight.

At Peregrine’s annual meeting in October 2016, shareholders registered their discontent with the company’s direction by casting a significant protest vote against the board of directors (even with no challenger on the ballot) and by nearly voting down the firm’s executive pay package.

When the activist investor announced it had launched a proxy campaign with a well-qualified slate of candidates for the 2017 annual meeting, it quickly became clear that the vote would be a rout. It was only a matter of time before the incumbent board folded.

In December 2017, the two sides came to an agreement. Peregrine accepted a full overhaul of its board, including the nomination of three candidates from the activist slate plus a new independent chairman. In return, the activist agreed to stand down. Peregrine now had a new board, a new strategy, and a new path forward for its business.

A New Strategy

The twelve weeks since the agreement have been action-packed, as the reconstituted board has raced to transition the company to a pure-play biologics CDMO business.

First up was the dismissal of Peregrine’s long-time CEO, followed by the resignation of the firm’s long-time CFO. The board then named Roger Lias, a respected CDMO executive with decades of industry experience, as CEO. Roger has moved quickly to install his leadership team including Tracy Kinjerski, the former head of global business development at CMC Biologics (a CDMO sold in 2016 for $500M), as head of business development at Avid.

Next came the pivot from biotech to CDMO. In January 2018, Peregrine shared with the industry its intent to become a pure-play CDMO business. This announcement opened the floodgates of new interest from potential customers, as biotech firms generally prefer working with independent CDMOs that are not conflicted between internal and external drugs in the production pipeline. The shift to a CDMO was made official in mid-February when what was left of the drug development business was sold to Oncologie, Inc. for $8M plus earn-outs.

To drive home the point, the firm made two cosmetic changes. First, the company was formally renamed from Peregrine Pharmaceuticals to Avid Bioservices. Second, Avid’s stock ticker was updated from “PPHM” to “CDMO.”

Finally, Avid needed to get its financial house in order. Shortly after the board changeover in December, Avid disclosed to the market its intent to raise capital (i) to accelerate investment in the CDMO business and (ii) to underscore to customers the firm’s financial stability. In late-February, Avid raised $23M of capital.

With the overhang from the capital raise now in the rearview mirror, the transition to a pure-play biologics CDMO nearly complete, and Avid finally on stable financial footing, the company’s focus has shifted to capitalizing on the market opportunity in front of it.

In the weeks since the capital raise, two research firms (Wells Fargo and First Analysis) have initiated on Avid with price targets substantially above current trading levels. As noise from the capital raise fades into the past - and as Avid’s management team wins new business and proactively shares its story with the investment community - we think the shares can reach “exit velocity” and begin to reprice towards our long-run targets.

Investment Thesis

For Avid, the math is straightforward. We think the company’s current manufacturing capacity is roughly $125M in revenues, of which less than half will be used in FY2018 (year-end is June 2018, company guidance is for sales of $50-55M). Within a few years, we think Avid’s CDMO capacity may be in excess of $200M as a second production shift is added, efficiencies are identified, and Avid expands its flagship Myford facility (see Exhibit C).

Exhibit C

Sources: Company Filings, Seneca Park Internal Estimates

At a 20% operating margin on current capacity, Avid would produce $25M of operating profit – which would roughly equal net income, as Avid has little net debt plus loss carryforwards (from bavituximab) to shelter taxes for years to come. At the 30x earnings multiple for which peer Patheon was acquired, Avid would be worth $750M. At the same margin and earnings multiple on $200M of capacity, Avid would be worth $1.2B.

And at the 92x earnings IPO price of Wuxi Biologics (HK: 2269), the only other pure-play biologics CDMO listed on a major global stock exchange, Avid would be worth north of $3 billion (Wuxi’s shares have tripled since its IPO nine months ago). The range of outcomes is wide, but from a $150M starting point today, the potential upside is tremendous.

Risks

The key risk – and the crux of our investment thesis – is simply whether Avid can win enough new business to fill its capacity. On this front, we are optimistic. Avid management is showing progress adding customers, recently announcing two client wins (here and here) with an expectation for several more in the “near-term.” In past years, Avid had only a single employee working in business development. Today, Avid has a full team. We are encouraged by management commentary indicating ample interest from companies both large and small to partner with Avid.

In addition, Avid should soon get a shot in the arm from its largest customer, Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO), a multi-billion-dollar drug company controlled by the Swiss multi-national Roche. Halozyme’s flagship product is a delivery enzyme called ENHANZE (manufactured by Avid) which Halozyme incorporates into drugs for Roche and other major pharmaceutical firms. Halozyme recently upgraded its facilities for these collaborations, so it built a stockpile of finished products before temporarily pausing production (and purchases of ENHANZE) during the transition. We anticipate manufacturing of ENHANZE at Avid to restart in the next few quarters.

Another concern is the variability in customer lead times, which are often dependent on the progress of drugs as they make their way through the FDA approval pipeline before reaching commercial production. In the near-term, this makes it difficult to predict results quarter-to-quarter until Avid’s customer base reaches critical mass.

Conclusion

That all said, our investment thesis is plain. We think there is a shortage of high-quality CDMO facilities, and with Avid’s well-invested operation sitting half-empty, it is just a matter of time before Avid is again running full tilt.

Should that happen, the upside is compelling. Avid is an off-the-run business turning the page on a messy history of mismanagement with new leadership, a clear strategy, a healthy financial position, and a scarce, high-quality asset.

We think it won’t be long before the investment community sees what we see – an undiscovered gem of a business with the potential to create substantial value for customers and for shareholders.

Disclaimer

The author of this posting and related persons or entities ("Author") currently holds a long position in this security. Author may purchase additional shares, or sell some or all of Author's shares, at any time. Author has no obligation to inform anyone of any changes to Author's view of CDMO. Please consult your financial, legal, and/or tax advisors before making any investment decisions. While the Author has tried to present facts it believes are accurate, the Author makes no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of any information contained in this note. The reader agrees not to invest based on this note, and to perform his or her own due diligence and research before taking a position in CDMO. READER AGREES TO HOLD AUTHOR HARMLESS AND HEREBY WAIVES ANY CAUSES OF ACTION AGAINST AUTHOR RELATED TO THE NOTE ABOVE. As with all investments, caveat emptor.

Thank you for reading this Seeking Alpha PRO article. PRO members received early access to this article and get exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas. Sign up or learn more about PRO here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CDMO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.