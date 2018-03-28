Dropbox Enjoys Hefty IPO As Trade War Fears Brew

Dropbox is likely to remain a key player on the tech scene for years to come, and the fact that the company is seriously cutting back on losses shows that.

The international economy may be holding its breath ahead of what could become a full-blown trade war between the United States and China, but Dropbox’s (Pending:DBX) IPO and the broader tech market seem relatively unconcerned; the cloud storage company enjoyed a hefty IPO that brought in more than $750 million in capital, and share prices have pleased investors who are now seeing a bright future for the company.

Here’s what you need to know about Dropbox’s IPO, and what it means for the rest of the tech market as the international economy grapples with fears of a trade war.

One of the biggest IPOs of the year

It now goes without saying that, true to the predictions of many market analysts, Dropbox enjoyed one of the biggest IPOs of the year, and essentially took the tech world and broader market by storm. The company sold some 36 million shares, commanding an impressive price of $21 per share when trading began, quickly rocketing past high expectations to prove that investors, previously looking to buy gold or similar assets, are going crazy for the cloud storage company. Dropbox is already famous around the world for how easily it allows its consumers and business partners to store their digital data on cloud servers, but with the influx of cash from its IPO, the company is likely to keep expanding and could soon make an even bigger name for itself.

That isn’t to say the rest of the market is doing so well, however; fears of a trade war ignited by President Trump’s bellicose financial bellowing caused the DOW to seriously dip by some 300 points, and shareholders and financial analysts everywhere are holding their breath to see what new political development might rock international markets next. Despite these fears, however, it stands to reason that Dropbox will continue to enjoy a heavy wind in its sails for some time, and the company appears completely unconcerned about the budding competition hoping to challenge it at its own game.

While competitors in the secure, digital storage industry like Box and Google Drive will doubtlessly try to topple Dropbox, the company’s mammoth market valuation that’s now over $8.2 billion will make it a hard beast to try and tame. While its most recent valuation is a dip from 2014, when a round of private funding pegged the company at a value of $10 billion, it’s indisputable that Dropbox won’t be wanting for capital to expand and optimize its operations anytime soon. Recent trading has even made the company’s value surge to a mammoth $12 billion, but that figure could suddenly shift depending on how trading carries out over the next few days.

With more than an astonishing $1 billion in revenue in 2017, it’s easy to see why investors are so infatuated with Dropbox; the company isn’t your run of the mill Silicon Valley production promising to change the world and reap in huge profits after some time - rather, they’re proving to investors here and now that they mean business. While Dropbox posted net losses of some $111.7 million in 2017, overall losses actually declined by nearly $100 million from the year before, and the company is clearly nearing profitable waters that will prove alluring to financial backers who aren’t yet sold on it.

A next-gen company

Dropbox is a next-generation company, in the truest sense of the word. Not only are its services incredibly popular amongst millennials, but young investors are pouring their money into the company as well, showing that it’s building up a serious userbase amongst the next generation of consumers and investors alike. This could prove incredibly lucrative for the company in the long term, especially after the buzz around its highly anticipated IPO has died down.

If Dropbox can keep expanding its userbase, and avoid embarrassing data breaches like the one Facebook is currently grappling with, it stands to reason that it will remain a dominating figure in the tech market for next few years. While established tech behemoths like Alphabet and Amazon will doubtlessly see Dropbox’s rise as a threat to their own financial futures, and attempt to establish cloud storage services of their own with more gusto (with Alphabet sure to pour more money into Google Drive), such competition should be welcomed, as it will ensure Dropbox remains on its toes and innovative as it gains secure footing in the market.

As the company moves to establish more lucrative partnerships with businesses, which appears to be the route it’s increasingly taking, expect its existing losses to continue to narrow down, and for its revenue streams to continue growing. Dropbox can only make money if it convinces premium users that its services are worth paying for, but it’s likely that many of the 500 million registered users who rely on Dropbox now will become paying customers in the future. As this cloud storage company continues to grow, keep a close eye on it, as Dropbox is likely to be one of the most vital players in the tech scene for the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.