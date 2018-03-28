Protagonist Therapeutics: Any Hope After Monday's Debacle?

Should investors play Protagonist for a bounce or stay away? We take a look at that question in the paragraphs below.

We can easily forgive a child who is afraid of the dark; the real tragedy of life is when men are afraid of the light.” ― Plato

Today we look at a small ‘Tier 4’ biotech concern that imploded last week after a disappointing trial development. I don’t own shares but have had a few inquiries from followers on whether I would buy the dip in this name. We take an in depth look at it in the following paragraphs.

Company Overview:

Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) is a Newark, California based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that was founded in 2006. The company is focused on discovering and developing peptide-based new chemical entities with their proprietary technology platform. The company’s primary focus is developing oral peptide drugs that target biological pathways, which are also targeted by injectable antibody drugs that are currently on the market. The company asserts that their new formulations will be able to take market share from injectables via their drugs improved safety profiles, targeted delivery to the gastrointestinal tissue compartment, increased compliance, improved convenience, and the opportunity for earlier utilization of targeted therapy for inflammatory bowel disease. The company’s pipeline consists of three product candidates. PTG-100 (in the process of possibly being cancelled) and PTG-200 are orally administered drugs aimed at IBD and PTG-300 is administered as a subcutaneous injection designed to treat iron overload disorders. Lastly, the company plans to initiate IND enabling studies for their fourth asset, PTG-400. Protagonist Pharma currently has a market cap of just under $200 million and trades at around $9.00 a share.

Source: Investor Presentation

Pipeline

Source: Investor Presentation

Both PTG-100 and PTG-200 are aimed at the IBD market. IBD is a large and growing market with an estimated 1.6 million patients in the United States alone. It is also a market with significant unmet needs. Roughly one third of IBD patients are non-responders to TNF-α antibody drugs and another roughly 35% become refractory within the first year of treatment. Furthermore, TNF-α antibody drugs may predispose patients to an increased risk of serious infection and can cause a loss of drug response due to the development of anti-drug antibodies. The PTG-100 and PTG-200 seek to change the paradigm of treatment via the way that they are administered and via the biological pathways that they target. The current tumor necrosis factor-alpha antibody drugs approved for moderate-to-severe IBD are both injectables, Humira and Remicade. In 2013 alone, Humira and Remicade did $3.4 billion in IBD sales. Also, Entyvio did $1.3 billion in fiscal 2016.

Source: Investor Presentation

The PTG-100 Debacle:

Unfortunately for the company, the company announced on Monday that it was discontinuing this program due to the fact that the Phase 2b PROPEL clinical trial evaluating PTG-100 in patients with moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis (UC) failed due to lack of efficacy. In addition, Protagionist will have to make a go/no go decision on launching a Phase 2/3 study of PTG-100 for chronic pouchitis after it completes its review if the PROPEL data. As noted by another SA contributor this puts this entire effort in limbo. The stock lost some 60% of its value in trading yesterday as a result of this news.

PTG-200:

PTG-200 is potentially a first-in-class oral Interleukin-23 receptor antagonist that is being developed for moderate-to-severe Chron’s disease. The company initiated its first-in-human trial of PTG-200 in November 2017. The trial is a Phase 1 single and multiple dose-escalation trial in normal healthy volunteers. PTG-200 is a partnered program as of May 2017. The company entered into a license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech to support the clinical development and possible commercialization of PTG-200. Protagonist granted Janssen an exclusive worldwide license to PTG-200 in return for a $50 million upfront payment and the potential to receive another $940 million milestones. The two companies will co-fund and co-develop the drug through Phase 2 and Janssen will be liable for funding Phase 3 studies in Chron’s disease and ulcerative colitis. Also, Protagonist will earn double-digit tiered royalties on future net sales. Looking ahead, Protagonist and Janssen plan to complete the Phase 1 study and intend on launching a global Phase 2 study in Crohn's disease in the second half of 2018.

PTG-300:

PTG-300 is an injectable hepcidin mimetic for the treatment if iron overload disorders like β-Thalassemia and myelodysplastic syndromes. A hepcidin mimetic is an interesting approach because hepcidin is a key hormone regulating iron homeostasis. The drug was granted an Orphan Drug Designation back in March for the treatment of beta-thalassemia. The company recently completed a Phase 1 trial for PTG-300. The study found the drug to be safe, well tolerated, and a dose-related pharmacological effect was witnessed. The company intends on launching a global clinical trial of PTG-300 in beta-thalassemia at some point in the second half of 2018.

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2017, Protagonist Pharma had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $155 million, which is roughly $67 million more than the company had on December 31, 2016. Research and development expenses for the fourth quarter of 2017 were $11.7 million, compared to $8.8 million for the same period last year. General, selling and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2017 were $3 million; compared to $2.5 million for the same period last year. Protagonist Therapeutics took in 11.2 million in license and collaboration revenue in Q4. Also, the company reported a net loss of $3 million for the fourth quarter, compared with a net loss of $11 million for the same period in 2016. Dr. Patel, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Protagonist Therapeutics, stated on the last conference call that the company’s current capitalization should support operations through 2019. The company’s most recent capital raise was in October of 2017 when the company raised net proceeds of $64.5 million via the sale of 3.53 million shares at $17.00 a share.

Analyst commentary prior to the PTG-100 program implosion no longer seems pertinent. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the shares from a Buy to a Hold yesterday. They also lowered their price target to $11 from $32 previously. BMO Capital chose to maintain their Buy rating and put a $13 price target on PTGX Monday. Tuesday, BTIG reissued its Buy rating with a $14 price target.

Verdict:

Obviously the PTG-100 trial setback was a substantial one, both for shareholders and for the company's longer term prospects. The company still has a couple of earlier stage 'shots on goal'. Protagonist also has cash on hand almost equal to its now reduced market cap. If the stock had options available against it, I would be tempted to play a bounce via a Buy-Write option strategy. Unfortunately that is not the case. In addition, a beneficial owner sold almost $3 million in shares in total in March; just weeks before the crushing trial news hit that caused the stock to crater. This is hardly reassuring. Therefore, I am going to pass on any purchase recommendation around this name at this time.

Don't be afraid of enemies who attack you. Be afraid of the friends who flatter you.” ― Dale Carnegie

Author's note: To get these types of articles and Instablogs on attractive biotech and pharma stocks as soon as they are published, just click here for my profile. Hit the big orange "Follow" button and choose the real-time alerts option.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.