Hercules Capital: Doubling Down On This 10.3%-Yielding BDC

Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC) is a "Strong Buy", and I have used the drop to add to my existing long position in the BDC. The company has positive interest rate sensitivity, meaning the company will reap higher net interest income as long as the Federal Reserve keeps lifting the federal funds rate. Hercules Capital's dividend is reasonably safe, and the company's latest acquisition is set to improve investment income in 2018. Hercules Capital's shares are attractively valued on a run-rate NII basis and an investment in the BDC at today's price point implies a 10.3 percent dividend yield.

Hercules Capital's shares dropped off in 2018, in-line with the broader market. Year-to-date, Hercules Capital's share price slumped ~8 percent, offering income investors an attractive entry opportunity into the stock.

Hercules Capital - Strong Growth And Stable Portfolio Yields

Hercules Capital is a tech-focused business development company that provides "senior secured venture growth loans to high-growth, innovative venture capital-backed companies in a broad variety of technology, life sciences and sustainable and renewable technology industries".

Hercules Capital has accumulated a large debt investment portfolio over time that included 85 investments with combined $1.4 billion value at the end of the December quarter.

Here's a snapshot of the BDC's portfolio as well as major key stats.

Hercules Capital has been highly successful with its debt investment strategy, creating ~16 percent compound annual growth rates in terms of total investment income and net investment income.

Hercules Capital has produced peer group-beating returns on equity in the last couple of years as well.

Hercules Capital's portfolio yield - a key measure of success for BDCs - has remained quite stable over time, attesting to the company's strong underwriting. The median core yield over the last fifteen quarters was 12.9 percent.

Interest Rate Upside

The Fed hiked interest rates in March, providing Hercules Capital with a boost to its net investment income. Thanks to the rate hike and to Hercules Capital's large floating-rate debt exposure of 96.4 percent, the BDC's debt portfolio will produce $0.04/share of additional net investment income annually going forward. The higher interest rates climb, the better the chances for a dividend hike.

Higher interest rates are going to improve Hercules Capital's dividend coverage stats, potentially leading to a dividend hike in 2018. As I have said in my last article on Hercules Capital titled "10.3%-Yielding Hercules Capital Is A Buy Right Now", I don't see any problems with dividend coverage right now as the BDC covers its dividend with both net investment income and distributable net operating income.

Source: Achilles Research

Recent Acquisition

Hercules Capital said in early March that it completed its strategic acquisition of Gibraltar Business Capital, a company that provides capital to small and mid-market businesses. Gibraltar Financial Corporation is a commercial finance firm with a strong focus on asset-based lending and factoring. While not much has been revealed about the acquisition yet (the Q1-2018 earnings release will likely contain more details), Hercules Capital expects the acquisition to be "immediately accretive to investment income in 2018".

Valuation

Today, Hercules Capital's shares sell for ~10.4x Q4-2017 run-rate NII and ~1.2x net asset value.

Your Takeaway

Hercules Capital is a promising business development company that has grown investment income at a fast clip in recent years. What's more, the company faces two catalysts for higher net investment income in 2018: Higher interest rates will boost Hercules Capital's NII, and the recent acquisition of Gibraltar Business Capital is expected to be immediately accretive to investment income. Hence, Hercules Capital's dividend coverage stats are set to improve, potentially leading to a dividend hike. I am a buyer at today's prices. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

