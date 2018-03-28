voestalpine's Positive Attributes Should Become Clearer In The Coming Years

Austrian steel company voestalpine (OTCPK:VLPNY, OTC:VLPNF, VOES.VI) may be the bane of copy editors for its penchant for using only lower-case letters, but it has proven itself to be a different sort of steel company - one that reinvests continually and pursues a high-tech, high-quality strategy that emphasizes profit per ton over volume of tons sold. That philosophy, and a history of above-average ROIC generation, has allowed voestalpine to outperform many of its peers over the longer term, including the likes of Acerinox (OTCPK:ANIOY), ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT), Nucor (NYSE:NUE), and ThyssenKrupp (OTCPK:TYEKF), though Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) has outdone them all by a wide margin.

Steel stocks in general, and European steel stocks in particular, haven’t done so well this year, and voestalpine is down about 12% (worst among that group). I believe this is creating an interesting opportunity; although the steel cycle may be at or past its peak momentum, I believe the company’s differentiated strategy will lead to better results, and better cash flow, down the road.

A Different Sort Of Steel Company

Although voestalpine is typically placed among the other large European/global steel companies like ArcelorMittal and ThyssenKrupp, and it does operate blast furnaces, it’s really not a typical steel producer. Most of the company’s 8Mtpa-plus capacity is geared towards higher-value, value-added steel products, leading to an average realized price per ton that’s well above even that of top players like Steel Dynamics - voestalpine’s Steel segment generates ASPs 10% and more above Steel Dynamics, while its High-Performance business generates ASPs more than five times higher than the average of Steel Dynamics.

To be clear, I’m not attempting to run down Steel Dynamics here, and the comparisons are certainly “apples to oranges”, but I wanted to illustrate the point that voestalpine is largely in a different kind of business than many of the steelmakers that it will be compared to/against. Along those same lines, its exposure/risk to import substitution is lower than for more commodity-oriented producers.

About one-third of voestalpine’s revenue comes from the auto industry, while energy and railways combined contribute close to one-quarter of revenue. Construction, “mechanical engineering”, and consumer goods account for around 5-10% each, and the company has a small, high-margin exposure to aerospace (less than 5%).

voestalpine runs highly integrated operations, with the output of its blast furnaces and electric arc furnaces typically processed by other segments of the company. For instance, of the almost 6Mtpa of steel produced in its Steel segment, about 850Ktpa is sold as heavy plate, but 4M of the 4.8Mtpa produced as hot-rolled steel stays within the company for further processing (cold rolling, galvanizing, etc.) before being sold to external customers.

Autos - A Major Contributor Today, And An Important Business Tomorrow

Although the auto business is changing, voestalpine intends to maintain a strong presence in this market. The company plays in many different parts of the value chain, including sheet steel, formed components, and wiring, and the adoption of more technical sophisticated higher-strength steel has benefited the company as more commodity-type steel producers struggle to keep up.

Importantly, even as auto OEMs look to new technologies to reduce weight and improve future performance (particularly with EVs), voestalpine should still have a key role to play. It would appear that there is a risk that future cars, particularly on the high end, will incorporate less steel and more aluminum, manganese, and carbon fiber. Most cars, though, will still use high-strength steel, and it is important to note that while voestalpine doesn’t produce aluminum or titanium, it does have capabilities and operations in hot-forming and other metalworking applications for these materials.

Moreover, voestalpine has developed a variety of new processes and technologies that should become more significant in the years to come. The company’s phs hotforming technology creates stronger press-hardened steel with an innovative heating cycle that makes it competitive with aluminum. The company has also developed isovac (yes, they love their lower cases), a high-performance electrical steel product, and compacore, an in-line production process for bonded laminated stacks used to manufacture stators and rotors for electric motors (which will be used in EVs).

If anything, the drive toward lighter-weight vehicles and EVs may help voestalpine widen its lead in the auto sector, as many other steel companies lack these capabilities, while companies more focused on specialty alloys (like Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS)) sell at price points that are likely to be problematic for auto OEMs.

Aerospace - voestalpine Wants To Be Here, But How Badly?

Aerospace could be another growth area for voestalpine. Management has stated and reiterated that they want to double their roughly 3% revenue exposure to aerospace, and do so within the next couple of years. Aerospace products like structural, engine, and landing gear parts generate good margins for voestalpine today (in the double digits), and there is no question that aerospace OEMs and suppliers are making more and more use of specialty alloys.

Still, I think voestalpine is unlikely to reach its target on time through organic growth. Although management has talked about aerospace M&A deals getting 20x EBITDA multiples (which is well above the price they wish to pay), I think that’s only partly true. Companies like Carpenter Technology and Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) would significantly upgrade voestalpine’s exposure to aerospace (Carpenter much more so than USAP), and they would also offer a lot of end-market and product/technology synergies.

M&A is not an unfamiliar approach at voestalpine. Although the company has been relatively quiet recently, it has made several small acquisitions in recent years to improve and/or expand its specialty processing and distribution capabilities. Management likes to buy at less than 9x forward EBITDA and with 15% or better IRR prospects, but I don’t think that would necessarily preclude a bid for Carpenter Technology.

Ongoing Reinvestment For Growth

As might be apparent from my prior discussion with the auto-facing businesses, voestalpine has been willing and active in reinvesting for future growth across a range of opportunities, and I expect these will pay dividends in the years to come.

The company recently opened a new hot briquette iron (or HBI) facility in Texas that uses lower-grade iron ore pellets and natural gas to produce high-quality (91% Fe) iron briquettes that can be used in almost any steelmaking process (including electric arc furnaces, blast furnaces, and basic oxygen furnaces). Although the contributions in 2018 will be modest, this facility will cover voestalpine’s internal needs with plenty more left over (about 60% of production) to sell to other steelmakers, generating both profitable returns and more input cost flexibility for the company.

voestalpine has also been adding capacity in higher-value areas like seamless tubes and wires, and the company is well-placed for a recovery in oil and gas markets. Management doesn’t expect seamless tube margins to go back to prior peaks in the 30%'s, but an improvement from the high single digits in 2017 to the low- to mid-double digits in 2018 and 2019 should still be meaningful. I also expect more investment into areas like welding (voestalpine is the #4 player in welding consumables) and powdered metals for additive manufacturing.

Management is also evaluating its long-term technology options for its core steelmaking operations. The company will be relining its largest blast furnace this year, but most of its furnaces will reach the end of their useful lives over the next decade. Based on past comments, it seems unlikely that voestalpine will build new blast furnaces, but it also sounds as though the company may go beyond simply substituting in electric arc furnaces. Management has said that they are evaluating EAFs with Ruhrstahl Heraeus degassers, similar to a plant recently opened by Big River Steel. While this process can certainly produce high-quality specialty products, there could be some technical challenges operating at the volumes voestalpine needs, so this process is worth monitoring.

While I believe voestalpine’s investments over the past five to 10 years have laid the groundwork for above-average growth and margins, it did come at a cost (literally). The company’s trailing FCF generation lags the likes of Steel Dynamics and Nucor due to high levels of growth capex. That process should start to slow, though, and I believe it can lead to meaningfully higher FCF margins (and likely higher dividends) in the relatively near future. I do expect voestalpine to continue to reinvest in itself at a higher rate than industry norms, but the potential to generate double-digit FCF margins is there if management wishes to go that route.

The Opportunity

While voestalpine has under-earned in free cash flow terms due to those growth investments, I like the profile of this business. This is a steel company that reliably generates above-average EBITDA margins and returns on capital, and I believe it has a favorable mix. Unlike ArcelorMittal, voestalpine has minimal spot exposure (most of its steel is sold on longer-term contracts), and it has strong downstream value-added capabilities.

All of this being said, voestalpine is still a steel company, and I am not looking for exceptional long-term revenue growth. In fact, I expect the long-term revenue growth rate will more or less resemble those of Acerinox, Nucor, and Steel Dynamics. A key difference, though, is that I expect higher operating margins to persist and to translate into higher free cash flow margins as the company moderates some of its capex spending. With FCF margins improving toward the mid- and high single digits, I believe double-digit long-term FCF growth is attainable, and with it likely higher dividend payouts.

Discounting the cash flow streams back, I believe a fair value closer to $12 for the ADRs is credible. DCF is not often used in valuing steel stocks, though, as correctly modeling the cycles is an all-but-impossible task. It is more common to use EV/EBITDA, but here too I believe voestalpine looks undervalued. Using a historical average forward multiple a little below 6.75x, I get a fair value close to $13.50, and even a discount to that long-term average (6x) would support some worthwhile upside (closer to $11.50).

The Bottom Line

Buying in after the strong run the sector has enjoyed since early February is a risk, but I don’t think the steel cycle is over just yet, even if more companies are starting to talk about growth investments (typically a sign of the top). In the case of voestalpine, especially, I think the company’s leverage to value-added products sets it apart, as does its opportunity to improve FCF margins even in more challenging steel markets to come. Although this stock carries above-average risk, I think it is worth a closer look after this sector-wide pullback.

Thank you for reading this Seeking Alpha PRO+ article. PRO+ members received early access to this article and get exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas. Sign up or learn more about PRO+ here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.