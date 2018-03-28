Stein Mart: Investment Thesis Finally Showing Positive Results

As the company remains on track to a profitable 2018/2019, I reiterate my price target on the company, which represents almost 100% upside potential on this undervalued company.

In my initial article Stein Mart: A Dividend-Less Turnaround (NASDAQ:SMRT) I emphasized the company's core changes to their business model in effort of accommodating the shift in consumer spending habits in the apparel industry. Alongside a stronger eCommerce presence with the introduction of ship-from-store features, which helped other struggling retailers adapt to the digital age, the company worked on reducing its overall inventories, better markdown practices to reduce operational expenses and enacted changes to receipt flows, all in effort of reducing overhead costs and conserve cash. These factors contributed heavily to the company's better-than-expected results in the most recent quarter where it easily beat EPS and revenue estimates alongside securing a $50 million term loan to reduce its annual borrowings by $27 million which was previously outstanding. I believe that the aforementioned factors position the company for success heading into 2018 as they continue to push product mixes that favor their core demand of ladies and boutique products and boost their eCommerce presence.

Quick Industry Take

The discount retail industry has taken a hit with the shift in consumer spending habits that occurred in recent years taking a large portion of it online, creating a tough operating environment for brick and mortar retailers. Notably, companies like Amazon (AMZN) have taken huge amounts of business away from retailers and struggling retailers who have not pushed forward with an online presence have been struggling to stay afloat in the digital age.

As a result, the majority of companies have worked to establish an online presence and even boost their Amazon presence to counter the lower store traffic, including in-store perks and ship-from-store methods. Some, however, have opted for a combination of improved product mixes alongside an online presence, especially in the case of Stein Mart, where classic demographics that the company aims for tend to shop more in-store.

Quick Business Take

Stein Mart operates 293 stores in 31 states, primarily located in the northeaster US and the state of Texas, selling off-price retail clothing, home decor, shoes and accessories. The company does have the unique advantage of selling to a slightly more well-off demographic, where their average customer comes from a household which has an annual income of around $100,000, which enables them to maintain rather sustainable spending with cyclical economic swings.

Stein Mart generates most of its revenues from Ladies boutique, apparel and accessories alongside Men's, Home and Shoes which comprise of a lower percentage of sales. As the company continues to focus on new flow of styles and lifestyle rebranding for their apparel, they're beginning to see increased store traffic as comparable sales increased for the year.

Quarterly Review

Stein Mart reported their quarterly results last week, in which they reported $385 million in sales which translated into $102 million in gross profit as gross margins improved 3.8%. Excluding one-time impairment charges, the company reported $7.3 million in operating income which translates to $12.2 million in EBITDA, both up substantially from the year prior.

The company expects first half 2018 operating income in the range of $8 million as they expect low-single-digit increase in comparable store sales, a 200 basis point improvement in gross margin and a lower overall expenses environment offsetting a $2 million hike in interest expense as they issued a new $50 million term loan, mentioned above. The majority of these improvement are expected to remain on the right track as they continue to integrate their eCommerce business and ship-from-store capabilities which attracts new and existing customer to return to shop and visit the store for more goods.

Valuation Update

In my previous article, I initiated the company with a median fair value range of $1.50 per share assuming they continue to grow from their towards their expected EPS of $0.22 in 2019. As the company is now expected to report $0.15 EPS for 2019, I believe the turnaround effort is bearing fruit and warrants a slightly high 20x multiple of price to earnings bringing the company's valuation to around $3.00 per share representing around 100% upside potential from this past surge price average.

A New Risk Emerges

Sentiment. In previous articles and research, I've emphasized both the upsides snd downsides of stocks coming into trader sentiment gauges and Stein Mart has just been added to that list, exacerbated by the fact it's trading around $1.00 per share. This brings both a positive spin to the story, where traders can hope for additional large swings in share price but also invites short sellers who might not be familiar with the company's fundamentals but are purely speculating on a downturn after a fast surge. This can put pressure on the stock and not only limit it's appreciation but take it down below fair value. It's important to keep an eye on this sentiment gauge moving forward alongside previous risks of cyclical swings, high debt load in a rising rate environment, neighboring lease expirations and other factors associated with companies not far from delisting criteria.

Investment Conclusion

As the company's turnaround effort continue to show results with comparable sales expected to be up in the first half of 2018 as they increase their focus on eCommerce solutions and revamp their core product offering lineups to better suit their customer base, I believe the company remains undervalued.

With a price target of $3.00 per share, I believe that the company can separate itself from other struggling retailers as their initiatives begin to show positive results and that the road to $3.00 per share will outperform other retailers in 2018. I remain bullish on the company for 2018.

