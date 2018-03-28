Randgold Resources: Liftoff Of Kibali And Massawa Projects On Track

GOLD stock rallied by 11% in 2017, despite the gold price ramp-up by only 2%.





Investment Thesis

Ransgold Resources' (NYSE:GOLD) Kibali underground project remains on track, while more details on their Massawa project are expected in 2018 when it goes to the board for approval. Kibali gold output increased by 17% with grades and throughput also rising as the underground operations began contributing and recoveries increase.

The Kibali underground shaft should be complete in the third quarter this year. After that, soft commissioning should start then. The third and fourth quarters should subsequently see a significant ramp-up of tons from the underground section of the mine. This activity will also show an ore grade uptick.

Massawa approvals are expected after the first half of the year. With exploration showing good results (particularly at Sofia), this should provide the company with ample flexibility.

With their cash balance comfortably above $500 million, investors can expect that the company could look to make a "cash sweep". The company would plan to ramp-up dividends significantly; dividend yield was predicted to hover around 4.6% in 2018 and 2.8% in 2019 based on analyst consensus.

By trying to assess gold prices, production levels, and capital expenditures, this article will shed light on the pressing issues that the company is facing. Hence, investors should try to look for these signals:

1) Successful transition to underground at Kibali, which should see volume uplift (based on higher ore grades) and make production less volatile.

2) Developments on Massawa exploration activities.

In this equity research, we will examine if Randgold Resources has what it takes to complete the development of Kibali and Massawa mines in time, and within its allocated capital.

Company Overview

Randgold Resources Ltd is active in mineral exploration and gold mining. Mining operations are carried out in Central Africa and West Africa. The company owns asset mines that include Gounkoto, Tongon, Kibali, Morila and Loulo. GOLD also holds interest at their Massawa mine project. Their exploration activities are more evident in African countries like Cote d’Ívoire, Democratic Republic of Congo and Senegal.

Production

The company’s gold production in 2017 was 1.3 million ounces of gold, which is equal to the upper range of guidance of 1.2 million to 1.3 million ounces. Total cash cost is $620 per ounce for 2017 which is in line with guidance of $580 to $630 per ounce. Costs are showing a declining trend thanks to higher production across all the operations, except the Loulo mine operations.

Source: Company data.

Gold production of 1.30 million to 1.35 million ounces is expected by the second half of this year. It is inclusive of 730,000 ounces from Kibali mine. Further details of guidance show total cash costs of $590 to $640 per ounce.

Source: Company data.

Liquidity & Financial Flexibility

Cash and cash equivalents grew by 39% to $720 million year on year while debt facility remained undrawn in 2017. Given this liquidity, GOLD can well expect to ramp up dividends significantly. Dividend yields are estimated at 4.9%.

Current assets of $962 million can amply cover GOLD’s total debt of $3 million. This indicates that the company is in a sound position to settle down its short term debt. The current ratio of Randgold is 5.03:1 versus industry peer median of 2.59:1.

GOLD has the capability to access external funds quickly given a well-cushioned interest coverage level of 134.21X. Total debt is modest at 0.03% of its Enterprise Value versus the overall industry peer median of 12.07%. Similarly, interest coverage is less than its five-year average of 232.56X.

Source: Company data

Free Cash Flow

A strong free cash flow generation boosted the net cash to $720 million in 2017 accompanied by a 100% dividend increase. The free cash flow also includes a $22 million working capital release. As a result, net cash rose from $622 million to $720 million which is well above target net cash of $500 million. Capital expenditure is in line with the annual guidance at $304 million.

Tax claims in Mali mine stood at $201 million, while refundable balances for Value-Added Tax (VAT) reached $121 million. The board declared a 100% increase in the dividend to $2.00 per share (valued at $188 million). This figure is consistent with the dividend policy to pay out all surplus cash of more than $500 million. The payout ratio was 68% in 2017 versus 38% in 2016.

Gold Prices & Stock Valuation

Gold prices have rallied as political uncertainty in the US increased last 2017. GOLD is considered a low beta stock given its cost positioning. It benefited from a shift to safe haven assets considering its scarcity premium.

Gold price has gained by $112 per ounce since the middle of December. Despite the culling positions in recent weeks, large-scale investors like hedge funds speculated on derivatives markets. They have closely doubled their net long positions. Hence, it signals that gold price will be more expensive in future.

Shares of GOLD climbed 15% towards the end of 2017. However, it went down by similar margin so far this year on market concerns over the company’s operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Gold price has added around 13% in 2017 to about $1,340 per ounce.

Note that GOLD is the only gold equity that is included in the FTSE 100. The stock is currently trading at 40X Price-to-Earnings ((P/E)). Since its earnings results in the first half of 2017, the stock has rallied 11% despite the gold price ramp-up by 2%.

This can be attributed to the strong set of earnings results reported in Bloomberg consensus estimates which tick up. There is still an upside risk to the company’s 2017 guidance given the magnitude of the upbeat operating performance.

Source: Company filings



My Takeaway

GOLD continues to render a combination of increased gold production driven by higher ore grades, declining capital spending, and climbing net cash, all of which should result in strong dividend upside potential.

Gold price volatility has reached its ten-year lows, despite turbulent geopolitical risks last year. Last June, an extremely large sell order was issued, sending gold stocks plummeting.

According to a survey of 34 analysts by the London Bullion Market Association, gold prices this year would be more volatile for bullions following a modestly uneventful 2017.

Gold is predicted to trade in a wide band in 2018 with average of $1,318 a troy ounce. Other analysts expect a spike above the $1,500 mark but would remain average over the course of the year. Most brokers anticipate that average gold price to settle at $1,257 and reach its high at $1,433 and then to a dip of just below $1,200. The most pessimistic of all gold price forecasts expect gold price to settle at $1,215.

Based from my personal view, gold price this year can go as high as $1,510 per ounce and as low as $1,120. The price range would all depend on the level of US real interest rates, the potential impact of geopolitical risks, and the pace of global economic growth.

Despite higher inflation expectations and increased interest in diversification against February’s choppy market environment, gold (-2.0%, to US$1,318 an ounce) fell below its 50-day moving average as it reacted negatively to the stronger US dollar and ebbing geopolitical tensions.

The US Federal Reserve comments fueled more speculation that policymakers will quicken the pace of interest-rate hikes given signs of building inflationary pressures. Though gold’s price is up 5.6% on a year-ago basis, it is still off about 30% from the record high set in 2011.

Randgold should be in a better position to fund its upcoming 250,000 to 300,000 gold ounces per annum Kibali and Massawa mine development. This will also allow the company to pay a high single-digit dividend yield. Barclays forecast a 5.2% dividend yield for GOLD in 2018 based on the assumption that gold price is forecast at $1,312 per ounce on average over the next four years.

I firmly believe the company has ample levels of free cash to complete its Kibali and Massawa projects. It is also a strong dividend play. Net cash rose from $622 million to $720 million in fourth quarter last year (above the $500 million target). Free cash flow was strong at $98 million.

Refundable VAT of $121 million further helped the cash position. As a result, the Board declared a 100% increase in dividend to $2.00 per share at $188 million. This is broadly consistent with the company’s dividend policy to disburse all surplus cash of more than $500 million. Payout ratio is 68% in 2017.

Meanwhile, I believe that the proposed new mining code in Congo could anticipate royalties for cobalt increase by five fold to 10%. Cobalt is widely used as a key component in electric car batteries. The new mining code will also eliminate a stability clause in the current law to protect miners from changes to the customs and fiscal regime for ten years. GOLD will lose an estimated $10 million annually, if the new mining code came into effect.



