Real Estate: What's Behind The Brick Wall Of Worry

Real estate market enthusiasts have been worried over the last few months because of rising mortgage rates, uneven sales and still surging prices. However, I'm seeing good signs, including within the latest existing home sales data. Despite the brick wall of worry in housing, I continue to see the real estate market expanding in the year ahead and recommend investors move forward with their plans in the housing market.

Stock charts across the real estate sector signal the same thing these days, and that is worry.

The Brick Wall of Worry

Real estate data has been choppy lately, and concerning even in some instances. In a recent report, I discussed rising mortgage rates because they were being attributed some of the blame for a slippage in the annual pace of home sales this winter. Indeed, rates are rising, and they continued to do so in February on inflation concerns. But the Fed meeting was last week, and the central bank's dot-plot forecasts for inflation and for the Fed funds rate were hardly changed, or concerning. Meanwhile, the new Fed Chairman indicated the Fed would be flexible with its target for inflation, implying inflation might meander a bit above target without significant rate action by the Fed. That should cool mortgage rates for a while.

National Association of Realtors (NAR) Chief Economist Lawrence Yun indicated in the latest Existing Home Sales discussion that mortgage rates rose to their highest point in four years in February. That is not surprising, given that rates had been extraordinarily low for the last several years. Freddie Mac reports that the average commitment rate for 30-year fixed rate mortgages on conventional mortgage loans rose for the fifth straight month, to 4.33% in February. As a result, real estate market participants are worried that rising rates might stymie sales.

Sales activity actually did slow over the winter, and in some instances data indicated the drag even carried through on a year-to-year basis, which concerned me. Various factors came into play, including rising mortgage rates, tight housing supply, and I believe also because of some still present aftereffects of the housing crisis. For instance, some of those harmed by the financial crisis may still be working toward reestablishing credibility toward homeownership. That can be accomplished through the extending duration of their employment, the repayment of debt and building of wealth stores. This process, while positive, may still have some American homeowners not quite ready for a step-up home purchase. That means their current homes, which might help fill a void in smaller homes for first-time buyers, remain off the market.

Something is Shifting for the Better in Real Estate

I also see the rush to build rental properties as a key culprit for recently soft sales data. Through the crisis and immediately thereafter, demand for rentals increased as many once-homeowners and those who might otherwise have been homeowners were forced into rentals instead. Back then, increased unemployment, deteriorating credit scores, and stiffer loan qualification standards forced the issue. So real estate investors and the construction sector focused on where the demand was and added to rental capacity. But a shift appears to be in process now.

Housing starts data, and the latest existing home sales data, seem to each signal a shift back to homeownership. I pointed it out in my coverage of the most recent housing starts data, where multi-family structure starts are dragging, while single-family structure starts are on the rise.

Existing Home Sales

In February, existing home sales grew 3.0%, and they were up 1.1% against the prior year period. Those results exceeded economists' expectations. Sales, however, were not uniform. Like in the housing starts contrast, we may be seeing the same factor in play in this data. Single-family home sales carried the day in February, rising 4.2% on a seasonally adjusted basis; and they were 1.8% above the year ago period. Meanwhile, sales of existing condominiums and co-ops (possibly to investors for use as rentals where allowed) declined by 6.5%, and were 4.9% below the prior year period.

Another probable factor playing for single-family structures seems to be coming from the demand of first-time homebuyers. They accounted for 34% of sales in 2017, according to the NAR's 2017 Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers, and that number was probably stifled by supply shortage. New listings only stayed on the market for 37 days in February, on average, down from 45 days a year ago. And an astounding 46% of homes sold in February were not even listed a full month.

Finally, millennials are settling down and building families, and I presume thinking about homes in the suburbs. They are employed, that much is clear, with the latest monthly jobs data indication and relative trends. The tax break just enacted into law does not hurt their ability to gather enough for a down payment either. They just can't find something they like right now due to the lack of supply, and if they do, they're paying up for it to get it before someone else does.

Home Prices Are Rising

Real estate watchers may be worried about rising home prices, simply because of how far they've risen and the memory of the real estate crisis and how far they fell during it. But the supply shortage and strength of the economy, and affordability of homeownership (rates are still very low on an absolute basis), seem to lend to the probability of further price increases. Prices marked their 72nd consecutive year-over-year increase in February, rising 5.9%, and I expect they will continue to rise this year, though homebuilders are working hard to fill the supply void, and I expect more existing homes will be listed as economic strength extends.

Surmounting the Wall of Worry

So, in conclusion, while there are plausible reasons for concern in housing, the wall of worry is surmountable. The labor market is about fully employed, and people are now coming back into the labor market because of demand for workers. Compensation inflation should be heating now as competition for skilled help heats. Anyway, a fully employed economy goes a long way for housing. The tax reform package passed for this year will provide many with the means to buy a home too, and it should serve that purpose for those on the prowl for place to set their roots.

Housing Relative Stocks YTD Thru 03-23-18 SPDR S&P Homebuilders (XHB) -8.4% iShares US Home Construction (ITB) -12.4% PulteGroup (PHM) -13.6% NVR (NVR) -14.8% iShares US Real Estate (IYR) -9.5% Home Depot (HD) -8.8% The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) -5.1%

Housing relative stocks are out of favor so far this year, though after several years of strong performance. However, I see nascent softness as opportunity for new entry in these shares. As for physical real estate, despite rising prices, I believe real estate investors will see more of the same. Meanwhile, rentals will not sit vacant and renters will not miss their rent payments thanks to the economy. So I say stay the course. For all of my work on markets, securities and sectors, readers are welcome to follow the column here at Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.