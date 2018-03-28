Why I Am A Reformed Dividend Hater

I must confess that I used to feel that dividends were irrelevant and pointless. It seemed like such a waste of time and resources when you could simply sell shares to raise cash on demand. I no longer feel the same way. I am a reformed dividend hater and this is my story.

Why I Disliked Dividends

My sentiments were the same as what Modigliani and Miller expressed in The American Economic Review back in 1958:

This way of characterizing uncertain streams merits brief comment. Notice first that the stream is a stream of profits, not dividends. As will become clear later, as long as management is presumed to be acting in the best interests of the stockholders, retained earnings can be regarded as equivalent to a fully subscribed, pre-emptive issue of common stock. Hence, for present purposes, the division of the stream between cash dividends and retained earnings in any period is a mere detail.

Miller and Modigliani treat dividends and capital returns equally in a tax-free environment. It is two different methods of return. The difference is irrelevant.

Warren Buffett is reluctant to pay dividends to Berkshire Hathaway investors for the reasons outlined in this 2012 Annual Letter.

One reason is that he can invest retained earnings for a strong annual return (he used 12% annually as a reasonable benchmark).

Another reason is that because Berkshire is trading at a premium above its book value, you can sell-off shares when you need cash for a better return than distributing a dividend.

The final two reasons relate to a fixed dividend policy not being appropriate to the needs of all investors and unfavorable tax treatment of tax.

Warren Buffet is arguably one of the greatest investors of all time. Modigilani won the 1985 Nobel Prize in Economics and Miller was awarded it in 1990. What reasons could I possibly have to re-buff their prized work?

What Changed?

I work for a few select individuals and firms as a multi-factor model developer. After endless hours of research and model developing I began to see the ‘dividend pattern’. Stocks with dividends behaved differently than those without dividends. Models based around dividend stocks typically had less volatility, slightly higher returns and would usually weather market shocks better. This evidence was anecdotal at best.

The red line and the word 'screen' represent the portfolios I tested. They are equal-weight while the Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) is cap-weighted.

Chart of Russell 1000 stocks with Dividends 1999 - 2018

Chart of Russell 1000 stocks without Dividends 1999 - 2018

Would academic research have something to say that would agree with my observations?

A Sampling of Dividend White Papers

What do Dividends Tell Us About Earnings Quality? (Skinner, Soltes, 2009)

Quick Summary: Firm managers are reluctant to initiate and raise dividends unless they believe it is sustainable. When a company commits to paying a dividend, this is akin to the manager’s pledge that the earnings is of high quality and trust-worthy. The earnings have a higher probability of being sustainable into the future. Firms with dividends are much less likely to report earnings losses, and when they do, it is a temporary loss driven by special items. The relationship between earnings quality and dividends does not depend on the magnitude of the dividend. It is true whether the stock offers a yield of 0.5% or 5%.

Do Dividend Payments Mitigate Stock Price Crash Risk Through Curbing Bad News Hoarding and Curtailing Overinvestment? (Kim, Luo, Xie, 2018)

Quick Summary: Extreme negative stock returns have a negative relationship to dividends. Dividend stocks do not crash as hard or as often as non-dividend stocks. Why is this so? The report finds that managers, in general, have an incentive to hoard bad news and engage in opaque reporting. They attempt to cover over the bad news until it finally reaches a tipping point and all the bad news comes out at once which leads to a price crash.

Dividend paying stock are not as prone to the ‘bad news hoarding event’. There is a higher possibility that they will need external capital markets to raise funds which in turn leads to increased scrutiny by analysts, institutional investors, commercial banks and credit rating agencies. With more eyes carefully watching them, the firm is more transparent.

The other problem that dividends curtail is over-investing. Managers have incentives to invest in negative net present value projects. Building the company beyond its optimal level is bad for investors but good for the manager as it comes with more control, prestige, pay and benefits. Dividends lowers the free cash flow and takes away much of the opportunity to empire-build.

Dividend Policy at Firms Accused of Accounting Fraud (Caskey, Hanlon 2013)

You can read the previously named article here.

Quick Summary: The take away message is that firms which are charged with fraud are less likely to pay dividends in the years previous to the fraud. Fraud firms pay dividends less often and/or increase dividends less often. Dividend stocks were found to be 30% less likely of being accused of fraud than a non-dividend paying stock.

My Dividend Reformation

There are other papers as well but the points that really stood out for me were:

Less earnings manipulation meaning higher confidence in reported earnings

Less likely to report earnings losses

Defensive against price crashes

Less likely to be charged with fraud

Less likely to hoard bad news

Less likely to waste cash on low shareholder value empire-building

Interestingly, almost all of these papers also reported that share buybacks did not carry the same significance as dividends. That is because you can have a temporary surplus of cash and buy back shares but initiating or raising dividends is more permanent and is more meaningful as to long-term prospects.

I found it interesting that the ‘dividend effect’ is not linked to the size of the dividend.

Just Buy Any Dividend ETF Then?

Just buy a dividend ETF already and be done with it. Right? Not so quick. This recent paper, Performance of Dividend ETFs During Bull and Bear Markets, suggests otherwise. The study holds various dividend ETFs equal-weight from 2004 until 2014. While the dividend ETFs performed marginally better than the S&P 500 ETF (IVV) during the bull markets, they marginally under-performed during the most recent bear market.

Does that blow our theory of dividends out the window? Not necessarily. There were not that many dividend ETFs to test back in 2004. Here is a sampling of dividend ETFs that have at least 10 years of history.

Ticker Name UNDERLYING INDEX SELECTION CRITERIA WEIGHTING SCHEME (SDY) SPDR S&P Dividend ETF S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index Dividends Dividends (FVD) First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Value Line Dividend Index Dividends Equal (VYM) Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF FTSE High Dividend Yield Index Net TR US RIC Dividends Market Cap (DVY) iShares Select Dividend ETF Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Dividends Dividends (FDL) First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fundamental Dividends (PEY) PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers Portfolio NASDAQ Dividend Achievers 50 Index Dividends Dividends (DHS) WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Index Dividends Dividends (AUSE) WisdomTree Australia Dividend Fund WisdomTree Australia Dividend Index Dividends Dividends (DEM) WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Index Dividends Dividends (IDV) iShares International Select Dividend ETF Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index Dividends Dividends (DEW) WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund WisdomTree Global High Dividend Index Dividends Dividends (DTH) WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund WisdomTree International High Dividend Index Dividends Dividends (FGD) First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fundamental Dividends (LVL) Guggenheim S&P Global Dividend Opportunities Index ETF S&P Global Dividend Opportunities Index Dividends Dividends (DWX) SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index Dividends Dividends (FDD) First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund STOXX Europe Select Dividend 30 Index Dividends Dividends

Notice anything that might shift our ETF results away from our academic research? Look at how the funds are constructed and weighted. Although the study held the ETFs in equal-weight, the ETFs themselves are not weighted equal-weight. Let us consider one example.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers Portfolio

Take PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers Portfolio (PEY) as an example. It keeps the highest yielding 50 stocks in the index and further weights the positions according to dividend yield. There is a large tilt towards yield which may be assuming all sorts of risk.

Look at this comparison chart of maximum draw- down between PEY and the SPY between 2007 and 2009.

I am not saying that this ETF is bad or wrong – but this is a deviation from our research that highlighted equal-weight returns of dividend stocks with any amount of yield. Higher yield can often mean higher risk. This is one reason (amongst many others) why I have recently endorsed the AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (SPDV) over ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) which you can read about here.

Worse yet are cap-weighted ETFs, although thankfully there are not many of them to be found in this batch of dividend funds. You can read about my warnings of why I feel Low Expense Ratios Can Be A Trap and why I encourage a different weighting scheme.

Summary

Just because there is powerful evidence that dividends lead to higher earnings quality and other highly desirable traits of a stock and firm, this does not mean you can blindly pick any dividend ETF and hope to profit from it. You still need to do your due diligence into how an ETF is constructed. A poorly constructed ETF could house all sorts of hidden risk that may remove any bulwark benefit normally enjoyed by dividend holders.

The ‘dividend premium’ highlighted in this article also lends a lot of support to dividend growth investors which buy firms that are able to increase the dividends annually. If dividend growth investors initially weight the positions equally, they might receive an additional benefit over and above a cap-weighted fund.

That is my story – the story of a reformed dividend hater. What's your story?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.