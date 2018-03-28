Bitcoin Network Usage Implies Further Drop

A concept often thrown around in the crypto world is Metcalfe’s Law, which states that the value of a network increases as number of users increases. A chart comparing number of Bitcoin (COIN, OTCQX:GBTC) addresses used in the last 24 hours (BAU) with price (data pulled from Blockchain.info) seems to confirm this notion.

(Source: cryptoblockchainresearch.com)

In the above chart, the blue line represents BAU, which mirrors the price trend very well. In fact, it appears that an increase in BAU preceded the parabolic Bitcoin rise in late 2017. This makes sense because more addresses in use means that more people are acquiring Bitcoin and sending them to wallet addresses. Fundamentally, an increase in this metric means more network activity and active users, which is a positive signal for the long-term health of Bitcoin.

Diminishing Network Use

The recent decrease in BAU may come as a surprise to some readers, as anecdotes of crypto adoption have been all over the news. For example, IBM has been very bullish on blockchain and the G20 has overall taken a supportive stance towards crypto. However, it appears that many investors have lost interest in the short term, due to such reasons as extreme volatility and the presence of scams in the crypto space. This can be seen from the drastically declining search interest in Bitcoin.

(Source: Cryptoblockchainresearch.com)

Without mainstream interest and investment, there will be more sellers than buyers, as new money is not flowing in, which means that downward pressure will be put on the price. Selling pressure will continue to exist from miners, ICOs liquidating crypto to pay for business expenses, and early adopters taking profits. If this pressure is not offset by a rush of new investors, a continued decline is likely.

Predictions

The last time BAU was at this low of a level was in summer of 2017 and the price was $3,000-$4,000 per Bitcoin. If adoption does not increase, this would be a reasonable target for Bitcoin’s price. Although it is tempting to speculate that Bitcoin is an old dinosaur that is going to abdicate the top spot in crypto, we are actually seeing the opposite effect happen, as Bitcoin dominance has been increasing, even as its market cap has been falling.

[Bitcoin (light shade) dominance has been increasing, while Ethereum (dark shade) has been decreasing over the past month. Source: Coinmarketcap.com]

Thus, it appears that Bitcoin network adoption cannot be ignored, even for those who are solely invested in altcoins.

We recommend that investors understand and carefully monitor the BAU metric for changes. Unless there is a drastic reversal in the recent downward trend of BAU, selling pressure may continue to dominate to push prices lower for Bitcoin and crypto in general. On the other hand, an increase in BAU to record highs could serve as a signal for crypto investors who are waiting on the sidelines. Such an increase would be a clear sign of adoption and investor interest and could lead to a bull run.

