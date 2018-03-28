Retirement Security Through Dividends: The Calm Within The Storm

These days, with all the volatility the market is experiencing, some investors can't even look at themselves in the mirror in the morning. Many are once again afraid to open their monthly statements from the broker.

Tariffs, Redux

Tuesday, threats to the market seemed to be coming from several directions. Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin appeared to be trying to calm the markets when he said that he or an envoy would be going to China to discuss the tariff situation further.

Days ago, President Trump fulfilled one of his major campaign promises by imposing tariffs on $60 billion of Chinese exports to the U.S. Days later, Mnuchin seemed to walk this back a bit, by saying that if China would import more of our cars and other goods, he'd be willing to dial back some of those tariffs that Trump had just imposed. A few sentences later, he reiterated Trump's viewpoint; if China didn't go along, we could win a trade war. Carrot and stick, all within a paragraph. Maybe it was a case of playing good cop, bad cop, only there was just one cop in the room.

Expulsions

In response to the Russians' alleged poisoning and attempted murder of one of their ex-spies and his daughter in the U.K., 21 countries in Europe and Asia expelled most of the Russian diplomats in their countries. The U.S. joined this action by expelling 60 Russian diplomats and closing down a diplomatic mission in Washington. Though the president has often repeated that it would be a good thing and get more done if we could be friendly with Russia, this expulsion didn't seem to be the kind of action that would lead to much warmth between our nations. The sharp retaliatory speech by Putin to this action threw the markets for another loop.

Tech Wreck

Facebook's (FB) problems deepened with its involvement with Cambridge Analytica, the data gathering and analysis firm. Congress has called for an investigation into how Facebook could allow a private firm to gain access to 50 million users' profiles, likes, dislikes, buying habits, political leanings and internet history searches. This all ties into the Russia probe and how this data was used to gain advantage for the Trump campaign whose candidate Russia favored to win the election.

Facebook stock has taken it on the chin since this story has developed legs and the deepening concerns surrounding use of personal data has taken down many other tech companies in its wake. On Tuesday, the Nasdaq Composite, made up of many tech companies, fell almost 3% in sympathy.

Tuesday morning, I sent out a blog referencing Monday's 669 point Dow Jones (DJI) rally. It was titled, "You Know What Comes After The Relief Rally, Right?"

I described it as a relief rally. I posed the question, "What will you do when the Dow plunges another 1000 points?"

Right on cue, the Dow plunged 345 points Tuesday, or 1.43%. The broader S&P 500 stock index (SPX) dropped a greater 1.73%. And the Nasdaq Composite index (IXIC), made up of tech stocks and small cap stocks, fell almost 3%.

While all of this volatility swirled around us, for participants in the RODAT Subscriber Portfolio and the Fill-The-Gap Portfolio, it was like being in the eye of the storm. That's the part where all the calm is found. The FTG Portfolio closed up .74% and the RODAT Subscriber Portfolio closed up even stronger, ahead .80%, or $4128. This happened as the Dow plunged 345 points.

When the market moves from risk-on to risk-off mode, investors seek safe havens like Treasury bonds and dividend paying stocks. The ten year Treasury soared in price and the bond's yield retreated from 2.96% a few weeks ago, all the way back down to 2.79% (prices of Treasuries move inversely to interest rates).

The Fill-The-Gap Portfolio

The FTG Portfolio contains a good helping of dividend growth stocks, like AT&T (T). It was built with the express purpose of benefiting from this defensive strategy.

Three years ago, I began writing a series of articles on December 24, 2014, to demonstrate the real-life construction and management of a portfolio dedicated to growing income to close a yawning gap that so many millions of seniors and near-retirees face today between their Social Security benefit and retirement expenses.

The beginning article was entitled "This Is Not Your Father's Retirement Plan." This project began with $411,600 in capital that was deployed in such a way that each of the portfolio constituents yielded approximately equal amounts of yearly income.

The FTG Portfolio Constituents

Constructed beginning on 12/24/14, this portfolio now consists of 21 companies, including AT&T Inc. (T), Altria Group, Inc. (MO), Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED), Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL), Main Street Capital (MAIN), Ares Capital (ARCC), British American Tobacco (BTI), Vector Group Ltd. (VGR), EPR Properties (EPR), Realty Income Corporation (O), Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI), Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI), W.P. Carey, Inc. (WPC), Government Properties Income Trust (GOV), The GEO Group (GEO), The RMR Group (RMR), Southern Company (SO), Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT),Iron Mountain, Inc. (IRM) and Roku, Inc. (ROKU).

Earlier in the day, both portfolios were up over 1% while the markets were all down more than 1%.

Our performance at the close of trading was like looking into the above mirror. Investors on the left were pulling their hair out over the loss of market value in their portfolios. We and our subscribers, on the other hand, were like the image on the right, calmly, serenely peering at the maelstrom occurring in the overall markets pictured at the left.

FTG Portfolio Close, Tuesday, March 27, 2018









Investors, once again, ran from the risk-on mode to the other side of the boat, seeking safety in U.S. Treasury bonds and many of the dividend growth stocks we hold. Risk-off became the order of the day.

The ten year bond yield fell six basis points, all the way down to a yield of just 2.79%. A few weeks ago, it was yielding 2.96% and pundits were declaring that 3.0% was around the corner. Instead, the yield on this much-followed interest-rate indicator has retreated to a very familiar range where it spent most of last year.

Most of our REITs found good bids, and the electric and phone utilities experienced especially good support. The tobacco stocks, always counted upon for high income and the stability of reliable dividend increases performed especially well.

Roku Comes Out The Other Side, Intact

With all the brouhaha over the expiration of the lock-up period, Roku (ROKU) fared quite well today and gave the bird to naysayers, once again. Yes, it gave up half of Monday's huge 8% gain, but fared no worse than many high-tech cousins in Tuesday's trade. It also closed higher than our FTG purchase price, leaving us unfettered and none the worse for wear.

The important aspect here is that many of those who commented on my recent piece on Roku were forecasting disaster on the March 27 lock-up expiration. Just the opposite was the case. On huge volume of 9.4 million shares, twice its normal volume, it held onto almost half of Monday's huge gains. It gave a very good account of itself, especially on a day that the markets were so weak and its own Nasdaq index fell a large 3%.

The Calming Effect Of Dividend Payments

If you need any further justification to shifting your focus from everyday, nerve-racking price changes to the more calming growth of your dividend income, please look at this chart.

Look at all the raises the Fill-The-Gap Portfolio received just recently. Nine of our 21 dividend stocks gave us nice raises, enough to keep us ahead of inflation. I write about this often because it is the best way to steady the nerves of even the most anxious investor.

This is our mission, to share with readers and subscribers the research on good, solid reliable dividend payers then analyze their dividend sustainability.

Takeaway-Volatility Remains The Byword

Until geopolitical threats diminish, the volatility the market has experienced for over a month should continue to be with us. Multiple hundreds-of-points moves, in either direction, should be expected.

Most importantly, the economy continues to gather steam, corporate profits are still rising, unemployment continues to drop and stock buybacks this year are projected to be the highest, or nearly so, on record.

All of this gives ultimate support to a market that is in correction and consolidation mode. Once the market digests this, we will ultimately see a resumption of a very strong bull market and our dividends will continue to increase.

Your Engagement Is Appreciated

As always, I look forward to your comments, discussion and questions. What is your perception of current geopolitical risks? Do you take account of them in your investing, or consider them just so much noise to ignore? Please let me know in the comment section how you approach these situations in your own portfolio and how you arrive at your decisions.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL FILL-THE-GAP STOCKS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.