Guess?: Crushing The Doubters

Spike Up Following Q4 Revenue And Earnings Beat

Guess? Inc. (GES) jumped more than 20 percent the day it reported its fourth-quarter results which surpassed even the top end of the consensus estimates for both the revenue and earnings. The share price spike up is even more impressive when one considers it happened amid the unresolved sexual-harassment claims against the company’s co-founder, chairman, and chief creative officer Paul Marciano. Paul has denied the allegations and has relinquished his day-to-day responsibilities at Guess? on an unpaid basis pending the completion of the internal investigation. That has not helped investors' confidence with the share price remaining at depressed levels until the results-induced rebound. Guess? is now trading at a year-to-date high, even as the broader apparel stocks as represented by the Dow Jones U.S. Apparel ETF and S&P 500 Consumer Durables & Apparel ETF continue to languish.

What's notable about this round of share price rebound is that it's not majorly caused by short covering activities. The number of outstanding shares that were short has already been on a decline since early February, a sign that short sellers did not view the scandal as an opportunity. This also implies that the buying post-results could be coming from investors genuinely believing in the turnaround for Guess?.

Technically, the chart is also looking very positive. The share price of Guess has broken out of the year-long uptrend triangle, negating the breakdown following the accusation by supermodel Kate Upton. Interestingly, the single-day surge has also brought it above the multi-year resistance line, a bullish signal.

The 17.5 percent increase in Guess? quarterly revenue is the largest the apparel company has achieved in its history as a listed entity. At $792.16 million, it is just a whisker away from the peak revenue achieved in 2013.

While the revenue improvement alone is enough to excite jaded apparel investors, the strong recovery in earnings particularly from its European business is the more probable factor in the return in investors' confidence, accounting for the large spike in the share price. Earnings from Europe rose 53 percent year-on-year and the increase represented 60 percent of the total earnings gains. The improvement was supported by currency effects but the underlying gains were also strong. Europe revenues increased 26.7 percent in U.S. dollars and 20.6 percent in constant currency.

Asia was also another bright spot. Earnings from the region turned from a loss of $2.4 million to a gain of $14.1 million. Revenue-wise, the management guided for Asia to grow in the low twenties (constant currency basis) while Americas Wholesale is only up a low single-digit. Coupled with the margin expansion in Asia, which has improved 470 basis points in the fourth quarter (the fifth consecutive quarter of margin expansion) alone, it is possible that earnings from Asia could surpass Americas Wholesale in a year or two.

(Source: Chart by ALT Perspective, data from Guess?)

Outlook For Guess? Is Increasingly Rosy

While the retail landscape in the Americas is expected to remain challenging and Guess? will not stay unscathed, it is banking on its other business segments to more than offset the weakness in its Americas Retail division. The management is still guiding for Europe to provide the heavy lifting while its Asia operations serve as an additional booster.

Another bright spot is the turnaround in its Licensing division. After years of decline, the new fiscal year will likely mark the first increase in earnings from licensing. Once the Guess? brand gets its traction back, the licensing business could get even stronger as manufacturers seek to leverage on its improved visibility. An uptick in licensing is the most desirable given the little effort required with the highest margin.

(Source: Chart by ALT Perspective, data from Guess?)

Conclusion

It was less than two months ago since my initiation article on Guess?. At that time, its share price cratered following the jitters after the company suffered its own #MeToo scandal. The title of the article, Guess?: The Plunge Is Overdone, clearly indicated my belief that the market had over-reacted then. I wrote "Guess? business operations in Europe and Asia are seeing great positive momentum and its earnings from licensing appear to be stabilizing... the 6% dividend yield backed by the strong net cash position would reward shareholders waiting for a recovery." I concluded saying "the share price could rebound and eventually resume its upwards trajectory towards $20 by the end of the year." The price target has been achieved way faster than I anticipated.

The higher revenue achieved in FY2018 is not an aberration. The management has guided for an increase of 7-8 percent in revenue in FY2019. I believe Guess? can hit $25 by the end of the year given the impressive Q4 showing and bullish FY2019 guidance. At the mid-point of the EPS guidance ($0.86-$0.98: $0.92), $25 would mean a P/E ratio of 27x, which is fair considering the turnaround is in place for longer and historically, it has traded at much higher multiples. The stock is also supported by the attractive yield currently at 4.31 percent. The strong free cash flow ensures the sustainability of the dividend payout. In addition, Guess? is sitting on a net cash position of $325 million.

The accusations against Paul Marciano would continue to linger and haunt the company. However, the turnaround is real and only beginning.

"The 2018 fiscal year marked the beginning of a turnaround for the Company... And as you will understand from our guidance, we expect to make continued progress on this front."

- CEO Victor Herrero, Guess? Inc.

