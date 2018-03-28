The Bullish Story Buried In Tesla's Gross Profit Data

However, even if you exclude sales of regulatory credits, Tesla's gross profit per car delivered has climbed the past two years, a promising sign for potential future manufacturing success.

Tesla receives hundreds of millions of dollars in annual revenue from the sale of regulatory credits, padding its already thin profitability.

If you've read any Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) coverage here on Seeking Alpha, you know the company is taking it on the chin. The Model 3 rollout has been anything but smooth. The company has consistently underperformed its own expectations. Cash is burning at an aggressive rate, driving the need for further capital infusion.

And yet, if you zoom in, and focus on the heart of its manufacturing operation, you'll see Tesla has an important feather in its cap. The company is generating more gross profit dollars per car delivered, as it delivers more cars. That's what you expect when economies of scale kick in.

An incredible number of open questions remain. By no means is Tesla in the clear. Still, it's important to point out what's going right, amidst the many important things that are going wrong. Let's dive in.

Gross profit, instead of cash from operations

Last month, I wrote about a scary Tesla chart that wasn't so scary after all. The chart, as originally constructed, showed that as Tesla delivered more cars, its cumulative net loss grew. In other words, every car that Tesla delivered dug the company a deeper financial hole.

But, if you flip that chart around, and look at cash from operations, you get a different picture. As Tesla delivered more cars, its cash from operations improved. At a very high level, it was the opposite story you would get from the first chart.

Readers rightfully pointed out that cash from operations isn't a perfect metric for this kind of analysis. It includes some things we'd rather exclude, like certain types of revenue and commitments around working capital. It also looks at Tesla's whole business, including the energy generation and storage segment, which Tesla picked up through its acquisition of SolarCity in late 2016.

Recognizing the limitations in the cash from operations metric, I decided to zoom in on a metric that I think will be more helpful. I'll call it adjusted gross profit. It is simply the gross profit of Tesla's automotive segment, specifically the sales and leasing businesses, excluding the sale of regulatory credits that distort the revenue picture. It's still not a perfect metric, but it can help us understand how Tesla's manufacturing performance will scale.

We'll look at the gross profit picture in just a minute. First, let's discuss why we should exclude the sale of regulatory credits.

Neglecting the sale of regulatory credits

We're trying to find a metric that helps us understand what Tesla earns on each automobile it produces. There are some structural costs that we'll ignore, like selling, general, and administrative expenses. But there's an important source of revenue that we need to ignore: sales of regulatory credits.

Here's how Tesla describes this situation in its 2017 Form 10-K:

In connection with the production, delivery and placement into service of our zero emission vehicles, charging infrastructure and solar systems in global markets, we have earned and will continue to earn various tradable regulatory credits. We have sold these credits, and will continue to sell future credits, to automotive companies and regulated entities.

The credits result from regulations from the United States Environmental Protection Agency, the state of California, and Canada. Car makers must earn or purchase a certain volume of credits, depending on the size and emissions profile of their fleet.

Because Tesla manufactures only zero emissions vehicles, it earns more regulatory credits than the law requires. As a result, it sells the surplus. This revenue stream is important for Tesla. It's real cash in the door.

But if we're trying to isolate the profitability of its ongoing manufacturing operations, we should neglect this revenue. Why? The sale of these credits is the direct result of government action. It's not driven by supply and demand forces working in Tesla's favor.

At any moment, any government might decide to legislate differently, in a way that favors Tesla less. Some incentives, like consumer-focused rebates, fade away with time.

If we want to investigate the strength or weakness of Tesla's business, we should exclude the government interventions that stand apart from market forces. We want to focus on the revenues that result directly from manufacturing automobiles - the kinds of revenues that more closely correlate Tesla's real performance in the market.

Comparing reported and adjusted gross profits

The chart below shows the difference between Tesla's reported and adjusted gross profit for its automotive segment, specifically the sales and leasing businesses. The only adjustment is the exclusion of revenue from the sale of regulatory credits. We see a steady climb in profit dollars, which we would expect, given the company's increasing sales and delivery volumes.

From 2014 through 2017, eliminating revenues from the sale of regulatory credits reduced the gross profit by between 16% and 25%. In 2013, gross profit fell by 44% when we excluded these revenues. In 2012, the story is even more dramatic, as Tesla swung from a $14 million gross profit with the sale of credits to a $26 million gross loss without this revenue.

The sale of regulatory credits clearly contribute significantly to Tesla's automotive gross profit. To build a more representative assessment of Tesla's manufacturing performance, we have to exclude this revenue.

Let's look at this same picture, but on a per car delivered basis. Now we see a different picture. We see a peak in gross profit per car delivered at $20,400 in 2014, with a steep falloff to $14,800 in 2015. Then we see increases in 2016 and 2017, to $17,900 per car delivered.

This chart is important, and has something for bulls and bears alike. The bullish part? Gross profit per car delivered is increasing, even when you exclude the sale of regulatory credits. Also, 2017 saw the introduction of the Model 3, and the manufacturing idiosyncrasies that came with it. Even against that headwind, Tesla was able to generate more gross profit dollars per car delivered.

The bearish part? Gross profit at $17,900 per car delivered is still 12% below its 2014 peak. It's not a straight line walk of consistent manufacturing improvement. Tesla's gross profit per car has still not recovered since it launched the Model X.

This is how Tesla explained the dramatic decline in 2015 gross profit, from its 2015 Form 10-K:

The lower margin in 2015 as compared to 2014 was primarily due to product and regional mix shift, as a greater percentage of sales were derived from vehicle models with lower average selling prices, and increased manufacturing costs related to the ramp in production of the small drive unit for dual motor Model S vehicles and start of Model X production...

Tesla will face the same headwind with the Model 3. It has a lower average selling price than the Models S and X. As the Model 3 comprises a larger fraction of total deliveries, the average fleet-wide selling price will decline. Tesla will have to generate even more manufacturing and supply chain efficiencies to keep up with this top line erosion on a per car delivered basis.

Then, as the company launches the Semi and Model Y, it'll introduce new manufacturing challenges. Management has already talked about incorporating lessons learned from Model 3 into its future designs. There's a tightrope to walk as the portfolio widens, no doubt.

Modeling the gross margin impact of more deliveries

We can use a scatter plot to compare adjusted gross profit with total deliveries. The chart below shows the result, which reveals a strong linear correlation.

If this relationship holds going forward, we would expect around $1.85 billion in added gross profit for every 100,000 in incremental deliveries.

Tesla delivered a little north of 100,000 vehicles in 2017, and generated an operating loss of $1.63 billion. If the company held its other costs flat, and doubled its deliveries in 2018, it would likely report an operating profit.

However, we know as Tesla grows, it will continue to ramp up its research and development and selling, general, and administrative expenses, which will further delay its approach to reported profitability. Still, the path to profitability is in place. That's why the Model 3 production schedule is so important. It's how the company will generate the capital it needs to sustain itself.

While gross profit growth is good, can Tesla really manufacture and deliver enough automobiles?

I don't want to give the impression that Tesla is in the clear, simply because its gross profit trajectory looks promising. The company still has many important open questions to answer.

Here's one of the most pressing questions. Can the company generate enough cash from operations to satisfy its growing debt burden?

From 2015 through 2017, Tesla used $0.7 billion in cash to fuel its operations. It spent a further $7.5 billion in capital expenditures and other investing activities. To recover from its cash burn, the company collected $9.7 billion in cash from investing activities, i.e. taking on more debt and issuing more shares.

In 2017, Tesla grew its deliveries by 27,000 year over year. In 2016 and 2015, its year-over-year delivery growth was 26,000 and 19,000, respectively. Delivering tens of thousands of additional cars each year won't cut it. To get to a meaningful operating cash flow, Tesla needs to manufacture and deliver hundreds of thousands of more cars each year, for several years in a row.

The company can't feed itself off debt and equity infusions forever. It needs to become a real business, using operations to generate a cash flow that covers its investment and financing needs, not just its manufacturing costs. Tesla is nowhere near that right now. It's a very real question whether the company can achieve sustainability before debt and equity markets become inhospitable.

What does this mean for investors?

Part of the reason I wanted to write this article is to mitigate against all the doom and gloom coverage of Tesla. Yes, the company takes plenty of deserved hits. But not everything is bad news.

Tesla generates a gross profit on every car it delivers, even when you exclude the sales of regulatory credits. Even more promising, gross profit per car delivered increases as the company delivers more cars. That's an important trend. It shows that Tesla is developing its manufacturing acumen and realizing economies of scale.

Remember what Elon Musk said on the 2017 Q4 earnings call:

The competitive strength of Tesla long-term is not going to be the car; it's going to be the factory. We're going to productize the factory. And really, this is a lesson that is kind of obvious in history because the Model T wasn't the product, it was River Rouge. The Model T was a very simple car. Anybody could have made that car, but not anyone could make River Rouge, and that's really what will ultimate – what will be Tesla's long-term competitive advantage. We'll have a great product. So a great design, great engineering the products itself in the vehicles and autonomy and all that sort of stuff. But the factory is going to be the product that has the long-term sustained competitive advantage, in my opinion.

It's easy to get caught up in the automobiles. But management is consumed by the manufacturing operation itself. Elon Musk calls it "the competitive strength of Tesla long-term."

Now, our opinions can vary considerably about whether Tesla will succeed in its manufacturing mission. What we shouldn't disagree on, though, is that manufacturing is the key ingredient. If management really can build River Rouge 2.0, then the sky is the limit. The cash windfall would be enormous, even on moderate volumes. But the company still has substantial progress to make, to bear out that vision.

Back to what this all means for investors. If you're a Tesla shareholder, you're placing a bet. You're betting that production and delivery volumes will grow more quickly than they have in the past. You're betting that per unit profitability will at least stay flat, if not continue to grow with added capacity. You're betting that the Semi and Model Y won't significantly derail the manufacturing progress the company hopes to make with the Model 3.

That's why the bears are so vocal and visible. There are a lot of hurdles in the way. Importantly, though, Tesla is seeing the gross profit trajectory it needs to see, as it ramps past 100,000 annual deliveries. It's not in a death spiral, where losses mount as deliveries grow. These early gross profit trends are promising for the company and its investors.

But can the company maintain, or increase, its gross profit per automobile, while growing volumes quickly enough to meet its obligations to debt and equity holders? That's the question whose answer will govern your Tesla investment thesis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.