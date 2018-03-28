Alibaba's Ele.Me Purchase Would Be A Brilliant Move

Alibaba is reportedly trying to buy all of Ele.Me that it and its affiliates don't already own.

According to various sources, Alibaba (BABA) is in talks to buy the 60% of Ele.me that it or Ant Financial doesn't already own.

Ele.me means 'are you hungry' in Chinese and is like Uber Eats in China, only bigger. Like Uber Eats, Ele.me is a food delivery service that allows users to order food from a mobile app. Whereas Uber Eats is reportedly expected to do around $3 billion in gross sales for 2017, Ele.me's gross sales are a lot higher. According to the company, Ele.me reported around $9.5 million in daily sales (close to Uber Eats current run rate) in 2015 and due to the strong growth in the food delivery sector in China as well as Ele.me's merger with Baidu's (BIDU) own food delivery service, Waimai, Ele.me's gross sales run rate is now likely multiples of that of UberEats.

Ele.me's valuation itself has increased sharply over time. After having raised $630 million at a $3 billion valuation in 2015, Ele.me's valuation doubled to between $5.5-$6 billion last year. In its negotiations, Alibaba is reportedly in talks to buy the rest of Ele.me at up to a $9.5 billion valuation.

Although the price for Ele.me is a large sum, I think it's a brilliant move on Alibaba's part for several reasons:

Large Market, Strong Growth

First, the online food ordering and delivery sector is a large market. According to analysts, the online food delivery market in China amounted to $24.18 billion or 166.2 billion yuan in gross merchandise volume in 2016, a 33% increase from that of 2015, and a 8x increase over that of 2011. Of that $24.18 billion, Ele.me has around 53% market share in China, giving it at least $12 billion in gross sales.

There is room for growth. According to Ele.me's CEO Zhang Xuhao, only ~5% of people in China have used online food delivery services such as Ele.me so far, and the company believes it will expand sharply to at least 20% in the future. Zhang said, 'The Chinese mainland remains our target market and we will consider overseas markets after the penetration in China reaches 20 per cent'. Once having consolidated its position, Ele.me plans to go to Asia Pacific segments such as Singapore, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. By expanding overseas, Ele.me will help Alibaba expand overseas as well.

Defends Alibaba's E-commerce Market Share

Second, purchasing Ele.me helps protect Alibaba's market share. At its core, Ele.me is an e-commerce company like Alibaba. Only instead of allowing users to buy physical products online like Alibaba does, Ele.me allows users to buy offline services such as food online. From that viewpoint, online food ordering and delivery is basically an extension of e-commerce, and it has only recently been made possible by the majority of Chinese owning smartphones. By ensuring that it has market share in this fast growing relatively-new segment, Alibaba preserves its overall e-commerce market share.

Although critics argue that online food delivery is low margin and the rapid rise of the online-to-offline services segment in China is due to low labor costs that might not last for very long, Ele.me will benefit from technology. Management hopes to use artificial intelligence and big data to make its operations more efficient, and many analysts believe the company will one day use automated vehicles to help defray increased labor costs. If Ele.me can successfully take advantage of AI, the company could turn what are likely low margins now into wider margins in the future. If Alibaba buys Ele.me now, it will benefit from those potentially expanding margins in the future.

Strengthens Alipay

Third and perhaps most importantly, increasing market share in the rapidly growing online-to-offline services segment is the key to payments, which many investors believe is where the real profit can be made. By buying Ele.me, Alibaba assures that Alipay will be used by tens of millions of monthly Ele.me's users. (Alibaba has a 33% stake in Ant Financial, which owns Alipay) With the purchase, Alibaba can sleep well at night knowing that Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) won't make a deal with Ele.me and substitute its own online payment app, Tenpay, with Alibaba's Alipay. Tencent itself owns a significant percent of Ele.me's competitor, Meituan-Dianping, which has close to 40% market share in the online food delivery segment in China.

With Alibaba offering to buy Ele.me, I believe the chances of an Ant Financial IPO is more likely as Alibaba buying Ele.me would reduce Ant Financial's future uncertainty. As I wrote in an earlier article, Alibaba's stake in Ant Financial is worth a lot and a potential IPO of the unit could give Alibaba stock long term upside.

In terms of the financial impact, I believe an acquisition of Ele.me for ~$9.5 billion would generate substantial long term benefits for Alibaba. Assuming that Ele.me maintains its 53% market share and the market for online food delivery quadruples as management predicts (from 5% penetration to 20% penetration), Ele.me would have gross sales of over $48 billion, and net profit of $800 million if it achieves Grubhub-like margins (Grubhub (GRUB) reported $3 billion in gross food sales and nearly $50 million in profits for 2016). With its much larger scale, and the use of AI, autonomous vehicles, and drones, I believe those margins could easily double and Ele.me could generate in the long run $1.6-$2 billion in profits a year. That just assumes that Ele.me stays in China and doesn't capture market share in other online-to-offline services. Alibaba also benefits from the fact that Ele.me users will likely use Alipay, which again increases the conglomerate's long term value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.