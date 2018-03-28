Assessing The Impact Of The U.S. Tariffs

Trump’s administration announced its intention to introduce trade restrictions on a number of products imported from China. The legal basis for such action comes from section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 that allows the President to place tariffs on products from another country or impose other import restrictions if that country violates a trade agreement or pursues a discriminatory policy against the US trade.

President Trump authorized the US Trade Representative in August 2017 to review “China’s laws, policies, practices or actions that may be unreasonable or discriminatory and that may be harming American intellectual property rights, innovation, or technology development.”

The US Trade Representative investigation found the following China practices questionable:

China uses foreign ownership restrictions to require or pressure technology transfer from US companies to Chinese entities. China imposes substantial restrictions on US firms’ investments and activities that deprive US technology owners of the ability to bargain and set market-based terms for technology transfers. China directs and facilitates the systematic investment in, and acquisition of, US companies and assets to obtain cutting-edge technologies to further its industrial plans. China conducts and supports theft from the computer networks of US companies.

The US Trade Representative has fifteen days to publish its proposed trade remedies and these would go into effect after a 30-day period of notice. With that said, tariffs could be effective in early to mid May.

The US economy is dealing with negative net trade contribution to the growth for some time now. Moreover, China alone accounts for roughly half of the US trade deficit. We have witnessed similar situation in the 1980s. At that time, the US was running a huge trade deficit with Japan as Japanese car producers won an increasing market share in the US. President Reagan imposed tariffs in 1987, and in 1991, a book was published under the name: “The coming war with Japan.” Soon after tensions calmed and Japan agreed to export restrictions.

Chart 1: US trade deficit with China and the rest of the world (2000-2017)

Source: Global Insight

Chart 2: US trade deficit with Japan and the rest of the world (1978-1990)

Source: Global Insight

I believe that both parties will opt for a benign outcome as both have a lot to lose from escalation. China is highly dependent on the export to the US and therefore has a keen interest in preserving the status quo and avoiding the trade war. In that vein, Chinese officials are currently rushing to finalize new regulations by May that will allow foreign financial groups to take majority stakes in securities companies as they seek to avoid a trade war with the US. According to the Financial times, Beijing has also offered to buy more semiconductors from the US in order to reduce annual merchandise trade surplus (375 bn. USD in 2017).

A trade war seems to be out of the picture as China is showing willingness to compromise. The question of economic implications of the imposed tariffs has yet to be answered. Without additional information about the Chinese response, it is hard to estimate the consequences. Anti-trade policies act like a tax on consumers and businesses by raising the cost of trade. Tariffs reduce business incentives to invest as they create an uncertain environment. Moreover, they also have the tendency to weigh on asset valuations which was recently seen in the roughly 2.5% decline in the US equity market after the tariff announcement.

In its press conference last week, chairman Powell stated: “I think, that changes in trade policy should have any effect on the current outlook.“ The latter suggests that the FOMC failed to incorporate tariff effects into their latest forecasts. In the past, the Fed had a tendency to look through the temporary effects on prices and outlook while making their monetary policy decisions. In that vein, stronger inflationary pressures from higher import prices or short-term implications on growth should not have any effect on the Fed’s future monetary policy stance in my view.

On a longer-term horizon, I believe that tariffs will have a positive impact on the US dollar. Consumers have a tendency to replace more expensive imported goods with cheaper domestic ones. Stronger domestic demand for US goods will reduce the supply of US products on the world market in the short term, while foreign supply would increase, as it is no longer directed into the US. Consequently, the price of US goods is set to increase in relative terms, which will lead to real US dollar appreciation. While the current turbulence is negative for the US dollar, I see the dollar profiting from protectionism on a longer-term horizon.

