Spotify: DCF Valuation Of A Disguised Dual-Class Share Offering, Part 2 - Valuation

In terms of reinvestments, there are minimal requirements, given the scalability of the already deployed platform.

Potential to become record label itself is a way to lift gross margins further in the longer-term;

In part 1 of this two-piece series, I have put forward the analysis on the industry Spotify (SPOT) operates in, the rationale of why the company’s IPO is unusual and, more importantly, some of the ensuing intricacies surrounding it (starting with the need to adjust premium users’ figures, the questionable decision to pay cash bonus to a CEO, and implicit dual-class share structure).

Having set the stage, I will now move on to translating these facts into a formal DCF valuation. The narrative that will drive the valuation of Spotify is that of a technology company, operating in the blossoming but highly competitive music streaming industry. In the short-term, SPOT’s ability to improve gross margins and maintain and expand premium user-base will largely depend on both keeping an attractive price structure and a bargaining power with streaming rights holders; in the long-term, however, as the industry matures, total user growth slows, but user-base in absolute terms reaches impressive levels, Spotify will be a record label itself for under-served, under-the-radar artists seeking vast audience exposure, allowing the company to improve gross margins further (since it will not have to pay royalty fees on songs it is the label for). In terms of risk and reinvestment, Spotify, as a young growth company, will have above-average risk level in the short-term and will require minimal reinvestments, given the scalability nature of its platform.



It is worth pointing out that since the ADRs to be listed by SPOT will be USD-based, all the base year EUR-denominated figures are to be restated at the then prevailing exchange rates, as disclosed by the company’s filing. Consequently, the valuation assumptions (such as the growth rate, risk-free rates, and WACC) will be USD-denominated to preserve currency consistency. Additionally, any euro-based forecasts will be translated into USD by applying the purchasing power parity (NYSE:PPP) in the following way: self-reported EURUSD exchange rate of 1.2005 at the end of 2017 times an expected inflation differential between USD and EUR of 2.1% (TIPS- and T-Note-derived) and 1.5%, respectively, compounded by the number of forecast periods (for a 5-year period, that would imply

Valuation

Without any further ado, I hereby provide the major assumptions I made and the logic behind each one of them:

Growth – for a five-year annual growth rate, I will make a set of assumptions five years out based on historical SPOT financial data, industry forecasts as well as own guesstimates. The table below provides a brief overview of the assumptions made:



Source: SPOT’s F-1/A and author’s calculations



The first set of assumptions include churn-adjusted premium and ad-supported ARPU figures of €5 and €0.5, respectively (conservatively close to those at the end of December, 2017), which are then annualized by simply multiplying by 12. By further assuming SPOT will have 50% of premium users in five years (only 8 percentage points higher than December-end figure), about 2bln payment-enabled smartphones (up 29% from 1.7bln, F-1/A, p.2), and 25% streaming market penetration rate (a guesstimate, up from 15%, computed as:

penetration rate = ($4,600/1.0517)/(1,008*[37%*€73.82+(1-37%)*€4.08]),

the global streaming industry size can be estimated to be €18.1bln:

(2,193*25%) * (50%*€60 + (1-50%)*€6) = €18.1

(given high uncertainty around each of the assumptions herein, I will correct for that later on by applying Monte Carlo simulation). Given a 50% market share assumption (up from 42%, as reported by Spotify for the year-end 2016, F-1/A, p.3), potential revenue is about €9bln, or $11.2bln (estimated as €9bln times PPP-based exchange rate, as mentioned above, of 1.2123). Given this figure, an assumed 5-year CAGR of revenues is 18%, followed by a gradual decrease to 2.9% (10-year T-Note rate) in year 10;

Profitability – given the way Spotify has developed, with almost 160mln subscribers and the launch of such service as ‘Spotify for Artists’, it seems SPOT has a place in the future to become record label itself (at least, for new artists who need to raise their profile and who may be able to reach the audience thanks to Spotify’s vast user base, coupled with its knowledge of audience listening tastes). This very presumption is further substantiated by the fact that SPOT purchased Soundtrap at the end of last year, which “…empowers artists of all levels to create music online with a web-based, easy to use, collaborative music recording and production studio.” Consequently, the base-case profitability scenario will assume that in the long-run Spotify will be able to achieve cost of sales margin in-between 55% (Warner Music Group, 10-K) and 70% (achievable rate for SPOT in the next 2-5 years, given 75% target for year 2018, as indicated in the latest 6-K filing's Exhibit 99.1, p.1). Coupled with an assumed operating expenses totaling 25% of sales (slightly higher than actual), the target pre-tax operating profit margin in the long-run that I will apply in the valuation model is 12.5%. For the next 10 years, the current margin will linearly adjust to this target rate;

Since reinvestments do not end after year 10, it is essential to make an assumption for that as well. Given that the sustainable growth rate is computed as:

Sustainable growth = ROIC * reinvestment rate

And assuming that this rate during the terminal period is equal to 2.9% (10-year Treasury rate), with an ROIC of 12% (which assumes the company will be able to sustain its competitive advantage in the long-term in excess of the terminal period WACC), the reinvestment rate in the terminal period can be calculated as:

Reinvestment rate = 2.9% / 12% = 24.17%;

Risk – using market values of equity and debt (plus capitalised operating leases), we have the following:

Equity Debt Capital Weight in Cost of Capital 96% 4% 100% Component cost 9.64% 4.93% 9.47%

The equity component was calculated using the risk-free rate of 2.9%, ERP (geographically weighted by sales) of 5.9% and a levered bottom-up beta of system and application software companies of 1.14. The pre-tax debt component was computed as a ratio of a lease expense and operating leases outstanding:

Consequently, the beginning WACC of 9.47% will be linearly adjusted down during the remaining five years to a terminal rate of 8.24%.

Apart from these major assumptions, I also assumed the following:

Share count of 178.367mln, based on 178.113mln ordinary shares as of March 14, 2018; 0.62mln of Restricted Stock Awards (RSAs) and 0.192mln of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) as of December 31, 2017 (F-1/A, p.173 and F-31);

Marginal tax rate of 27.08%, based on Luxembourg (country of incorporation) statutory tax rate;

Value of debt of $614 million. It is noteworthy that even though SPOT has zero debt outstanding ($944mln notes outstanding were converted into ordinary shares in January), the company has off-balance sheet net operating lease commitments (F-1/A, p.89), which I have capitalized by discounting to the present the future minimum net lease payments (converted into USD using PPP-adjusted exchange rate) at 6.76% (pre-tax cost of debt);

Value of options of $856mln, computed using the Black-Scholes option valuation model and based on 14.98mln shares underlying options and 6.72mln underlying warrants (F-1, p.iv), $60.36 strike price (weighted average of $60.56 strike for options and $59.92 strike for warrants), 3.3 years of average maturity, and 44% of volatility (F-1/A, pp.F-41-42);

Net Operating Loss (NOLs) carryforwards of $1,613mln, based on €257mln and €182mln of federal and state NOLs in the US and €62mln and €843mln of NOLs in Luxembourg and Sweden (F-1/A, p.42) -- all summed-up and converted into USD at EURUSD exchange rate of 1.2005 (F-1/A, p.59);

Zero IPO proceeds, given that insiders are the sole sellers and, hence, no proceeds available to replenish company's coffers.

The table below presents the model output results:

Given the direct listing approach, the computed value of $66 is nothing to be compared to. Looking at the historical private transactions, does not provide any solid background either, given a wide variation in price (for example, the March private trading activity shows a price range of $48.93-$131.88, as per F-1/A filing on page 173).

With much uncertainty around the input, I conducted the Monte Carlo simulation with the following assumptions:

Revenue-contributing factors: Churn-adjusted premium ARPU (annual) – triangular distribution, with base-case of €60, maximum value equal to €63.8 (actual figure for 2017 year-end) and symmetrically opposite minimum of €56.2; Ad-supported ARPU (annual) – triangular distribution, with base-case of €6, minimum value equal to €4.8 (actual figure for 2017 year-end) and symmetrically opposite maximum of €7.2; Percentage of premium users – uniform (equal likelihood) distribution, with 8 percentage points around the base case of 50% (such that a minimum of 42% is an actual 2017 year-end figure); Streaming market penetration rate – maximum extreme (right-tailed) distribution, with the likeliest value of 25% (the base case) and the upper boundary limited to 60% (guesstimate) in 95% of the cases (i.e. 5% chance for penetration rates being higher than 60%); Spotify market share – minimum extreme (left-tailed) distribution, with the likeliest value of 50% (the base case) and the upper boundary limited to 55% (guesstimate) in 95% of the cases (i.e. 95% of simulated market share rates being lower than 55%);

Margin by applying a triangular distribution with the base, least- and most-likely parameters computed as follows:

Note that the near-term cost of sales (CoS) margin for SPOT in the minimum scenario is highly achievable soon (Q4'2017 figure was 77% and FY2018 target is 75% (6-K, EX-99.1)) and that the long-term target CoS margin was computed as a simple average;

Reinvestment by applying a uniform distribution, with ±1 around the base-case sales-to-capital ratio of 5;

WACC by applying a normal distribution with a mean of 9.47% (the base-case assumption for the transition period) and standard deviation of 0.63%, such that the lower boundary is at 8.24% (global median) with 95% confidence level.

Incorporating these distributions into a Monte Carlo simulation, with 100,000 iterations, the following output is generated:

From the percentiles table to the right of the distribution shown above, we can see that the median value is $74 per share and that there is a 30% chance Spotify’s value lies above $100, given my distribution assumptions.

Conclusion

Spotify’s IPO is unusual on several counts, namely the way it is structured (direct listing) and implemented (no new share issues). With no IPO price (as is the case in traditional listings), investors will find it hard to submit buy orders, especially given wide price ranges in private transactions indicated in the prospectus. The fact that insiders not only have a majority voting power but the ability to further magnify it (by authorizing the issuance of the beneficiary certificates, as discussed at length in part 1), only complicates this IPO and may even add some discount to the computed value for lack of control. On the other end of the spectrum is the possibility of co-founders making an early exit (one of them (Martin Lorentzon) potentially may have 6% after IPO, should all of his 22mln registered shares be sold), again leading to value discount (why is one of the co-founders willing to reduce his stake to potentially 6%?) and, hence, uncertainty. Hopefully, the analysis and the valuation in this two-part series will shed some light on what SPOT value is, given my narrative, and what to keep pulse on to identify narrative shifts and consequent changes in value.

