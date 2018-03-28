GigaMedia's Stock Indicates Doom And Gloom, Not An Ongoing Turnaround

Thesis:

GigaMedia is a stock that trades below net cash of $5.15. Management is in the process of executing a turnaround. Due to the low price of the stock, the downside is well protected and the ongoing turnaround situation may provide some upside. Results for the 9 months ending 9/30/17 give investors some confidence in management's ability to execute.

The company reported lackluster results for multiple years with several write-offs. In order to turn things around the company replaced its former CEO, Collin Hwang (6.3% ownership), with, James Huang, on May 8, 2017. The new management announced that the company would pivot from being dependent on game traffic to licensing "games which have the potential to be long-term hits instead of the ones live shortly like a flash in the pan." Since his appointment as CEO, James has purchased 336,811 shares for $1 million. The business has shown signs of a turnaround as management focuses on increase gamers' satisfaction and stickiness.

About GigaMedia:

GigaMedia is a company headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, that had two segments: GigaCloud and Funtown. In 2016 GigaCloud cloud service business was combined with the company's Asian online game business.

The cloud service business is underperforming. In 2015, the segment lost $1.24mm on $1.7mm of revenue. The year prior, the segment lost $1.51mm on $1.58mm of sales.

Funtown is focused on the high-growth mobile and browser-based casual games and social casino games markets in Asia. In the age of mobile gaming in which a large portion of individuals have mobile phones and games on these devices are usually free, GigaMedia's web-based and PC games like Mahjong, Fun Vegas and 13 are outdated. The company does have a few mobile games of which two are worth mentioning. AkaSeka and Yume 100 which have 1,400 reviews (average 5 stars) and 182 reviews (average 4.5 stars) accordingly. Based on my extensive experience with video games I think it will be very difficult for the company to grow users considering each game targets a specific audience. For example, Yume 100's players are female players in the age range of 15 to 35 years old. In fact, it would be more realistic to assume that these players might migrate to mobile or other games over the years. The company can probably be characterized as a slowly melting ice cube.

A few numbers:

The company trades at .51x BV, and at .54x net cash. As for earnings, the company's results are as follows: -$5.2mm excluding non-reoccurring charges in 2016, -$13.7mm in 2015, -$12mm in 2014, -$5.4mm in 2013 and -$7.2mm in 2012. For the 9 months ending 9/30/17, the company lost $1.5mm v. losing $2.7mm for the same period in the previous year. As shown above, management is working to stem the bleeding and stabilize results.

The future:

Given GigaMedia's huge cash position it is clear an investor should pay extra attention to what the company does with it. As stated in the company's public filings, management would like to grow by licensing games in which the revenues are stickier. I believe this will be hard to accomplish successfully (good IRR). However, given the current valuation, even a mediocre acquisition(s) would push shares higher. In addition, the CEO has invested $1 million which is a vote of confidence. If the turnaround is a failure and cash is deployed in an inefficient manner, the share price will likely not sink materially. However, if the turnaround is a success, shares will rally. In conclusion, by purchasing shares at $2.8 one gets free optionality in an ongoing turnaround situation with little downside risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GIGM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.