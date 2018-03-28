Shopify: Facebook Isn't The Only Problem

Shopify accounts have an apparent reliance on targeted Facebook ads that might see an impact.

At one point on Monday, Shopify (SHOP) traded down over 7% after Citron Research pointed out that a Facebook (FB) problem existed with the business model. The e-commerce solutions provider might take a ding from privacy concerns related to Facebook, but the bigger issue is crucial valuation multiples.

Source: Citron Research

Citron Research Warning

Citron Research warned investors that the investment thesis on Shopify is built on "entrepreneurs" that are using the e-commerce platform and Facebook or Instagram ads to drive merchandise sales. These people aren't real retailers or brands, but rather just wholesalers and in some cases not even legitimate businesses in China and other unsavory locations.

The Citron research highlights how true Shopify merchant account growth is decelerating and GMV/account is actually turning negative. The company ended Q4 with approximately 3,600 merchants on Shopify Plus reducing the growth rate from last year while only seeing a profound growth in the total merchants to 609,000.

Source: Citron Research

The quality of new accounts is definitely important to valuing the stock, but the company probably doesn't care so much about what Citron Research calls as small "entrepreneurs". The real key is whether these merchants are real businesses or not. Whether they benefit from ad targeting on Facebook probably isn't a huge impact to the overall success of Shopify and indeed is difficult to derive the actual numbers.

The Shopify Plus accounts are growing their share of monthly recurring revenue to 21%, up from 17% last year. If anything, some signs exist that business is moving away from these accounts that Citron is warning about. The negative thesis though isn't really based on these accounts, but rather just enhanced.

Stretched Valuation

The bigger issue addressed in my investment blog a few weeks ago was the insane valuation on the stock of an e-commerce platform. The days of extreme growth are coming to an end as revenues see decelerating growth that always kills valuation multiples.

Shopify dipped to 70% growth in Q4 and is forecasting revenue dipping below 50% this year. Analysts expect another dip below 40% in 2019.

SHOP Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth) data by YCharts

Huge deceleration in revenue growth is a big headwind for a stock trading at 14x estimated forward sales. As growth slows down, Shopify is expected to trade more in line with stocks like Wix.com (WIX) and eBay (EBAY). Those stocks trade at a third of the EV/Revenues multiple of Shopify.

SHOP EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

Issues with the quality of revenue growth in the last year or so could further impact the short-term growth rates. A few percentage point hit in 2018 could leave Shopify growing closer to the targeted 40% growth rate of Wix. Notice how Shopify traded closer to the multiple of Wix about a year ago before the stock went on the major rally from $50 to $150.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that tighter Facebook restrictions to privacy could impact Shopify customer counts though any short thesis can't ultimately rely on such an occurrence. These customers could easily find another way to target consumers to drive sales.

The bigger issue for any long is that the stock is extremely expensive for one with legitimate concerns about the quality of account growth. Don't touch Shopify near all-time highs at $140.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.