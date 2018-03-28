This Small-Cap Oil Producer Is Too Cheap To Ignore

For investors, the uncertainty is already priced in making the valuation today too cheap to ignore.

We expect the current takeaway capacity constraints in Canada to be alleviated by the start of the second half.

Concerns over Canadian heavy oil are overblown as WCS spreads have already started to tighten and crude by rail shipments increasing.

Investment Thesis and Update

We have written about Gear Energy (OTCPK:GENGF) (GXE.TO) numerous times over the last 2 years. The company's fundamentals continue to improve with production growth of 22% exit-to-exit in 2017 and ~15% exit-to-exit in 2018. The stock now trades at an enterprise value to cash flow (EV/CF) multiple of 2.8x STRIP WTI pricing, the lowest multiple since September 2016.

Even in the face of takeaway capacity constraints in Canada for heavy oil, Gear has maneuvered around the setback by temporarily decreasing heavy oil production and shifting capex to light/medium oil assets.

We believe that once the concerns over Canadian heavy oil alleviate via higher crude by rail shipments in spring and the second half of 2018, investors will no longer be able to ignore the sheer undervaluation of the company.

To further increase our conviction in the name, we believe once the WCS constraints go away, Gear's cash flow will increase materially giving it free cash flow to either pay down debt or buy back shares. By our estimate:

If WTI averages at today's price of $65/bbl, Gear would be able to buy back 13.5% of its shares using FCF.

If WTI averages at $70/bbl, Gear would be able to buy back 16% of its shares while also growing production y-o-y by 10%.

We believe that the share buyback potential, coupled with the severely discounted trading multiple, makes Gear Energy one of the best small-cap energy names to own today.

Temporary Concerns and Operational Update

Western Canadian Select (WCS) or the benchmark for Canadian heavy oil has recently traded at a discount to WTI as wide as $30/bbl. But since the spread blowout in early February, spreads have already started to narrow.

The latest spread shows May WCS-WTI at $23.40/bbl and June to be below $20/bbl.

Source: CME

Despite narrowing differentials and WCS prices at 2-year highs, investors have continued to ignore the Canadian oil producers and Gear.

While headline risks and negative investor sentiment can keep undervaluation longer than warranted, the potential share buyback opportunity amongst producers will be the positive catalyst we need to shake the complacency in the market. Over the last 3 months, we have tracked 12 Canadian E&Ps announcing share buybacks.

But even amidst the negative investor sentiment, investors are ignoring the near-term solution at hand. As we explained in previous WCS related articles, there is ample crude by rail capacity in Canada, but it's the timing of when the locomotives are brought online that is in question.

In our assessment of the "timing" element of crude by rail, it appears Canada's largest rail operator, Canadian National (CN), experienced massive delays in shipments not just in crude but also in grain. The CEO has recently stepped down, and CN has announced that by the second half of this year, locomotive capacities will increase to meet the increase in demand from grain and crude.

Canadian Pacific (CP) has also announced capacity increases, and we have already started seeing higher crude by rail shipments there.

The key to this issue is figuring out whether or not there is a capacity for crude by rail to handle the increase in Canadian heavy oil production, and our analysis indicates that it's not a capacity issue, rather it's just getting the locomotives and workers there to meet the sudden surge in crude shipment demand.

As a result, we have already started seeing a massive move higher in Canadian crude by rail shipments:

But what does that mean for WCS-WTI spreads?

Once crude by rail alleviates much of the bottleneck in Canada, spreads will narrow from the ~$20/bbl to $16 to $18. Once the market sees a clear capacity increase, WCS spreads along the futures curve will start to narrow.

And by late 2019 to early 2020, Enbridge's Line 3 expansion will further reduce the dependency on crude by rail, and WCS - WTI spreads would be much more stable around ~$16/bbl.

You Get Paid for the Uncertainty

Gear's valuation is getting to a "no-brainer" level. On a historical basis, Gear's EV/DACF is at a 22% discount to the 3-year average of 3.6x (2.8x today) and at a material discount of 47% to peers.

To put it in another way, Gear trades at one of the most attractive valuations with one of the highest growth potentials.

In addition, once crude by rail capacity comes online, Gear's cash flow will materially improve allowing it free cash flow to either 1) increase production which increases cash flow into 2019, 2) pay down debt, or 3) buyback shares.

By our estimate, Gear's free cash flow using current WTI prices will allow the company to buy back 13.5% of the shares outstanding. And if WTI prices average at $70/bbl like our macro thesis suggests, the company would be able to grow production 10% y-o-y while buying back 16% of the shares outstanding.

In Gear's investment case then, the undervaluation will ultimately correct itself as the disconnect between improving fundamentals and where oil prices are will be corrected by value accretive share buybacks. The lowest cost and lower decline nature of Gear's production allow the company flexibility to do that.

Improving Fundamentals Powered By Better Well Results

In 2017, Gear delivered production growth of 22% exit-to-exit. In Gear's latest operational update, it revised down production estimate from 7,500 boe/d to 7,350 boe/d due to the timing issue of the takeaway capacity constraints in Canada, but it also reduced capex from C$58 million to C$50 million with a higher emphasis on light/medium oil wells in 2018.

By our estimate, the reshift in capex and drilling improves realized pricing by C$2/boe and increases free cash flow from C$2 million to C$8 to C$10 million. This will allow Gear in the second half of 2018 to choose whether to 1) increase heavy oil production, 2) pay down debt with free cash flow or 3) buyback shares.

In addition, the recent reshift to light/medium oil has shown promising results with the latest Wilson Creek well (acquired through the Striker acquisition in 2016) to be its most prolific to date. And since Gear's acquisition of Striker, Wilson Creek wells have seen an improvement of 3.5x times.

Source: Gear Investor Presentation

Return Potential and Price Target

Using our macro analysis of the oil markets, we have WTI averaging $70/bbl in 2018 and $75/bbl for 2019. In these two scenarios, Gear trades at 2.4x EV/DACF and 1.2x EV/DACF, respectively.

If we used 5x to 6x EV/DACF multiple (peer average midpoint), we arrive at a price target of:

2018 - C$1.64 to C$2.00

2019 - C$3.00 to C$3.65

Conclusion

Gear's valuation is now in the category of "too cheap to ignore." Investors are paid the uncertainty risk surrounding WCS. By our estimate, the near-term catalyst for Gear will be when the market sees a material increase in crude by rail, which should start to arrive in spring.

With Gear's valuation now trading back to September lows, we believe the higher production base, along with the increase in cash flow, will give Gear the optionality in the second half of the year to either 1) increase production, 2) pay down debt, or 3) buy back shares. We think the undervaluation at the moment will correct itself once the market sees the growth potential along with the increase in cash flow.

We reiterate our bullish stance on Gear and believe that the company is now too cheap to ignore.

