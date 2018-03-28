Timken Could Easily Get Acquired If It Stays This Cheap

First and foremost, TKR strikes me as the type of company that Berkshire Hathaway could be interested in owning.

If the market doesn't reprice Timken shares materially higher from these levels, an acquisition or involvement from an activist could happen.

The company has both short term and longer term catalysts that I identify, 24% to 93% upside from here isn't unreasonable at all.

The stock is cheap at 11x forward earnings and management is shareholder friendly, buying back shares and consistently hiking the company's dividend.

Timken (TKR) strikes me as the type of company whose story is going to end one of three ways:

1. Acquisition by Berkshire Hathaway

2. Acquisition by someone else

3. Activist steps in to "unlock value"

The company operates in a "boring" bread and butter industry, just hiked its earnings guidance, trades at a multiple that is extremely reasonable, has a 100+ year operating history and a long term track record of being friendly to shareholders. The Timken Company is "a global manufacturer of bearings, friction management products, and mechanical power transmission components. The company serves a diverse group of customers and end markets including aerospace, automotive, construction, consumer, defense, energy, industrial equipment, health, heavy industry, machine tool, positioning control, power generation and rail markets. Timken’s businesses seek to provide highly engineered solutions for its customers operating in difficult environments with an increasing focus on the industrial aftermarket. Operations are reported through two segments: (1) Mobile Industries and (2) Process Industries."

The company’s product is used in applications where cost of failure is enormous:

Aircraft landing gear

Helicopter rotors

Wind turbines

Drilling rigs

Transportation

Every Mars Rover

Many of the customers that use TKR products rely on their safety and reliability in order to prevent large customer mishaps. TKR has such a fantastic moat because it has established itself with its century old operating history as the best in the business. When it comes to customer safety, many of TKR's clients simply don’t have the luxury of being able to buy a cheaper product or cut costs when it comes to products that could potentially put lives at risk. This is what makes TKR's operating history such an asset. Also, even though it is an industry where competitors could technically emerge out of nowhere, it is going to be extremely difficult to replicate and quickly usurp a history of safety and reliability that TKR has built for itself. The company should continue to be able to leverage this moat to its advantage and this history is an intangible asset that gives the company a lot of appeal to me.



QTR believes Timken will appreciate both in the short term, and in the long term, where it could eventually become an acquisition or activist target.

In the short term, the company should re-adjust its price due to upped guidance and to take back losses from its recent earnings report where the market seemed disappointed in its guide. This should put the stock back to near $50 per share (or over it) in relatively short order, assuming the overall market holds up. Timken was trading at about $48 per share before its most recent earnings report in early February. Since then, the stock is off about 14%. I expect the stock will reprice this 14.5% back into shares now that management has upped its guidance for the year. Ergo, in the short term, I believe shares should be close to about $50 per share as it stands right now:

In the long term, Timken is a steadily growing business with a ~120 year operating history. They work in a niche industry with a good moat and few competitors. Their customers are a prestigious list of well-known companies:

(Photo Credit: Timken IR Presentation)

Many of TKR's main customers have had success over the past decade in their respective industries. Most of these companies are growing and have seen their respective stock/business increase in value. The wind has been at the backs of many of TKR's customers over the last 5 years.

Some of the company’s largest customers have been posting great quarters with, more importantly, positive outlooks for the upcoming year:

Caterpillar (CAT)

Deere (DE)

Boeing (BA)

AutoZone (AZN)

In a market where quality yield is extremely difficult to find, TKR possesses great potential not just from their equity appreciating in value, but also from a dividend that is constantly being hiked by management.

The chart above shows the company's share count reduction and dividend hikes over the last 5 years. Below is a chart of the company's dividend history since the mid 1980's.

Management recently reiterated its commitment to continue to drive value to its shareholders through its stock value, continuing to position itself as a long term investment:

In addition, pricing for the bearing industry remains strong. The Fed reports that U.S. ball and roller bearing production volume was +6.7% to end the year in 2017, the 13th advance in a row. This rising tide in the sector should lift the two main boats, TKR and SKF. FRED shows that pricing is trending in the right direction:

On top of that, Timken is striving to move more into mechanical power transmissions in the future, a move that would significantly expand the company's total addressable market, compared to the bearing market, which makes up about 3/4 of the company's total sales right now. The company's size versus the potential expansion in TAM in the blow chart shows how much true opportunity for growth there is for TKR over the long term.

Responsible capital allocation and modest leverage should help Timken execute on its strategy of implementing M&A to help the business expand. If the company remains precise and disciplined with the way it allocates capital, there is no reason TKR should not be able to carefully grow in size and realize synergies along the way:



I believe that Timken should appeal to all types of investors - those chasing yield, those looking for quick price appreciation, those with long term outlook, those with short term outlooks. It's conservative enough to be put into a DRIP account or an IRA and to simply be forgotten about. It's aggressive enough to believe that value could become unlocked soon or that a strategic transaction of some sort could be right around the corner.

The company also has a diversified customer list, meaning they are not susceptible to major changes in one specific industry.

The company’s valuation is appealing, representing what I believe to be true value in an otherwise far too expensive market (as of 3/27/2018):

Forward PE: 11.3x

TTM PE: 17.3x

P/S: 1.1x

P/B: 2.4x

EV/sales: 1.46x

EV/EBITDA: 10.3x

EV: 4.4B

Total debt: $962.3M (about 2.2x EBIT)

CFFO (ttm): $236.8M

Forward yield: 2.3%

Why is Berkshire one of the first names I think of when it comes to TKR. Take this article about "3 Things Warren Buffett Looks For" in companies that he buys. They are:

1. A unique product that will remain desirable for the long term "I am looking for durable competitive advantage," says Buffett. "I am looking for something that has a moat around it for a considerable period of time." 2. Strong leadership "I am looking for an honest and able management to run [the company] because I don't know how to run it myself," says Buffett. 3. A good price for a good company "I am looking for a purchase price that is not excessive," says Buffett. That doesn't mean he is picking through the penny stocks, though. "It is better to pay a little too much for something that is a very good business than it is to buy some bargain but really a company without much of a future," he says.

TKR fits all of these.

First, as I said above, TKR's product is backed by an intangible that cannot be easily replicated or duplicated. The company's long-standing track record of reliability and safety is something its customers look for when lives are on the line. This can’t be easily duplicated or replicated by new entrants to the industry and that is a part of what makes TKR's products so unique.



Management has also proven itself to be strong leaders. They have executed on a multiple year restructuring effort that is just now starting to bear fruit. They have made prudent capital investments overseas to expand the company's footprint globally, with recent expansions and acquisitions made in Europe. On top of that, management is committed to delivering shareholder value and is confident at the job they’re doing. We believe TKR management could be the exact type of managers Buffett likes to simply "let run their company" while he is invested.



Obviously, the biggest question is whether or not the price is right. With such a large potential TAM in its future and with continued smart capital allocation into share buybacks and portfolio and geographical expansion, TKR's forward PE of 11x makes the company a "good price".

The company had previously traded with a ttm PE multiple of close to 30x and a forward PE multiple that was almost 17x. If sentiment changes and the market begins to "buy into" the fact that TKR is poised for a turnaround, shares could see significant upside on multiple expansion.

Here's a couple of conservative and aggressive PE multiple expansion scenarios using current year estimates and forward estimates.

Applying a PE of 16 to the company's current year estimate of $3.50 would result in a share price of $56 per share, or 24.4% upside from current levels.

Applying the same PE of 16 to the company's estimate for next year of $3.95 would result in a share price of $63.20, or 40.4%.

Applying a PE of 20 to the company's current year estimate of $3.50 would result in a share price of $70 per share, or 55.5% upside from current levels.

Applying the same PE of 20 to the company's estimate for next year of $3.95 would result in a share price of $86.90, or 93%.

The PE of 16 on current estimates is possible in the short term, I believe. Over the longer term, as the restructuring continues to play out, a PE of 20 on forward estimates could eventually be reasonable. Regardless, I believe shares to have significant upside from current levels if public sentiment toward the company shifts significantly.

The three main caveats I have been able to identify for TKR have been:

Inconsistent and lumpy/cyclical looking results. Company hasn't been able to consistently grow its top/bottom lines due to some customer churn and macroeconomic headwinds

Steel is the company’s primary input, prices have been on the rise and the new administration's tariffs could cause volatility in pricing

GM, F and other autos are slowing, this is about 14% of revenue for the company (consumer auto)

Author's Note: Some of these points were developed and used with permission with help from my friend SA Contributor Keubiko, who I suggest following both on Twitter and on Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TKR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.