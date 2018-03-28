Compugen: Near-Term Catalysts Will Force Significant Revaluation

Four years ago we wrote our first SA column on Compugen (CGEN) calling it a "wealth-creation opportunity in the making." Since that time, if one were to judge the company based solely on its stock price performance, the undeniable conclusion was that the company failed to live up to that potential. However, for investors who have followed the company's scientific and business development progress, the outlook has never appeared better.

In our opinion, investors will soon have their patience and conviction in Compugen handsomely rewarded as numerous stock catalysts are on the very near-term horizon. And these catalysts will validate our long-standing thesis that Compugen represents a very unique (once in an investor's lifetime) wealth creation opportunity. Before discussing what we believe is going to be a very exciting next few months for Compugen, we would be remiss not to address the disconnect between the languishing stock price and tremendous business progress over the past four years.

Up until now, Compugen has been a pre-clinical company and there is very limited interest among public market investors for pre-clinical biotechs, owing to their highly risky and tenuous development paths through target discovery, pre-clinical development, and getting a program to the clinic. In fact, we can't find any examples of pre-clinical biotechs becoming successful public companies via the traditional IPO process. So in our estimation, if not for Compugen's unique corporate history - the company came public in 2000 as a computational genomics company and after a couple of business model iterations became a drug discovery and development company about 8 years ago - it would not even be a publicly traded company.

In all likelihood, had the company followed a more traditional start-up route, it would still be a VC-backed biotech eyeing an IPO this year. And as a private company, in all likelihood, it would be valued significantly higher than it is today as a public company owing to venture capitalist sponsors on the board of directors - and setting valuation - having significantly more insight into the business development prospects than public market investors do. But alas, Compugen is a public company, and up until now, as a pre-clinical stage company, despite the tremendous progress it has made discovering novel targets for immuno-oncology and advancing those programs toward the clinic, it has had very limited interest from large public market investors. This is finally about to change.

COM701 IND filing and its significant commercial value as a novel immuno-oncology program. While this article is clearly not intended to be a biology primer on cancer immunotherapy, we would direct readers interested in a better understanding of this topic to this April 2018 article on Smithsonian.com, Could Immunotherapy Lead the Way to Fighting Cancer?



From the article:

The checkpoint system, when it’s working as it should, is a simple one: invader is detected, T-cells proliferate. Invader is destroyed, T-cells are deactivated. If T-cells were to stay active without an invader or a rogue cell to fight, they could create collateral damage to the body’s own tissues. So the immune system contains a braking mechanism. Receptors on the surface of the T-cells look for binding partners on the surfaces of other cells, indicating that those cells are healthy. When these receptors find the proteins they’re looking for, they shut the T-cells down until they spot a new invader. Cancer cells are able to do their damage partly because they co-opt these checkpoints—in effect, hacking the immune system by activating the brakes. This renders the T-cells impotent, allowing the cancer cells to grow unimpeded. Now scientists are figuring out how to put up firewalls that block the hackers. Checkpoint inhibitors deactivate the brakes and allow the T-cells to get moving again. This lets the body kill off the cancer cells on its own.

There are currently six immune checkpoint inhibitors that have been approved by the FDA, five of which target the PD-1/PD-L1 pathway and one which targets CTLA4. The experience with this class of drugs is that when they work they are extremely effective (leading to complete tumor remissions in some cases) but unfortunately, they only work in a minority of patients with some tumors proving refractory to these existing therapies. Across all cancer indications, it is estimated that current checkpoint therapies have a 20% response rate. As such, discovering new checkpoint targets and developing new checkpoint inhibitors based on those targets to be used as monotherapies or in combination with existing checkpoint therapies is of urgent interest to pharma.

Approximately eight years ago, anticipating the need for additional checkpoints beyond the currently known ones (PD-1, CTLA4), Compugen focused its proprietary in-silico predictive discovery infrastructure on identifying novel immune checkpoint targets, validate their biological function, and develop first-in-class drugs. This pioneering path required the company to establish new understandings of immune system biology and underlying molecular relationships which has certainly been a longer process than anyone - management or investors - realized at the outset, but we believe the strategy is about to be rewarded in a very significant way.

Compugen's lead program is COM-701, an antibody that blocks the PVRIG/PVRL2 pathway, which is a novel immune checkpoint that Compugen discovered. After several years of validation and development, Compugen disclosed COM701 and its unique mechanism of action in November 2016 at the SITC conference. The company began to engage potential pharma partners for the program as it undertook pre-IND enabling activities and announced that it would file an IND on the program with the FDA in late 1Q'2018. Inferences we've been able to gather indicate the IND has been filed and is now being reviewed by the FDA. The company has stated that it would notify investors once the IND becomes effective which is no longer than 30 days after it is submitted. At this point, Compugen will cross the critical threshold of becoming a clinical stage company which should immediately broaden its appeal to public market investors.

Compugen has also made clear that while they will lead the Phase 1 clinical trials they are actively seeking a pharma partner for COM701 and its future clinical development. With the IND becoming effective with the FDA sometime in mid-April we believe the company could announce a collaboration deal for the program at around that same time.

As noted, Compugen identified PVRIG as an immune checkpoint pathway and has developed COM701 as a first-in-class drug to block the PVRIG/PVRL2 pathway. Again, while the underlying biology of the company's discovery is well-beyond the scope of this article it is important to note that the company has identified PVRIG as a novel target on the TIGIT axis (TIGIT being another immune checkpoint in clinical development) and as having clinical potential as both a monotherapy and as having clinical potential in dual combination with PD-1 and TIGIT blockers as well as in triple combination therapy (PVRIG/PD-1/TIGIT).

That is, the expression profile of PVRL2 (the ligand for PVRIG) is shown to be high in certain tumor settings where both PD-L1 (the ligand for PD-1) and PVR (the ligand for TIGIT) are under-expressed, which suggests a strong monotherapy potential for COM701. In other settings, both PVRL2 and PVR are over-expressed in the absence of PD-L1, highlighting the potential of COM701 to be used in combination with a TIGIT blocker. (Compugen's TIGIT program - COM902 - is currently undergoing pre-IND enabling studies with an IND filing expected in 2019).

What is of extreme interest, and must be extremely compelling to pharmas that are evaluating a collaboration agreement with Compugen for COM701 is that the company's pre-clinical data shows that in certain settings the PVRIG pathway is actually more dominant than PD-1. That is, PVRL2 is overly-expressed in tumors with low-expression profiles of PD-L1 and it is also highly expressed in tumors with high PD-L1 expression but refractory to PD-1 blockers. The implications of these findings, although pre-clinical in nature, are hugely important as the PD-1 pathway has long been considered "the backbone of cancer immunotherapy." If Compugen's pre-clinical observations hold the PVRIG pathway may be as clinically relevant as the PD-1 pathway, and PVRIG therapeutics may be as commercially valuable as PD-1 blockers.

As noted, as a general rule, PD-1 blockers (Bristol Myers' Opdivo, and Merck's Keytruda etc.) have been shown to be effective in only about 20% of cancers. Also, as noted, this has made identifying additional immune checkpoint targets a matter of extreme urgency among pharma, which should make COM701 an extremely compelling asset to potential pharma collaborators. Its appeal is not only due to its potential as a monotherapy but also due to its clinical potential in combination with PD-1 blockers which would enable a pharma with access to COM701 to protect and extend the market share of its existing PD-1 franchise.

Consider: the two leading PD-1 drugs - Opdivo and Keytruda - generated run rate revenue of $10.6 billion in the latest quarter and they account for roughly 90% of total sales of PD-1 drugs which makes PD-1 inhibitors currently a $12 billion class of drugs. Interestingly, Opdivo and Keytruda both received FDA approval in late-2014 and now roughly split the PD-1. The three PD-1/PD-L1 drugs that have subsequently been approved by the FDA have not carved out much market share which highlights the significant time to market advantage in pharma.

If Compugen's pre-clinical hypothesis - that the PVRIG pathway may be as important or more clinically relevant than the PD-1 pathway in certain settings - is validated in clinical trials, what is COM701 as a first-in-class (COM701 has a development lead of several years over any competitive PVRIG programs that may be started, and as noted time to market advantage is critical to market share) PVRIG blocker potentially worth? If we capitalize current PD-1 revenue of $12 billion at 5-6x revenue (a ballpark pharma revenue multiple but extremely conservative for a pure play immuno-oncology biotech) we derive a value that is several $10s of billions. If you then consider the additional value and market share advantage that COM701 could provide an existing PD-1 franchise owing to its combination potential with PD-1 blockers the value of COM701 would be higher still. Granted, a pre-clinical hypothesis is not money in the bank to a would-be pharma collaborator and is certainly not the basis for a stock price target for Compugen at this point. But it is illustrative of both the long-term opportunity that COM701 represents to a pharma partner and of the terms Compugen may receive from a collaboration deal.

A couple of recent deal comps that could frame expectations: Celgene paid Jounce (JNCE) an upfront of $225 million as part of a $2.6 billion collaboration for access to a program (JTX-2011) at the same stage of development COM701 currently is, though JTX-2011 does not appear to have the same clinical potential as COM701. Bristol Myers paid Five Prime (FPRX) $350 million upfront as part of a $1.74 billion deal for access to FPA008, a single myeloid target Five Prime has under development. FPA008 was in Phase 1 development at the time of that transaction but again, its clinical potential would not seem as compelling as COM701. Finally, and most recently, Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) received $1 billion cash upfront (and another $850 million equity investment) from Bristol Myers as part of a $3.6 billion collaboration deal for NKTR-214.

While it is very difficult to use these deals to draw firm conclusions about the terms that Compugen might receive for COM701, owing to the different nature of the programs and development status, these deals do illustrate the demand pharma has for novel cancer immunotherapy assets and the premium valuations these programs command. Given these recent deals and current industry trends, we would not be surprised to see Compugen recognize an upfront payment as part of a COM701 collaboration that is potentially worth multiples of its approximately $200 million market capitalization.

Throughout 2017 investors grew concerned that the long-awaited deal for COM701 did not materialize and perhaps reflected poorly on the quality of the program. In our minds, it stands to reason that the pre-IND enabling studies that Compugen undertook over the past 15 months and the data provided has very much informed the evaluation processes being undertaken by pharmas interested in partnering on COM701. During 2017, the company was able to disclose additional information on COM701's mechanism of action, biomarker studies, and tox studies. The conclusion of these studies, the IND submission to the FDA, and the IND becoming effective are necessary precursors for the company to execute a collaboration deal. With the COM701 IND now filed, the hurdles to finalizing and announcing a partnership around COM701 are seemingly cleared.

Bayer IND and milestone payment. Another source of ongoing concern for Compugen shareholders has been the apparent lack of recent progress on CGEN-15001T, a program Bayer licensed from Compugen in August 2013 and fully took over from Compugen in December 2015. Using industry standard development timelines, it was assumed that the pre-IND enabling studies that Bayer would undertake for this program would put it on track to file an IND in mid-2017. Despite comments that the program was on track and Bayer planned to take it to the clinic (and thus trigger a milestone payment to Compugen) the program seemed to go nowhere.

Earlier this month, however, it was learned that Bayer is planning a poster presentation at AACR on April 16th to disclose details behind CGEN-15001T which is another Compugen discovered novel target (IDLR2). We can only assume that Bayer's decision to take the wrap off this program means that the IND for the program has been or is close to being filed and Compugen is on the cusp of receiving the long-awaited next milestone payment; probably in the neighborhood of $10 million. While this pales in comparison to what we believe the company could generate partnering COM701, it does represent an additional cash cushion and could allay balance sheet concerns that emerged as the COM701 IND filing shifted into 2018.

What is interesting to note is that while we originally assumed the CGEN-15001T IND submission would occur about 9 months before the COM701 IND it now appears they are concurrent events. Given the data that Compugen has shared on the clinical synergies of PVRIG with PD-1 and TIGIT, we would not be at all surprised to learn that PVRIG also has clinical synergies with CGEN-15001T and that Bayer's delay in submitting the IND on CGEN-15001T is related to the COM701 IND and that Bayer's clinical development path for CGEN-15001T (now named BAY 1905254) includes combination trials with COM701.

The long-awaited licensing of CGEN-15001. As part of Compugen's license agreement with Bayer for CGEN-15001T, Compugen retained full rights to CGEN-15001 its Fc fusion protein for autoimmune. Late in 2016, after having put CGEN-15001 on the back-burner for a number of years in order to develop its oncology pipeline, Compugen indicated that it would actively seek a licensee for CGEN-15001. Throughout 2017, despite management's comments that it was confident that it would license the program, investors grew concerned that the lack of progress reflected the quality of the asset. This concern seems increasingly misplaced.

Investors familiar with Compugen's 2013 licensing agreement with Bayer for CGEN-15001T understand that Bayer strictly controlled the information that Compugen could share on the program. As a novel discovery, this information blackout made complete sense from a competitive standpoint. In retrospect, given its inability to discuss the CGEN-15001T program (which includes not divulging the target) it would have been impossible for Compugen to share enough information with potential licensees on CGEN-15001 to conclude an agreement.



Given that Bayer is now taking the wraps off CGEN-15001T it appears that Compugen has also been freed up to talk about CGEN-15001; its mechanism of action and its role in autoimmune diseases. Earlier this year, Compugen announced the publication of two papers in the Journal of Immunology disclosing data on CGEN-15001 and the role of the IDLR2 protein in autoimmune diseases. As such, it would now appear that Compugen is able to be more fully engaged in licensing CGEN-15001. Given the compelling nature of that asset and the demand from pharma for antigen-specific autoimmune therapies (versus global suppression of the immune system), we believe there could be unexpectedly good news on the CGEN-15001 licensing front in the near-future as well.

Conclusion. After several years of pre-clinical development, Compugen is on the cusp of becoming a clinical stage company which should broaden its investment appeal among large public market institutional investors. In addition to advancing its lead program (COM701) to the clinic, as we noted above, the company is now positioned to finalize a collaboration deal with a pharma partner for this novel asset. Given the highly compelling nature of the pre-clinical data the company has released on COM701, and the significant cash upfront payments that have been part of recent industry deals, Compugen's current $200 million market value seems extremely cheap and suggests the eventual terms of a COM701 deal could likely to catch Wall Street by surprise.

At the same time, while investors may be discounting the prospects of a licensing agreement for CGEN-15001, we believe there could be a significant positive surprise on this front as well. The Bayer development timeline for CGEN-15001T and associated confidentiality requirements provide the context for understanding why this program has not been licensed yet. Those restraints are now lifted.

In short, in the next weeks and months, there are several extremely large catalysts that would result in a material upward revaluation in Compugen shares that would go a long way to validating our belief that the company is a fairly unique wealth creation opportunity.

