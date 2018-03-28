It Was 44 Years Ago

It was forty-four years ago this April when I started my career on Wall Street. I had graduated from Occidental College, gone on to law school at Washington University, taken a job in the training program at a bank and discovered the bond desk. I had no idea what these people were doing, no clue about what they were talking about, and I remember the ticker, the kid changing numbers on the chalkboard and you looked up yields in a very large book, that you could barely pick up. There was not even a financial calculator yet. Hard to fathom for many of you, I know.

One thing I got immediately, though, was that they were making money. Since my base annual salary was a whopping $14,750.00, I was intrigued with making more of the stuff. My small rental apartment looked out over the garbage bins, and I was determined to change that, if I could. I spent several months in the bank's bond department doing everything from getting coffee to delivering the trades, a blue ticket was a buy, and a yellow ticket was a sell, to the back-office.

I had gotten to know the Executive Vice President of the bank, and I recall requesting a meeting with him, at one point. I presented the idea of a money market fund to him, and I was told that he appreciated my thinking, but that Kansas City was not exactly the center of the financial universe and that Commerce Bank would not be starting any money market fund any day soon. My boss later called me in his office and berated me for the meeting. He informed me that I was a brash young trainee and that I did not have the authority, or the position, to make a pitch to senior management.

From that day to this day, I have ignored his advice. I have learned that you get where you are going by standing on your own two feet, always doing the "right thing," and by moving forward using your own two feet and the brains that you were given. Many times, over the last four decades, I have been told that something couldn't be done or that I couldn't do it. My response is always the same, "Just watch me." My brashness has not evaporated, I am happy to report.

The downside of a forty-four-year career is that you are aging. There is nothing to be done about it. However, I always say, "There is nothing you can do about getting older but there is everything that you can do about getting old." I am happy to report to all of you that I am certainly older but that I am not old. The getting older part of life on Wall Street also carries some distinction. You gain experience, and there is no technology, no black box, no app on your phone, that can replace the value of experience in the Great Game. That has always been my honest opinion.

I have talked about LIBOR for the last several days. It was done with a purpose in mind. The denigration of this INDEX is causing problems, and I fear they will only get worse. You need to put some focus on this issue. Long-dated LIBOR floaters are an interesting play now, in my view. This is something you may wish to consider as you hunt about for decent credits, with outsized yields. You may wish to consider this idea as part of your general strategy now.

Keep your eyes on the oil market. Futures, in New York, lost 1.1% yesterday after losing around 1% in the preceding two days. An API report stated that crude inventories rose 5.32 million barrels last week which was six times higher than a recent Bloomberg survey. The shale oil industry in America is booming, and it is causing havoc for OPEC, and her friends.

The reality seems to be that they can cut back, but that they can't cut back enough to overcome America's production increases and so the push to raise the price of oil is being defeated by the shale oil fields in the United States. I fear that the WTI price may be back under $60.00, in a very short period of time, as the supply demand equation currently favors the supply side.

My longer term outlook is also consistent with this observation. I expect political trouble ahead for some of the oil producing nations as the current price of oil just won't support the costs of their social programs. When this may occur is anyone's guess, but I think some sorts of disarray are coming. Everything possible will be done by these nations, but I think they will lose the battle. America has upset the sand dunes, as well as the apple cart, and I bring out this point today for your consideration.

As we all watch the equity markets, and their current roller coaster ride, I would also like to turn your attention to the bond markets. Treasuries have declined in yield as equities have declined in price. The front end of the Yield Curve has now inverted with 3 month, six month and 1 year LIBOR now all yielding more than the two year Treasury. The curve is also flattening, and this may be an indicator of tougher times to come for the economy as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Bill effects become muted with the passage of time.

All it would take, in my estimation, is for a few members of the Fed to begin to say that the projected rate hikes may be delayed and another bounce in bond prices might occur. If the stock markets continue to perform erratically, then this may be on the horizon, in my opinion. I wouldn't bet on a 3.00% ten year at this point in time. Volatility is back, and I wouldn't ignore that reality.

We are Futterwacken, once again!