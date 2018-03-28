Navios Maritime Midstream Partners LP:  Still Overvalued After Drastic Distribution Cut

There are serious questions about the sustainability of the dramatically reduced common unit cash distribution past Q2. Midstream is overvalued at any price over $2.50.

With the expiration of the Backstop Agreement and a $29,625 per day TC, Midstream will likely be in danger of failing the 3.75x interest coverage test beginning Q1 2019. If it scraps another vessel prior to Q1 2019, it may fail the test sooner.

Midstream will likely fail its .85 LTV covenant test at the end of Q1. Another emerging threat is rising LIBOR rates and its impact on the interest coverage covenant.

Midstream continues to suffer from a liquidity crisis and may run out of unrestricted cash during the second half of 2018 if VLCC rates stay low during Q3.

Background

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners LP (NAP) is a 59% owned subsidiary of Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NNA) (through GP, subordinated, and common units), which in turn is a 41.6% subsidiary of Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc. (NM). It is an affiliate of the NM subsidiary Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) and other NM subsidiaries. I have written a series of nine articles on NAP warning about a prospective reduction or elimination of the quarterly cash distributions on the common and general partner units due to poor cash flow relative to the quarterly cash distributions, excessive leverage, the poor quality of the existing fleet, and concerns about NNA's ability to meet its financial obligations under the Backstop Agreement. Those articles serve as a primer for what is discussed in this article and must be reviewed accordingly. In addition, due to credit risk exposure of NAP to NNA under the Backstop Agreement, these NNA articles should also be reviewed.

Common Unit Distributions Slashed

On March 26th, NAP announced a dramatic 72% reduction in its common unit distributions from $.4225 to $.125 per quarter. The common units have tumbled $.03 at the close on March 27th, but, even at these levels, they are overvalued. As detailed below, NAP continues to face several issues that are not discounted in the current common unit price.

NAP likely will fail the .85 LTV covenant at the end of Q1 even when factoring in the purchase of the 2009 Nave Galactic for $44.5 million (see below).

NAP will continue to suffer a severe liquidity crunch during Q2 and Q3 without a meaningful recovery in VLCC spot rates. The reduced common unit distribution rate of $.125 may not be sustainable during Q3 as the Shinyo Ocean and the Nave Celeste must undergo costly 15 year and 17.5 year Special Surveys by Q3 latest to be available for the seasonally stronger Q4.

NAP's liquidity issues were not helped by overpaying for the Galactic by between $2 and $5 million.

The Backstop Agreement on the Celeste, Ocean, and Galactic will expire December 2018, January 2019, and February 2019, respectively. The TC on the 2000 C. Dream will expire between January and March 2019.

NAP will still need to scrap the 2000 C. Dream when it comes off TC and the 2001 Ocean when the Backstop Agreement expires, if not sooner. The combined scrapping proceeds would only be sufficient to purchase one 12 year old vintage tanker at current scrap prices.

30 day LIBOR rates have risen to 1.875% pushing the interest rate on the Term Loan B to 6.375%. This rise in interest rates will increase interest expense (excluding the amortization of origination fees and discount at origination) to approximately $12.65 million during the next 12 months (assuming no further rate increases by the Fed). With a 3.75x interest coverage covenant test, NAP will need to generate approximately $47.44 in cash earnings to pass. When the Backstop Agreement expires or if it scraps vessels during Q2 or Q3, NAP will likely fail the interest coverage test.

Term Loan B Leverage Covenant Test

I published an article on November 29th that analyzed the Term Loan B Leverage Covenant in-depth. NAP has failed the Term Loan B Leverage Covenant since Q1 2017. As discussed in that article, an updated calculation of the FMV of the six vessels (ex TCs as required by the Credit Agreement) would occur after year end 2017. The following table provides an estimate of the FMV of the fleet post the scrapping of the Kannika and purchase of the Galactica.

The sale price of the Kannika is used to adjust the FMV estimates for the Shinyo Ocean and the C Dream (adjusting for differences in DWT). The value for the Shinyo Kieran is based on a comparable vessel sold in November 2017 (and therefore may be a touch high). The FMV for the Nave Celeste is based on interpolated Compass Maritime estimates and supported by a comparable tanker sale in November 2017. The purchase price of the Galactic is used as a proxy for its FMV, but this is likely high by $2 to $5 million using either the interpolated values from Compass Maritime or an estimate by Vessel Values.

Navios Maritime Partners LP Age as of Vessel Value Post Kannika Adjusted Fleet FMV Built DWT 2018 Est Millions Galactica Shinyo Ocean VLCC 2001 281,395 17 $16.76 $16.76 Shinyo Kannika VLCC 2001 287,175 17 $17.10 Shinyo Saowalak VLCC 2010 298,000 8 $50.00 $50.00 Shinyo Kieran VLCC 2011 297,066 7 $53.00 $53.00 C. Dream VLCC 2000 298,570 18 $17.80 $17.80 Nave Celeste VLCC 2003 298,717 15 $27.10 $27.10 Nave Galactica VLCC 2009 $44.50 Total $181.76 $209.16 Years Compass Maritme VLCC Est Value (millions) 5 10 20 March 14th, 2018 $61 $38 $17 Interpolated Value Decline SL Yrs 5-10 $4.6 Interpolated Value Decline SL Yrs 10-20 $2.1 Pre Sale Post Sale Debt Outstanding December 31st 199.5 199.5 Loan to Value Covenant 0.85 0.85 Minimum Vessel Value to Pass Covenant $234.71 $234.71 Estimated Vessel Valuation $181.76 $209.16 Shortfall $52.95 $25.55

The estimated FMV of NAP's fleet fails the Leverage Covenant Test of .85x with a shortfall of $25.55 million. This shortfall would need to be cured through restricted cash of an equal value.

The following table provides an estimate of Cash Flow during Q1, the Q1 ending cash balances, and the uncured Leverage Covenant Test shortfall. It illustrates that NAP most likely will be unable to cure the Leverage Covenant Test shortfall and it will likely default on the Term Loan B after the expiration of the cure period.

The revenues are based on the three TCs and the three vessels covered by the Backstop Agreement, assuming a 98% utilization factor. The expenses are based on Q4 actuals with the exception of cash interest expense which is estimated using the current 30 day LIBOR rate of 1.875%.

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners LP 2018 Cash Forecast Quarterly Cash Forecast Q1 Revenue $20,935 Time Charter Expenses $405 Direct Vessel Expenses $1,145 Management Fees $5,244 G&A Expenses $725 Cash Interest Expense $3,179 Principal Payments $500 Maintenance & Replacement CapEx $250 Non Cash Revenue Backstop $6,388 Cash From Operations after CapEx $3,099 Cash @ December 31st, 2017 $27,086 Restricted Cash $10,000 Payment under 2017 Backstop $16,400 Cash from Ops Q1 $3,099 Net Proceeds Kannika Sale $16,587 Galactic Purchase $(44,500) Common & GP Cash Distribution $(9,030) Total Cash Available March 31st $19,642 Restricted Cash Required per Term Loan B Covenant $25,546 Shortfall in Restricted Cash per Covenant @ March 31st $(5,904)

The results of the model are pretty grim. At March 31st, NAP's estimated Total Cash Available is only $19.64 million. This reflects the sale of the Kannika and the purchase of the Galactic. The March 31st Total Cash Available figure is insufficient to meet the estimated Restricted Cash requirements under the Term Loan B Leverage Covenant.

There is always room for debate over the assumed spot market rates that were experienced during Q1 and the FMV estimates for the vessels. A $5.9 million shortfall in Restricted Cash Required per the Term Loan B Covenant is still quite significant. Perhaps NAP squirmed and wriggled its way to passing the covenant test. The more rational conclusion though is that Frangou and NNA knew NAP was on the verge of defaulting under the NAP Term Loan B and sold the Galactic at an over market price and declared one last reduced cash distribution to strip an additional $4 to $5 million dollars out of NAP before the covenant default period expires. All of this is within the playing lines and allowed, but it is a clear red flag to holders of common units.

Any Cures For the Leverage Covenant Test Default

There are no realistic cures for the likely default. Scrapping additional vessels generates additional cash but it reduces the FMV of the fleet. A sale of additional vessels would therefore require additional Restricted Cash. It is essentially a zero sum game that does not provide a cure.

Acquisition? Unlikely. The vessels and cash are worth less than the current equity market value of the units plus the debt. In addition, it would trigger the Change in Control provision of the debt. More importantly, the assets are pretty poor. Who would want them? NNA does not have the cash to acquire the outstanding shares and its balance sheet is already highly overlevered. NMM does not have sufficient cash and would only be able to use its common units as currency in an acquisition. It would be a desperate measure and damage the balance sheet of the only Navios company that has a reasonably bright future (barring management self dealing).

An offering of common units is possible but highly unlikely. Underwriters will steer clear due to the poor asset quality, the Backstop Agreement Cliff, the questionable credit worthiness of NNA, and the questionable management. Navios could opt for a Kalani or Crede type of variable pricing equity offering, but it would have a negative effect on the other Navios publicly traded companies from a reputation perspective.

Special Survey Expenditures

NAP will need to perform a 15 year and 17.5 year Special Survey on the Celeste and Ocean during 2018. It will cost a combined $9 to 10 million and they should be performed during either Q2 or Q3. In addition to the cost of the CapEx, NAP would lose revenue and margin due to lost days of service while the vessels are in dry dock (at least $2 million). The optimal time to perform the Special Surveys would be Q2 or Q3, the seasonally weakest quarters of the year. Both vessels are covered by the Backstop Agreement but marketed in the VLCC spot market.

The following table is an estimate of Q2 Cash Flow. It uses the same revenue and cost assumptions as Q1 and assumes that neither of the Special Surveys occurs during the quarter.

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners LP 2018 Cash Forecast Quarterly Cash Forecast Q2 Revenue $20,935 Time Charter Expenses $405 Direct Vessel Expenses $1,145 Management Fees $5,244 G&A Expenses $725 Cash Interest Expense $3,179 Principal Payments $500 Maintenance & Replacement CapEx $250 Non Cash Revenue Backstop $6,388 Cash From Operations after CapEx $3,099 Cash @ March 31st, 2018 $(5,904) Restricted Cash $25,546 Payment under 2017 Backstop $- Cash from Ops Q2 $3,099 Common & GP Cash Distribution $(2,672) Total Cash Available Q2 $20,069 Restricted Cash Required per Term Loan B Covenant $25,546 Shortfall in Restricted Cash per Covenant @ March 31st $(5,477)

NAP is estimated to exit Q2 with Total Cash Available of $20 million and a $5.47 million shortfall in Restricted Cash per the Term Loan B Covenant. It is therefore unlikely to fund the Special Survey for a 17.5 year old VLCC. I expect the Ocean will be scrapped during Q2 and I would not be surprised if the Celeste was sold to avoid incurring the Special Survey costs.

Interest Coverage Covenant

The Interest Coverage Covenant of the Term Loan B requires a 3.75x coverage ratio. With annualized interest estimated at $12.65 million, NAP would therefore require $47.43 of income as defined by the Term Loan B loan agreement to pass the covenant test. Most of NAP's revenue is locked in for the remainder of 2018. Based on Q4 expenses (excluding interest), the locked in revenue for 2018 is sufficient to pass the Interest Coverage ratio test (calculated quarterly on an LTM basis). However, if NAP scraps a vessel and does not replace it with another or if VLCC spot rates are below the floors of the Backstop Agreement when it expires, NAP would likely fail the covenant test within two quarters.

Valuation

Once NAP defaults on the Term Loan B, the value of the equity will best be measured on a liquidation basis. Adjusting the FMVs of $209.16 for the TCs on the Saowalak and Kieran, the value of the NAP fleet is in the range of $240 million. Remember that the FMV of a 7 to 8 year old vessel assumes long term VLCC rates based on 10 year VLCC rate averages and not recent spot rates. The charters on Saowalak and Kieran are well over the current spot market but closer to the 10 year averages. Assuming the contracts are $8k per day over the 10 year average, the incremental value of the TC per vessel is approximately $2.86 million per year (at 98% utilization). Assuming an 8% discount rate, this adds approximately $31 million of combined incremental value. Net of 5% of vessel value as an estimate of the cost of liquidation, the net vessel value would be approximately $228 million ($240 million times 95%). With $199.5 million of debt and $20 million of cash, net debt would be $179.5 million. This results in equity value of about $48.5 million, or roughly $2.30 per unit. Let's assume a value range from $2.25 to $2.50 per common unit since some of the subordinated units may be excluded from receiving liquidation proceeds. This is significantly below the March 27th closing price of $4.03.

NNA Implications

NNA will need to take another significant impairment charge on its GP, Subordinated, and Common units of NAP. This will make it more difficult for NNA to pass the Leverage Covenant Test under its Credit Facilities. NNA is in dire financial condition and it will likely need to slash its dividend again. NNA's liquidity crisis will be the topic for another article.

Conclusion

Do not buy NAP! NAP is not an attractive investment just because the common units have declined 54% in two days. The common units are still overvalued and NAP likely will default on the Term Loan B during 2018. If you own the common units, lick your wounds and get out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.