Klepierre: A High Quality And Low Risk Malls Operator Offering 25% Upside

European shopping centers are more attractive than US malls because they face less headwinds and have specific characteristics.

Company overview

Klépierre (OTCPK:KLPEF) is a French Real Estate Investment Trust. The company owns and operates roughly 150 shopping centers in 16 European countries. Its malls attract more than 1.1 billion visitors each year. The value of the mall portfolio and the net rental income are distributed as follows:

The group has a pipeline valued at €3.1B of which three quarters are related to extension projects while the remaining 25% are greenfield projects. This split reflects the business strategy of the company. Indeed, since the end of 2012, Klépierre has implemented a new strategy, which consists of reducing its exposure to the least performing assets, in order to reinvest further in its top performing malls. This strategy seems appropriate for three reasons:

It is a low-risk strategy because it focuses on already existing and performing shopping centers (VS more risky Greenfield projects) It shows that the company is very active in managing its real estate portfolio. It shows that the company has been aware for years of the transformation of retail business (e-commerce threat, trend towards leisure experience) and that they started taking appropriate measures a long time ago.

As a result, the company has acquired or developed € 10.1B in assets while divesting € 5.1B of its least-performing assets. Moreover, they have implemented different initiatives in order to improve the attractiveness of its retail mix, to increase its exposure to less cyclical food & beverages retailers and to create consumer excitement (e.g.: the development of specific events).

Why do such opportunities exist?

A performance analysis shows that shopping centers REITs have underperformed the real estate sector as well as the broader market over the last five years. This underperformance is the result of the increasing threat of e-commerce. Indeed, e-commerce gains market share over traditional retailers, which face decreasing in-store sales. This puts pressure on REITs because they might be impacted by higher vacancy rates and lower pricing power during rent renegotiations. The recent news-flow about Macy’s, Toys”R”us, H&M or Amazon has only further penalized the sector. On top of that, since a few quarters, we have to add the fear of increasing interest rates on a sector considered to be a bond-proxy. As a consequence, there is an opportunity to buy high-quality names at an attractive price because most investors were in a “shoot first, ask later” mode.

Why these elements are less relevant for European shopping center owners than for US peers?

1) US mall have key characteristics than European ones do not have, more specifically:

A) Density: The US has a higher density of shopping centers than Europe. According to Forbes, The US density is 29000 SF per 1000 people while the European density is only 2691 SF per 1000 people. As a consequence, US competition is more intense because mall owners intensively compete to attract consumers and retailers.

B) E-commerce penetration rate: The e-commerce market is more mature and penetrated in the US than in Europe. Therefore, US malls are more impacted by this distribution channel than European ones.

C) Anchor type: US malls are more exposed to department stores’ anchors while Europeans malls are more exposed towards grocery stores and entertainments (Restaurants, cinema…). Grocery store’s sales are less impacted by e-commerce because they are perishable items and the money saved by item is less important than for larger items such clothes or home appliances.

D) Specific provision in retailers’ contracts: In the US, small tenants may have specific provisions in their contract allowing them to break their commitments if the anchor of the supermarket leaves or goes bankrupt. Such provisions might be really difficult to manage for US mall operators. This kind of provisions do not exist in Europe. Obviously, if an anchor leaves, the European mall operator has to replace it rapidly in order to avoid smaller tenants to leave while their contracts expire or offering them discounts. However, it still gives them some time and flexibility.

These US specificities make the European malls more attractive because they are less exposed to current headwinds & threats.

Let’s have a look at numbers in order to be sure about the current environment.

Overall, the number of mall visitors is increasing for European mall operators and it is accompanied by increasing tenant sales. As a consequence, mall operators have been able to increase rental income because they can justify that that their assets are beneficial for retailers and deserve higher rents during renegotiations.

Now let’s compare tenant sales for US and EU high-quality malls operators. In order to do that, we have created an EU composite, which includes the two best European shopping center operators, namely Unibail Rodamco (OTCPK:UNBLF) and Klépierre. We have done the same in the US with Simon Property (SPG), GGP (GGP), Macerich (MAC) and Taubman (TCO). European composite outperforms the US composite for three years in a row; while previous data shows far better US numbers. Therefore it is the proof that EU shopping centers face currently fewer and/or less severe headwinds than US malls.

2) Interest rates

REITs are considered by most investors as negatively correlated to interest rates because they consider the sector as a bond-proxy. This relation probably comes from the fact that increasing interest rates might hurt REITs for the following reasons:

- Lower profitability because of higher interest expenses.

- Lower assets valuation because of higher discount rate and higher cap rate (also known as exit rate).

- Lower (real) revenue if rents are not indexed to inflation.

All these reasons are not necessarily true. Indeed, higher interest rates do not mean higher cost of debt if the company uses fixed-rate debt (or it has actively hedged its floating-rate exposure). Moreover, long average debt maturity and laddered debt schedule give REITs the flexibility in order to deleverage massively if necessary. On the negative side, it will probably mean less developments & acquisitions for the sector unless price goes down.

Rents are generally inflation-adjusted; therefore increasing rates due to higher inflation is not a problem. The impact on asset valuation is likely the most problematic. However, this impact might be potentially offset by improving operating performance. The terminal value is calculated as follows: future net operating income (NOI) divided by cap rate. All things being equal, a higher cap rate means lower valuations. However, higher operating performance means higher NOI and higher rates generally reflect better economic prospects; therefore the impact on valuation of higher cap rate might be partially offset by higher NOI (more about that later).

Overall, the management teams of REITs are well aware of this situation and have been proactive in the last few quarters to extend their average debt maturity and increase their exposure to fixed-rate debt instruments, thus the impact might be less severe than feared. Finally, I would also mention the fact that there is a monetary policy divergence between the Fed, which is actually in the tightening mode and the ECB, which is still accommodating, thus it also support our preference for European mall operators.

Why Klépierre?

Klépierre is not exposed to the challenging US market. Furthermore, Klépierre LFL rental income growth has been best in class and very constant in the last few years, supporting the thesis that Klépierre has one of the best asset portfolios in Europe. These high-quality assets attract people and boost tenants’ sales, creating pricing power for the owner and reducing its vacancy rate, eventually boosting its portfolio valuation.

Moreover, the group is very active in managing its properties. The least performing assets are sold while the proceeds are reinvested in the best performing shopping centers or used to purchase malls offering the following characteristics: 1) Large catchment areas, 2) Wealthy regions and 3) Growing cities.

The idea behind these three criteria is simple. Large catchment areas increase the potential number of visitors; wealthy people spend more; and growing cities will increase the number of visitors and consumers. According to the company, the average catchment area size is 1,150,000 people, meaning that in average these people need less than a 30-min drive to have access to Klépierre’s shopping centers. The malls are located in regions where the GDP per capita is 22% superior to the European average. Finally, the population located inside the catchment areas is expected to grow by 5.7% by 2025.

A REIT creates value for its shareholders by managing the day-to-day business (increasing rents, reducing vacancy rate) and by improving asset valuation. These two value drivers are related because higher operating performance leads to higher asset valuation. As stated previously, higher interest rate is negative for asset valuation. Klépierre has an asset portfolio valued at € 23.7B at the end of 2017. A quick simulation shows that Klépierre may offset a 10 bps cap rate increase by improving its net operating income by roughly 2%.

The good thing here is that the 2% level is below the stable 3% rental income organic growth, suggesting that Klépierre may tread well in a slowly-increasing rate environment. Our estimates are close to the company guidance that considers that a 10 bps change in the net initial yield would result in a € 386M change in the Group-share portfolio valuation (or a € 453M change in the total-share portfolio; very close of our € 485M estimate).

On the negative side, the value creation will probably be slower than in the past because the company will no longer benefit as much from decreasing rates. The asset valuation has increased by 45% since 2012, thus it will be difficult to create as much value in the next few years.

However, the spread between the NIY and the 10-year French government debt has been more or less stable in the last couple of years, suggesting that NIY will increase only if the 10-year French government debt will increase sustainably above 0.80% (considering similar operating performance). The spread over the cost of borrowing has increased, leaving some room to absorb increasing rates. The move of these spreads suggest that valuations could remain at these levels or slightly increase if operating performance improves further and that the increase in rates (real rates not inflation) is progressive.

Finally, the company has disposed of € 352.4M in assets in 2017 at a 15% premium over its last appraisal value, suggesting two things: 1) there is still a demand for high-quality assets and 2) valuation is not as stretched as we could initially think.

The group has also hedged 95% of its debt (VS 81% at the end of 2016). As a result, the group cost of debt is immune to increasing interest rates. According to the company, if interest rates increase by 200 bps, its cost of debt would rise by only 35 bps by 2020. The average maturity of the debt is 6.3 years and screens well versus European peers.

Finally, Klépierre is a potential takeover candidate. Indeed, Simon Property, the US world’s largest mall owner, has a 20% stake in the company. The company has built a position in 2012 before increasing its stake in 2013 and 2015. David Simon, Simon Property’s CEO, is also chairman of Klépierre’s board.

If the US mall operator wants to diversify its geographical footprint (for whatever reasons), buying Klépierre is the simplest solution to get access to a very attractive platform and to almost all of the European countries. Building such exposure from scratch will be probably impossible because mall operators do not wish to sell their best performing assets and it will require too much time.

Valuation

At first glance, the overall mall operators seem undervalued. Even though, there are some companies trading at a higher discount to NAV than Klépierre, we think that they do not face the same outlook going forward. Indeed, Wereldhave (OTC:WRDEF) is facing operational issues while Hammerson (OTCPK:HMSNF) could be hurt by a more challenging economic situation due to Brexit. In terms of P/FFO, Klépierre’s undervaluation is even more visible. The dividend yield is attractive on an absolute basis and similar to peers despite a lower payout ratio.

From an historical perspective, the company trades close to its 10-year average on several metrics (dividend yield, discount to NAV and P/FFO ratio). On an absolute basis, it is not unrealistic to expect a 20% share price appreciation related to the NAV discount closing as well as a 6% dividend yield on top of that. If the current environment (low rates and economic recovery) does not deteriorate going forward, it could also add a couple of percentage gain related to asset valuation appreciation (NAV growth).

The company has also announced a € 500M share buyback program in March 2017. The company has bought € 350M worth of shares in 2017 and € 32M in January 2018, leaving another € 118M for potential buybacks that they are ready to execute if the company is trading at a discount to the NAV. Frankly speaking; the current buyback program is too small to support the valuation (only 1% of the market cap). However, the company could announce a new share buyback program given the large discount to NAV and its strong cash flow generation. Obviously, such program is only possible if the company does not pursue large M&A deals.

One final word about the recent news flow

Klépierre has approached the British shopping center owner Hammerson with a GBP 4.9B bid proposal (615 pence per share). Hammerson has declined the offer, considering that the proposal was purely opportunistic and strongly undervalues the company. Indeed, even though the offer implies a 40% premium (to the previous closing price), the price is still 20% below Hammerson’s net asset value. According to UK regulations, Klépierre has to disclose its intention before April 16th. The stock could remain under pressure until this date.

Conclusion

Mall operators have been and are still under pressure due to e-commerce threat and the prospect of higher rates. However, European shopping centers are more immune to current headwinds because there are structural differences between the US and European markets. Moreover, the European Central Bank is still pursuing an accommodative monetary policy while the FED is in the tightening mode, thus European shopping centers should be less impacted by higher rates in the coming future.

Among European players, Klépierre stands out as one of the most attractive investment. The company has no exposure to the challenging US market. The portfolio is composed of high-quality assets and is constantly under review. Indeed, the company’s strategy consists of selling the least-performing assets in order to reinvest in the best-performing ones. Finally, valuation is attractive and could potentially offer 25% upside.

