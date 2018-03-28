The Corporate Bond Market Isn't Entirely On Board With The Latest Rally

The breadth of these developments is concerning.

The AAA and Baa markets are widening on a pure and OAS spread basis.

As some of my regular readers know, my Internet moniker is "Bonddad" which is derived from my time as a fixed-income broker in the late 1990s. Because of my time in yield curve world, I'm a bit more sensitive to fixed-income movements than most analysts. I'm still a fervent believer that the bond market is more than likely to get the basic economic scenario correct. And, it's negative developments in the bond market that typically telegraph equity market and economic corrections 18-24 months in advance. So, when we see a general changing of the fixed-income risk calculus, we should pay attention.

Recent developments in the corporate bond market aren't confirming the stock market's bullish tone since the late February sell-off.

Let's start with the AAA option-adjusted spread:

First of all, the option-adjusted spread incorporates a number of different fixed-income concepts into a bond's price, such as prepayment risk (for callable bonds) along with variable interest rate scenarios. Since the end of January, the OAS has widened about 15 basis points. While this might seem like a small move, it is on a relative basis. The recent increase in spread has taken the AAA OAS spread through one long-term resistance line and right to a second.

We've also seen a widening in the AAA-Treasury Spread

We're seeing a similar situation in the BBB OAS:

This move is technically more pronounced; the spread has widened to a large degree through resistance.

This is also happening in the Baa-Treasury Market spread:

As I noted in this week's Credit market round-up, we're seeing a general tightening in the shorter-end of the Treasury market. The Fed's continuation of tightening is obviously the prime reason for this increase. But, we're also seeing a spiking in the short-term commercial paper market:

The Financial Times has run several articles on this development. Analysts believe that several trends are contributing to this:

1.) Increased U.S. government bond issuance to pay for the increasing deficit is crowding out other shorter-term paper

2.) Tax reform has led to more companies repatriating offshore assets, which is leading to increased competition in the short-term markets.

The breadth of the credit market developments is flashing a cautionary sign. If we were only seeing one market widen, this would be a non-event. But it's happening across a large swath of the bond market. That's what should be grabbing our attention.

