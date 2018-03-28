First Drive Of Jaguar's Electric SUV: Will It Unseat Tesla As 'The Hot Eco-Car?'

The biggest impact on Tesla is that this provides a very good looking and “cool” alternative, which gives a taste of the 150 other competitive vehicles to arrive by 2022.

The Jaguar i-Pace is the most popular body style right now (compact crossover-SUV), and should attract many real and potential Tesla owners.

The driving experience, while it was very brief, seemed extremely similar to Tesla Model S and X. That was expected, given the nature of all-electric vehicles.

I examine the exterior design and interior features. Most of the interior is very similar to the 2018 Range Rover Velar, which became available last August.

First drive of Jaguar i-Pace on U.S. soil. This premium all-wheel drive all-electric SUV is as direct a competition to Tesla as it has seen to date.

It finally happened. On Tuesday, I became part of the first group to actually drive the Jaguar (Tata (NYSE:TTM)) i-Pace on U.S. soil. This is the first premium long-range EV to compete directly with Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) models. It arrives in European dealerships in June, and in U.S. dealerships 8-12 weeks after that, starting at $70,495 before dealer discounts and government incentives (taxpayer transfers).

First, a little background. Jaguar first showed the i-Pace in concept form in November 2016. The production version looks so similar to the concept that I had a hard time telling the difference in a side-by-side comparison. I have never seen a concept car make it to production with so few changes, in terms of its exterior design.

Seeing the final production version in the flesh was a positive experience because there are careful details in the design that make the car very interesting. I encourage everyone to look at the airflow through top of the grille, which emerges in the middle of the hood. It's like a cheese-slicer, and it's something you would find on a supercar or a racing car.

A similar aerodynamic feature can be found around the area of the rear roof spoiler. It keeps the air flow along the rear glass, keeping it clean and aerodynamic alike.

The size of the car is not like a Model S or Model X. It's shorter than both, and in-between the two in terms of height. It's more of a Model 3, but in a taller crossover-SUV format. In other words, what we expect the Model Y will be - if Tesla stays alive to ever produce the Model Y: Tesla downgraded at Moody's.

The interior is most similar to the Range Rover Velar, with its new partially touchscreen center stack that will be common in many Jaguar Land Rover products going forward. There are two differences of note, however:

The transmission selector is a push-button style, a variant of what Lincoln (Ford (NYSE:F)) has been offering on a few cars in recent years. However, I thought both the button placement and the actual button feel was better in the Jaguar i-Pace.

There's a lot more storage between the front seats, which is made possible by the nature of an electric car not having a prop shaft connecting the axles.

Overall, the interior materials, style and quality of the Jaguar i-Pace reminded me the most of the new 2018 Range Rover Velar. If you want to go check out the i-Pace before it's available, the 2018 Range Rover Velar will give you a very, very good idea about the Jaguar i-Pace's interior.

In my brief time behind the wheel of the i-Pace, I found that the driver's right knee was closer to the center tunnel/stack than I would like. I would need more time with the vehicle to determine the degree - if any, over the longer run - of discomfort. It's something worth watching.

The rear seat was "just enough" for a compact crossover-SUV. The seating comfort was high, but the headroom was the bare minimum for someone 6 foot tall. This particular i-Pace was equipped with the glass roof, so perhaps the "base" version with the absence of a sunroof would have a little more rear headspace.

Trunk space? It was normal for a compact-midsize SUV of this general ilk. There's hidden space under the floor. In the front, there is a "frunk" that is very, very small. It would fit a (small) gym bag at the very most. The "frunk" in a Tesla is larger.

Driving dynamics? To answer that question, I have to preface it by pointing out that my time behind the wheel was very brief. I examined the interior for 10-20 minutes, and then drove the car aggressively on an enclosed course for another 5-10 minutes tops. This does not count as a proper evaluation, which would take days or more, but rather as the briefest of initial impressions.

So what's the verdict of this very brief drive, albeit an aggressive one? From my experience driving Tesla SP85D and Tesla XP90D, the Jaguar i-Pace felt extremely similar. Electric motors are a significant "equalizer" in terms of powertrain character.

Whether you drive a Chevrolet (GM (NYSE:GM)) Bolt EV, BMW i3 or a Tesla, there is a certain "baseline" feel to all electric cars that make them seem more similar than not. The difference is in sheer power, not in their noise or vibration - aka "character."

In this regard, the Jaguar is as powerful as most Teslas and it also has all-wheel drive, unlike the Chevrolet Bolt EV and BMW i3. That, along with sport tires and wheels, made it very capable taking turns. While my i-Pace driving impressions were very brief, I will go out on a limb and say that they are so similar to a Tesla Model X or S that most people wouldn't be able to notice any difference.

Where the Jaguar i-Pace differentiate against Tesla Model S and X are on three fronts:

Overall body style: Just the right kind of dimensions - length and height in particular - that is in vogue for U.S. premium car tastes right now.

Interior richness: It's got Jaguar style and materials. If you have not been in a 2018 model year Jaguar or Land Rover in the last year, you should see how richly appointed the 2018 model year Jaguars and Land Rovers are. It's nothing like what they used to be, even a year ago, or for that matter what a Tesla is today. This is plush luxury, not techno-spartan.

Quality: The quality issues with Tesla have been well documented, ranging from build quality to frequent break-downs. Considering how long the Jaguar i-Pace has been beta-tested (and another close to 90 days until it arrives in European retail), chances are that it will have higher quality and reliability than Tesla (It could hardly be worse). We will find out for sure over the next year and beyond.

What's the sum of all of this? The Jaguar i-Pace looks are very fresh, and its format is center-of-market for the premium automotive world. It could appeal greatly to anyone who is tired of, or disappointed with, Tesla for whatever reason(s).

Maybe someone just wants a car that looks better? Maybe one doesn't like the Falcon Wing doors? Maybe one wants to sit higher up than in a Model S hatchback. Maybe there are too few knobs and buttons in a Tesla? Maybe the particular version of the Tesla lacks SiriusXM or heads-up display? Maybe the Tesla lacks ventilated/cooled seats?

In other words, there might be lots of reasons why a buyer would look to the Jaguar i-Pace instead of a Tesla - and that's before potential Tesla buyers start worrying about Tesla's bankruptcy risk and what it might mean for warranty, service and other support. This is competition showing up and offering a compelling premium product.

And yes, the first driving impressions - however unusually brief - were very positive. Who knew that the next hot premium electric car would be built in Austria, with the batteries coming from Poland?

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA and long GM. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers. Jaguar hosted a product introduction and drive event.