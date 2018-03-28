Legacy Reserves' Monumental Leap Forward

Management did not convert debt into equity like I expected, and this is probably off the table for now, but they did leave the door open for that possibility long-term.

It’s a big day for shareholders who own a stake in Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY). Management began March 26th with news that the firm will be engaging in a corporate restructuring wherein the entity will effectively change itself from being a pass-through business to a C-Corp. This move has major ramifications, not only for common shareholders, but for preferred investors as well. In addition, management’s presentation on the transaction details their thinking for the value prospects the business offers shareholders moving forward. In all, this is a boon for common investors and, while preferred investors will receive the short end of the stick, it will ultimately prove accretive to them down the road.

A transition has been a long time coming

Shareholders who have been following Legacy for a while now have known that a change was likely on its way. Last year, management made clear that they were pursuing strategic opportunities, even alluding to a switch from it current structure to a C-Corp. The rationale behind this kind of maneuver is multifaceted. For starters, it would allow the business to simplify its capital structure by possibly converting some debt and its preferred shares into common shares if management wanted. Additionally, it would create a scenario where investors, some having been burned during the energy price downturn and others preferring growth over distributions, might find the new arrangement more preferable and less-risky.

Uncertainty clouded Legacy’s picture, but as Baines Creek Capital flooded into the business, going from owning none of the business to owning 17% as of the time of this writing (plus some preferred units and call options), investor confidence improved. The idea here was that Baines likely knew something others didn’t. My own stance on this is that the investment firm knew a favorable transaction was likely but their main reason for investing probably had to do with the value prospects offered by the business.

Either way, we got what we have been spoken with about. According to management, the corporate structure will change as shown in the image above, with common shareholders and preferred investors each receiving stock in what is being dubbed New Legacy Inc. The transaction will be done on a tax-free basis, but management did warn that some recapture for unitholders may come into play. I am not a tax expert by any means and recommend shareholders talk with their accountants about this transition as more data becomes available.

Common investors in Legacy Reserves today will effectively receive one share (technically a right for a share) for each share they own, while the Series A Preferred investors will receive 1.962 shares of common for each preferred unit they own. Series B Preferred investors will get 1.72236 shares of common for each share of preferred they own. This takes me back to a prior article where I suggested that there could be ways for management to force a conversion of preferred investors on these same terms, not only ridding them of their accrued but unpaid distributions, but also getting rid of their $25 per unit liquidation preference.

One thing I expected to see as a result of this transaction was the switch over of some debt into common stock in the new enterprise. In a prior article, I suggested that Legacy’s Second Lien debt may be converted into common, allowing GSO to gain a sizable stake in the business. Not only would this have eliminated $339 million in debt, it would have reduced annual interest expense by nearly half (or $40.68 million). Even though this did not transpire, the wiping out of the extra preferred stock value will help improve the entity’s balance sheet which, when combined with Legacy’s switch to a C-Corp, will make it easier for the company to refinance existing debt on attractive terms. I would be surprised if management does not issue some form of debt later this year to reduce debt elsewhere.

Management’s thinking like I am

In my last aforementioned article (linked in the paragraph above), I ran through multiple scenarios where I attempted to show that Legacy’s upside from current levels is significant. In reviewing my data for this piece, I concluded that a simple spreadsheet error I made resulted in my figures being off a bit, but in a way that made my forecast for Legacy’s value likely too conservative. In the image below, you can actually see a table management just released that is similar in nature to my own conclusions, with their data suggesting greater upside potential (at any given multiple on EBITDA) than I had anticipated.

The average EV/EBITDA multiple of profitable E&P firms stands at around 10.56. At a multiple of 8.5, shares of Legacy should be worth as much as $15.09 apiece following the absorption of their preferred units. That would represent an increase of 238% on the common from where the stock closed on March 23rd, but since the preferred are now tied to the common, the upside of both the Series A and Series B is similar in nature.

Given Legacy’s cash flow potential, focus on growth, and the fact that a conversion of debt into equity appears to be off the table (or else it likely would have been announced as part of this transaction) for a while (though management did use language in their 8-K that would make that kind of move easier), it wouldn’t be unreasonable, even with its high debt levels, to expect shares to trade at a level of around 8.5 times EBITDA on an EV basis. This would imply a price/operating cash flow multiple on shares of 6.2 and an EV/operating cash flow ratio of 12.1. In the event that oil prices climb to the $70 per barrel (for WTI) I believe is probable, upside potential would be even more significant.

Takeaway

Shares of Legacy soared to close higher by 10.5% in response to management’s announcement of a major restructuring that will simplify the company’s corporate structure. Preferred investors will still be able to benefit from the upside that comes with the common units, but it’s undeniable they have been given the short end of the stick in this transaction. That said, with the uncertainty materially mitigated, investors in the common should rejoice because it appears as though the upside for common shares (so long as oil and gas prices hold up) is just beginning.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LGCY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'm considering adding to my stake and am considering some move regarding the company's preferred stock now.