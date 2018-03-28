MLPs: Value Trap Or Unnecessarily Cheap?

Introduction

MLPs, or master limited partnerships, are a type of corporate organization that allows a company to become a pass-through entity to its owners. In the tax code, companies that transport or store oil and gas can organize as an MLP, thereby avoiding corporate-level taxes, as long as they pay the vast majority of their income to unit holders in the form of distributions. Investors can own these companies either directly or through an ETF like (AMLP) or an ETN such as (AMJ).

These transportation and storage assets, which are known in the industry as midstream assets, are known to be much less cyclical than exploration and production (upstream) assets, since their cash flows depend relatively less on commodity prices and more on fee charges for said transportation or storage. This stability of cash flows, the mandated high payout ratios, current tax deferral on distributions, numerous large growth projects, and low interest rates over the past 10 years meant that MLPs were extremely popular with income-oriented investors during the US shale boom. This growth story led to unit prices and valuations expanding along with oil prices and US shale output.

This story supported unit prices for a while, but once oil prices started to move lower in 2014, MLP units promptly crashed. Look at performance from the peak on September 2, 2014 until today:

MLPs, which were thought to be immune from commodity prices, have lost 44% of their value while the S&P 500 has gained 46%. Investors who put their money in MLPs instead of the stock market would now have $56 for every $100 invested, while those in the index fund would have $146, or 2.6x more.

When you see underperformance of this magnitude, it is usually because of a shift in the investment narrative. During the boom times, MLPs were considered income vehicles that would raise distributions every year, which were suitable to anyone who needed current yield. The valuation of the assets was secondary. Now, MLPs are perhaps the most despised niche of an already-hated energy sector.

For value investors, it is important to understand this narrative shift and the reasons for underperformance. After the price drop, do MLPs currently contain important assets and offer good value? Or are these companies part of a doomed asset class that is simply part of the way towards correcting overvaluation? In order to answer these questions, we will take an overview of MLP structures, examine what caused the price crash in 2014, and attempt to ascertain what returns might look like going forward.

Digging into the Structure

Retrospectively, it is clear that MLPs aren’t a magic asset class whose dividends grow to the sky. Current operating assets’ income can fall, and there isn’t always capital to fund growth. The narrative from 2014 was clearly wrong.

In order to cut through the previous narrative and understand exactly what these businesses encompass and how an MLP works, let’s look at what kind of assets these companies own, how they are funded, how the general partner is compensated, and how they set capital allocation.

Assets

MLPs own a variety of assets. I’ll break these into “core, fee-based assets” and “non-core, margin-based assets.” Core, fee-based assets are usually what investors think of when they consider a midstream oil and gas company – pipelines that move oil from a production basin to a refinery, gathering systems and pipelines that aggregate natural gas and move it to a utility or chemical plant, or oil tank terminals that store hydrocarbons for refineries so that the refineries can respond quickly to market conditions. All these assets are essential for the oil and gas value chain – without them, oil and gas fields and refineries would be worthless as they would have no outlet or access to hydrocarbons, respectively.

What I think of as non-core, margin-based assets can consist of pretty much anything else. Plains All American had a supply and logistics business that basically arbitraged price differentials around the country. Many companies had facilities that bought a feedstock, blended different chemicals into the feedstock in order to turn it into another material, then sold that material at the market. In both these examples, money is not made from transporting or storing hydrocarbons for a fee. Instead, profits (or losses) are made from price differentials between locations or products.

Most MLPs are some blend of these core, fee-based assets and other, margin-based assets. That is, obviously, a generalization. Some MLPs have much more fee-based exposure than others. Despite their differences, on an aggregate basis these assets usually earn a low- to mid-teens ROIC (I define this as [adjusted EBITDA - maintenance capex] / [net current assets + long-term tangible assets + depreciated portion of PP&E])[1] and generate fairly steady returns. As an illustration, here is a chart from Enterprise Products Partners’ latest investor presentation showing returns on capital over the last 13 years:

EPD Investor Day PresentationEnterprise has an asset base that is high-quality and more stable than normal, so other companies could have more variability, but this gives you a good idea of what to expect from these assets over time – good but not great unlevered returns on capital with moderate cyclicality in those returns.

Funding

Now that we have a good handle on an MLP’s assets, the next step is to examine how they are typically funded; they are usually funded with a mix of equity and a hefty amount of debt, since they are long-lived and fairly stable assets. Many of these companies finance their projects with debt at around 4-5x their EBITDA.

To help visualize this, imagine a company that has $1 billion of assets earning on average a 12.5% ROIC (close to the average seen in the previous section), which produces unlevered earnings of $125 million per year. Now let’s add on some debt. Here’s a chart showing equity employed, debt employed, and return on equity (ROE) as a function of leverage for that hypothetical company:

As the debt employed increases, ROE increases significantly as the equity portion of capital employed decreases. Because of this, and because MLPs’ assets are relatively long-lived and stable as previously mentioned, many of these companies do feel comfortable around 4x leverage. Some are comfortable at materially higher leverage multiples.

General Partner Payment

Payment to executives is extremely important in the MLP space. As a limited partnership, MLPs are controlled by their general partners (GPs); oftentimes, management owns a large stake in the GP, making it essential for investors in the LPs to understand the compensation structure.

In most cases, the MLP pays incentive distribution rights (IDRs) to the GP. These payments are structured in order to reward growth in distributions per unit. In most cases, IDRs were structured before the IPO of the MLP and don’t kick in until the quarterly payment has been significantly increased from the time of the IPO – this gives management an incentive to grow the distribution per unit. Usually, beyond the payment hurdle the MLP will pay half of incremental distributions to the GP. Importantly, since most of these companies have been public for many years, they are paying distributions to their GPs of half of incremental cash flow over the hurdle rate.

Imagine the same company we looked at earlier with $1 billion in invested capital and a 12.5% ROIC. Assume this company uses 4x leverage, so that its ROE is 20%. Now assume that the IDRs kick in once earnings hit $100 million. If this company builds a new growth project for $100 million with all the same attributes (12.5% ROIC, 4x leverage, 20% ROE), then it will have $20 million of incremental earnings. If it pays half of these incremental earnings to the GP, then the MLP will get $10 million of cash flow while the GP will also get $10 million. To be clear, the MLP must put up the $100 million for the project while the GP puts up nothing, so the MLP’s ROE is 10%.

While IDRs are common, some MLPs have eliminated them for the obvious reason that they halve the MLP’s ROE for expansion projects. Where they have been eliminated, the GP has traded its right to IDRs for ownership units of the MLP itself. It is vitally important to understand the IDR structure, or lack thereof, for any MLP that you’re looking at.

Capital Allocation

Generally, MLPs have two options for the cash generated by the business: distributions to unitholders and growth capital expenditures. As shown above, MLPs can earn attractive returns on incremental equity employed, and so many spend significant sums to put growth assets in place in order to grow their earnings power and distributions over time.

Looking at the unitholder distributions side, MLPs usually set their payouts to their investors and general partners at a percentage of their distributable cash flow (DCF). DCF is an MLP’s version of free cash flow, and is roughly calculated by subtracting maintenance capex and interest from EBITDA. The reasoning is intuitive – once they pay to maintain their assets and pay interest, all cash flow left over is available to the owners since the MLP doesn’t pay tax.

With our hypothetical company, earnings are equal to DCF, since I defined ROIC as EBITDA minus maintenance capex and further subtracted interest to get to earnings. Let’s use our base case of 4x leverage to examine capital allocation – in this case we have $100 million of earnings to put to work.

Most MLPs try to find a balance between high payouts and growth. With this company, if they were considering the aforementioned $100 million project, they would need to come up with $50 million of debt and $50 million of equity at 4x leverage.

If the MLP paid out its entire DCF to investors, it would need to sell stock in order to fund its $50 million non-debt portion, since it would have no leftover cash flow. Alternatively, if the MLP only paid out $25 million, it would have $25 million left over. Most companies balance payouts and growth by paying out a large portion of DCF, say between 75-100%. They use the leftover 0-25% to fund growth, and if needed they will issue incremental equity to fund that growth. If our MLP paid out 80% of $100 million, it would fund its $100 million in growth capex with $50 million in debt, $20 million in retained earnings, and $30 million in stock issuances to cover the balance.

What Caused the Crash?

Now that we have covered the important aspects of the MLP business model, we are ready to examine why they have underperformed so significantly since 2014. In some cases, the market is reacting to assets that are justifiably no longer needed – think of deep-water drilling rigs, for example. In other cases, the market is simply correcting an overvaluation, too much leverage, and/or moderately weaker earnings. In the former case, you can be looking at a value trap. In the latter, you can often find market overreactions and significant value.

Looking back on the assets themselves, it is clear that many MLPs have very valuable asset bases. The problem with the stocks was overvaluation paired with too much leverage and weaker than expected cash flow, which combined to turn the prior narrative of ever-expanding dividends on its head.

It is important to revisit the narrative from 2014 to see why it failed. MLPs were viewed by investors as good ways to make income at a time when interest rates were effectively at 0%. Investors rewarded large and growing dividends – if you could buy an MLP that yielded 3.5% and the distribution was projected to grow every year by 5-7%, then isn’t that better than getting 0.01% on a money market or 0.58% owning 2-year treasury bonds?

During this time, in order to increase their distributions and thereby make the units attractive to investors, many MLPs paid out as much of their income as they could. Some paid out close to 100% of their DCF. They would fund projects with as much debt as they could in order to lessen the need for incremental equity invested. Finally, since they weren’t retaining much cash flow for growth, they would sell equity in order to fund those growth projects.

Let’s look back at our hypothetical MLP: it has $1 billion in assets, $125 million in EBITDA, is 4x levered, earns $100 million, and pays out $80 million. Management understands that the market cares most about distributions, will reward higher distribution growth, and will ignore debt and coverage ratios, so they decide to move towards 6x leverage and a 95% payout ratio. Look at what they can achieve:

During year 1, with all the extra debt capacity, they decide to double their asset base and therefore double EBITDA. Debt almost triples, but due to incremental earnings it hits 5.9x EBITDA, close to their 6x target, which is considered reasonable. In order to really juice the valuation, which is based on the distribution yield, they pay out 95% of earnings instead of 80%, meaning that the distribution has more than doubled. The market loves the growth, along with the prospect for future growth - remember the distribution doubled this year, so it should keep growing quickly! - and rewards the company with a higher valuation, indicated by a lower dividend yield, than when it started. The yield goes from 5% in the beginning to 4% after the transformation, to take the perceived extra growth into account. As a result, the stock returns 175%. The next year, management plans to increase assets by $200 million, or another 10%. The company funds this with $150 million in debt (6x the expected EBITDA of $250 million), $10 million in retained earnings, and sells $40 million in stock. With the stock yielding 4%, they don’t need to sell much.

Astute readers, along with anyone who witnessed what happened, know how things went so very wrong: the cycle turned and took ROIC and earnings down. Look what happens if ROIC goes from 12.5% down to 10%, which is around what happened to Enterprise Products. Remember they have some of the best, most stable assets in the MLP universe, and other companies saw earnings drop even more than this:

After a small decrease in earnings, the key health metrics are clearly demolished due to the leverage and high payout ratio. The company is now shut out of the debt market due to the stratospheric leverage, and indeed they’re in breach of their covenants so they must actually pay down debt. Creditors, now thinking more sanely, would prefer debt to be no more than 5x EBITDA, so the company needs to pay down $571 million. The distribution is 129% of earnings and must be drastically cut by 50%. Since the company is an “income stock” and trades based on the distribution, the share price gets hammered and goes down well more than the 50% distribution cut. If the company wants to sell equity to pay down debt or pay for growth, it must do so at distressed levels, meaning that equity issuance destroys value for unitholders.

The only real option, even after cutting the distribution 50%, is to sell assets – it can only pay down $50 million of debt per year even assuming $0 in growth capex. A wave of asset sales pushes down prices and panic selling at the bottom further destroys value. In short, there are no viable ways out.

If you notice, I didn’t even include the impact of IDRs – that makes the math even bleaker. The story of what happened is clear enough.

Looking for Value

After all that has happened, where do we stand now? As I mentioned earlier, shares are down massively from their peak, but the key question is whether there’s any value left. Is the large drop in the unit prices a sign of a further free-fall towards irrelevance or bankruptcy? Alternatively, have prices simply corrected to a new fair value, after taking the drop in earnings and leverage into account? Or is there some real value here?

If we’re going to look at value, we need to value these companies traditionally and based upon their current cash flows and conservatively projected growth rates. It’s not good enough to say that an MLP yields 7% and that’s better than the market, so it’s a good investment. That’s the exact kind of thinking that got MLPs into trouble in the first place - investors looked at yield spreads and ignored the actual value of the assets.

Here are the factors and considerations that I personally look for when trying to find good investments in the space:

I absolutely do not invest in an MLP with IDRs. As we saw above, it’s very hard if not impossible to earn excellent returns on incremental equity when you put up the investments yourself and pay half of the profits to the parent. If incremental projects earn a 10% return for the MLP itself, then growth is destroying value if I have a low-teens hurdle rate. In addition, IDRs skew incentives for management – they reward absolute growth and not intrinsic value growth. Those are two very different things. Luckily, many MLPs have traded IDRs for an increased stake in the MLP, thereby removing the IDR overhang to ROIC and also directly aligning management’s incentives with the MLP investors’. Here is an article that lists all MLPs without IDRs. I prefer fee-based assets connecting to major basins. This promotes stable cash flows and ensures those cash flows will hold up better than most during a down cycle. Earnings for many fee-based assets have actually gone up over the past few years, even in the depths of the oil and gas cycle. Asset quality across MLPs varies considerably, and investors need to take this into account. I value low leverage and low payout ratios. The combination means that MLPs will be fine if earnings drop further. Importantly, they also won’t be reliant on capital markets in order to fund growth capex, which is essential if unit prices continue to be depressed. I don’t consider MLPs that are drop downs. These are companies that routinely buy assets from a parent that “drops down” those assets to the MLP in order to benefit from a lower cost of capital (because the MLP doesn’t pay income taxes). I don’t like these structures because they are ripe for abuse – it’s hard to have an arm’s length transaction, as observers of SunEdison and the Terraform entities showed us.

I’ll use three of my favorites - Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP), Enterprise Product Partners (EPD), and Williams Partners (WPZ) (WMB) - in order to look at valuations and prospective returns. These three companies exhibit all the factors mentioned above, and none of them are dropdowns or burdened by IDRs. I won’t do a deep dive into each of their businesses, but due to their size, I think looking broadly at prospective returns gives investors a good idea for what to expect from MLPs in general, although before taking IDRs into account for those companies that have them.

Let’s look at some of the relevant valuation, income, and growth metrics:

ROIC for each of these companies is strong, even at this point in the commodity cycle, which lets us know that they have valuable assets. Additionally, distribution coverage and debt loads are manageable, so the 6-7% yields are secure.

The next aspect of total return is growth, which is itself a function of the growth of income from current assets, plus the growth rate of income for growth assets put into place. Since core, fee-based assets make up the bulk of these companies’ business, I assume that income from existing assets will hold steady or increase at a very low rate over time. If they’ve held up well over the past few years, then they should hold up well over time as well.

In order to estimate income growth for assets put into place, I use the percentage of growth capex over gross tangible capital employed[2] as a first pass. Magellan’s asset base is around $8.2 billion, and with estimated growth capex of $900 million next year, you would expect income growth of around 10.9% once those assets are put into place if they earn the same return as existing assets. Once I’ve made this initial estimation, I make some adjustments based on prospective rates of return on the growth assets. Magellan’s returns on their growth projects look like they’ll be a little lower than their existing asset base, while Williams’ returns look like they could be a little higher. For this reason, I subtract a couple of percentage points of growth for Magellan and add a couple for Williams.

The last piece is to examine how these companies will fund the growth capex. All three companies cannot quite fund the equity portion of their growth capex, assuming 50% debt and 50% equity. However, with low leverage ratios at Magellan and Williams, they can safely add a little bit to their debt load over the next year or two to close their funding and stay under 4x debt/EBITDA. Enterprise Products has planned to slow its distribution growth rate over the short-term in order to be able to fully self-fund growth capex, after which it can increase its distribution at the rate of income growth. Instead of needing their units to trade at expensive multiples so that they can raise equity, like MLPs did a few years ago, these three MLPs can self-fund growth capex going forward, a difference that is difficult to overstate in importance.

In order to look at prospective, long-term returns, we just need to add everything up. Again, these are broad numbers and just estimates, but I think they convey the relative value in the space. I’ll simply add the estimated growth rates with the current distributions to think of annual increases in intrinsic value.

Magellan: 6.3% yield + ~8% growth = ~14% returns

Enterprise: 6.8% yield + ~5-6% growth = ~12% returns

Williams: 6.8% yield + ~6-7% growth = ~13% returns

These companies look poised to offer low-teens returns. Along with 6-7% current yields, they have ample cash flow to place additional assets into service, increasing income over time at mid-to-high single digit rates. All of this is accomplished with no IDRs, low leverage, and conservative payout ratios.

Looking at risk, the low leverage and payout ratios mean that if ROIC drops by 1-2 percentage points then they won’t need to do anything drastic like cut the distribution or sell assets, operations which doomed our hypothetical MLP at 6x leverage and a 95% payout ratio.

This isn’t meant to be an in-depth writeup of these companies. Instead, I simply want to make an estimate of some of the larger companies in order to infer valuations across the space. These quick valuations show clear value among some MLPs, and enterprising investors can dig into some of the different names to find those companies they like best.

Conclusion

We started out this piece by asking why the price of MLPs crashed so violently and whether there was any value in the sector. We saw a story of aggressive managements, high leverage, and sometimes low quality assets.

After a long shakeout, the situation is much different. First and foremost, we’ve seen that core assets are still very valuable and providing good returns on invested capital. Second, leverage and payout ratios have been prudently taken down. Finally, valuations have contracted to the point where many of these companies offer good yields as well as expected low-teens returns.

As long-term, buy-and-hold value investors, it pays to ignore recent performance and look at the business itself. Investors should like what they see.

Disclaimer: I am a registered investment adviser. However, this commentary does not constitute individualized investment advice. The opinions offered herein are not personalized recommendations to buy, sell or hold securities.

[1] It is important to understand this calculation. Income available to investors (including bondholders) is easily enough defined as EBITDA minus maintenance capex. As a reminder, an MLP does not pay taxes itself; its investors do. The denominator consists of the normal calculation of net current assets plus long-term tangible assets. I add back the depreciated portion of PP&E because MLPs use accelerated depreciation which understates net asset values of their typically long-lived assets. Using gross PP&E instead of net gets you to roughly historical cost of the long-term assets, which I believe is more relevant.

[2] Tangible Gross Capital Employed = Total assets - intangibles and goodwill - current liabilities + accumulated depreciation on PP&E. The intuition is that this reflects the cost of building the current assets plus needed working capital.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMJ, WPZ, WMB, MMP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.