Aptiv: An Underappreciated Auto Tech Play

The market has not yet fully priced in the rapid acceleration of the advanced driver-assistance system market into Aptiv's valuation.

By Jake Steele, Tam Turusbekov, Josh Dykens, and Jacky Liu

With its focus on self-driving vehicles and next-generation vehicle architecture, Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) presents a unique and currently undervalued opportunity to invest in vehicle electrification and autonomous driving. Aptiv is well positioned to benefit from these rapidly occurring changes, and its current valuation does not fully reflect the shift in the company from a traditional automotive equipment manufacturer to an innovative auto tech company.

On Dec. 5, 2017, Delphi Automotive spun off its legacy powertrain business, and the remainder of the company, which is focused on vehicle electrification and autonomy, changed its name to Aptiv. The company is one of the largest vehicle component manufacturers, with a $22 Billion market capitalization and $13 Billion in sales, and its customers include all 25 of the largest automotive original equipment manufacturers in the world.

Aptiv is divided into two business segments: Signal & Power Solutions and Advanced Safety & User Experience. The Signal & Power Solutions segment supplies "the nervous system" of the car, providing complete design, manufacturing, and assembly of vehicle electrical system, including wiring assemblies and harnesses, connectors, electrical centers, and hybrid electrical systems. The Advanced Safety & User Experience supplies "the brain" of the car, providing body controls, infotainment and connectivity systems, passive and active safety electronics, and autonomous driving technologies and displays.

Industry Trends

Aptiv is positioned to benefit from the secular trends toward cars that are safe, green, and connected. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's five-star requirement, a key product differentiation for consumers, now requires more technological safety features such as electronic stability control, forward collision warning, and lane departure warning. As a result, car manufacturers are increasingly focused on adding technology that protects drivers during a crash and proactively reduces the risk of a crash. This has resulted in a rapid acceleration of the advanced driver-assistance system market.

The technology content of vehicles continues to increase as consumers demand greater safety, personalization, infotainment, productivity and convenience while driving. Increases in connectivity mean increased amounts of data generated by cars. Connected automobiles are expected to submit 25 gigabytes of data per hour to the cloud. Vehicles today have about 40 microprocessors and dozens of sensors that collect and analyze data in real time to keep the vehicle's performance, efficiency, and safety in check. Connectivity, added features, and autonomous driving are changing the way cars are built.

As the number of features in newer cars increases, so does the demand for more wiring in the car. An average premium vehicle of today, with its plethora of features, requires approximately 2.5 miles of wiring. Adding Level 3, 4 and 5 driving systems would require another mile of wiring, bringing the average amount of wiring required in a car up to 3.5 miles -- a number that is both inefficient and unsustainable. Thus, traditional vehicle architectures can no longer accommodate the ever-growing number of features in a modern car.

With its systems integration expertise, Aptiv can uniquely enable all the electrification, active safety, automation, and connectivity to handle this data and power distribution without saturating the vehicle architecture with wiring. Unlike smartphones, which can download new software anywhere and anytime and are operated from one main chip, cars are traditionally packed with wires and other hardware that are responsible for providing the basic functions like locking doors, turning on the AC, and running the engine timing. Aptiv's "smart architecture" aims to transform electrical architecture of cars to resemble the architecture of smartphones. The company works to maximize the efficiency of cars by locating all these systems in one or two main computers, in order to unlock the ability to add new features in the vehicle, while reducing the amount of wiring and hardware needed in the car

Another key industry trend is the move towards reducing emissions, increasing fuel economy, and minimizing the environmental impact of vehicles in response to climate change and oil price volatility. Self-driving vehicles use a less emission-heavy driving style and will reduce congestion in urban areas. OEMs are working to generate new innovations that will improve engine management, electrical power consumption, and vehicle weight, as well as integrate alternative technologies. Aptiv's smart architecture reduces the amount of wiring needed in vehicles compared to traditional wiring architectures, allowing for more fuel-efficient cars and the addition of new features without more weight.

Multi-Domain Controller

Aptiv boasts the Multi-Domain Controller, the most advanced centralized supercomputer platform in production. For sensing and perception, the Multi-Domain Controller utilizes MobilEye vision processing, REM based localization, and microprocessors. This is fused with Aptiv's radar and LIDAR processing. For planning and policy, the system uses Aptiv's Ottomatika software with microprocessors from Intel. The vehicle is then controlled using the Ottomatika dynamic modeling and other vehicle dynamics and controls. The Multi-Domain Controller system is currently only in luxury cars, including the Audi A8, Porsche Cayenne, and select BMW models. With cost reductions through greater scale and the expected increased adaption in autonomous systems, Aptiv can expand the market for the autonomous system into lower-tier cars.

Bookings

Aptiv's record bookings growth illustrates that it is benefiting from these secular growth drivers. Active Safety bookings were $3.7 Billion in 2017, representing a 2.5x increase over the $1.4 Billion booked in 2016. Additionally, High Voltage Electrification sales grew 54%, reflecting adaption of its smart architecture systems. This record breaking year of bookings provides a strong backlog to support strong sales growth moving forward.

Comparable Companies Analysis

Discounted Cash Flow Valuation

These revenue assumptions are based on 0-1% overall market growth, with Aptiv's competitive advantages in smart architecture and ADAS and large backlog of bookings allowing for continued above-industry growth and market-share gains. Company guidance projects $13,800 Billion in 2018 revenue and continued midsingle-digit growth above market.

Aptiv's margins improve with scale and as the higher-margin and less capital-intensive Advanced Safety segment becomes a larger proportion of business. For the WACC Calculation, the risk-free rate is the 10-year Treasury rate of 2.814%, the cost of debt of 5.06% is this risk-free rate plus a 2.25% spread reflecting Aptiv's BBB credit rating. Both the Perpetuity Growth and Terminal EBITDA methods were used to calculate a target share price. The 3% perpetuity growth rate reflects Aptiv's reflecting global sales footprint and large future market opportunity.

The Terminal EBITDA multiple of 11x came from the industry average from the public comps analysis, which we expect Aptiv to achieve with more investor awareness and as the higher-margin and greater growth potential Advanced Safety segment composes a higher percentage of the company in 2022. Below are two-way Sensitivity Analyses testing different Perpetuity Growth and Terminal EBITDA assumptions with different discount rates:

Final Valuation

For the final valuation, we equally weighted the share price outputs from the Comps Analysis, Perpetuity Growth method, and Terminal EBITDA method. This resulted in a target price of $96.33, representing an upside of 18.6% over the current price of $81.21.

