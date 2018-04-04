5 Reasons To Buy This Monthly-Pay ETF Yield 8.8%

We highlight in this report 5 reasons why KBWY (yield 8.8%) is our favorite Property REIT ETF, and why it is set to outperform for years to come.

The REIT sector presents great value today with the highest average dividend yield since the great financial crisis.

Some individual investors do not have all the resources and would be better off by simply buying a low-cost ETF and forgetting about it.

This research report was jointly produced with High Dividend Opportunities co-author Jussi Askola.

Stock picking is not for everyone because it can result in higher portfolio volatility and could be time-consuming for individual investors. Fortunately, the markets offer investors - even high-yield investors - the choice to invest in Exchange-Traded Products. Such products include:

Exchange-Traded Funds (or ETFs). Closed-End Funds (or CEFs). Exchange-Traded Notes (or ETNs).

These securities are similar in many ways to mutual funds because they bundle together securities that can each typically hold from 20 to 3,000 individual stocks/funds. Therefore, they provide instant diversification with potentially lower price volatility than owning individual stocks. Unlike mutual funds which are not listed, ETFs, CEFs, and ETNs are listed products, and therefore, they are usually much more liquid than mutual funds and are easier to buy and sell.

Furthermore, research has shown that "Exchange-Traded Products" tend to perform better than most individual stocks in the long run, and consequently, we place a great value on them. This is why our investment service "High Dividend Opportunities" dedicates 50% of its "Core Portfolio" to such products.

These products could be a great fit for investors who do not like to trade much (who prefer a more passive investment approach) but would still like exposure to a market sector at low cost. This does not, however, mean that the investor should be totally passive. There exist thousands of such products tracking different sectors with varying methodologies, objectives, and risk profiles. Selecting the right one at the right price is what will differentiate the underperformers from the outperformers.

Today, we would like to highlight one of the best Exchange-Traded Funds ('ETF') to get access to the Property REIT space. The ETF is: PowerShares KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT Portfolio ETF (KBWY). Here are 5 reasons why to invest in this solid ETF:

1 - Exposure to an Opportunistic Sector

KBWY is a passive ETF providing exposure to listed real estate companies or more particularly Property REITs. This is a sector that we believe to be highly opportunistic today after the latest Property REIT sector correction as illustrated below by the chart of the Property REIT ETF (VNQ):

The reason for the current pessimism is the expected rise in interest rates. Investors know that the Federal Reserve is likely to raise rates a few more times this year and are running for the exit. The sudden large supply of shares is putting the market in imbalance and causing the share prices to drop in order to meet the demand.

Now the reason why we believe that this is a great opportunity for contrarian investors is because while fears of interest rate hikes have affected REIT share prices, the fundamentals of this sector remain as strong as ever. Unlike most bonds which pay a fixed coupon, Property REITs are able to grow their cash flow and dividends, and this is especially true in times of economic growth as we are experiencing today.

Investors need to realize that interest rates are today rising because the general economy is doing well. This leads to higher occupancy rates, higher rents, and more demand for real estate space. All very positive to Property REITs.

Sure, there are some negatives as well:

The "Net Asset Value" or ('NAV') of REITs may decline due to cap rate expansion. However, this should not negatively affect cash flows. On the contrary, higher cap rates would allow Property REITs to achieve more external growth through more profitable new acquisitions. Rising rates would lead to higher interest expense for REITs; and while this may be true, it ignores that Property REITs mostly use fixed rate debt and have a low leverage with an average debt ratio of only about 30%. Furthermore, this risk is mitigated by the growth in cash flow of REITs.

Research shows that the share prices of listed equity REITs have more often increased than decreased during periods of rising interest rates. In the 16 periods since 1995, when interest rates rose significantly, equity REITs generated positive returns in 12 of them. Property REITs benefit from an improving economy, this should not come as a surprise to investors.

In other words, the DATA spells OPPORTUNITY to us. The SENTIMENT may be negative, but the FUNDAMENTALS remain overwhelmingly positive with FFO growing and dividends getting hiked for many Property REITs.

Yet the sell-off has resulted in such low prices that the average dividend yield of the Property REIT Sector is currently at its highest levels since the great financial crisis! VNQ currently yields 4.8%.

KBWY, our best Property REIT ETF pick, yields even much more than that. Put simply, we believe that now is the time to increase exposure to this sector while there is blood on the streets.

2 - A Yield of 8.8%, Monthly Pay & Growth Potential

Unlike the largest and most popular REIT ETFs, KBWY is not market-cap-weighted. Rather it uses a dividend-weighted methodology with a large concentration on small- and mid-cap REITs.

What this means is that most of the capital will be invested in higher yielding companies - trading at bargain valuations. The result is that the current dividend yield of the ETF is a high 8.8% compared to just 4.8% for the Vanguard Real Estate ETF:

The negative of owning market-cap-weighted indexes such as the VNQ ETF is that they end up owning more of the expensive and lower yielding REIT. By nature, they are structured to allocate more into the highest market capitalization which is likely to be (relatively speaking) less of a bargain than the smaller cap companies which are often overlooked. And sadly, ETFs such as VNQ are forced to buy more of the same stock when its price rises and sell more as its price declines. Such index fund will likely have the biggest allocation (and the most money) in a stock when it peaks and lowest allocation when a stock has suffered a correction. We do not view this as a good investment strategy.

The ETF KBWY resolves this issue and even does the opposite. It increases allocation to the cheapest REITs with the highest dividend yields and keeps on buying as the yield gets higher. This approach fits better our contrarian philosophy and our objective to earn high yields from our investments.

Moreover, similar to the rental checks, the 8.8% dividend yield is payable on a monthly basis, which is great news for some income investors.

Finally, the dividends have been steadily growing since the inception of the fund:

By looking at the chart above, the dividend payout of KBWY has sometimes increased or decreased over the years; however, over the long-term, the yield has been clearly on an uptrend and growing. For this 8.8% yielder, we consider this growth to be very favorable.

3 - Small-Cap Value Approach

As a result of its "dividend-weighted" methodology, KBWY has more exposure to small- and mid-cap REITs rather than larger ones. This is simply because the large-cap REITs tend to trade at premium (or lower yields) compared to the smaller cap peers, and large-cap REITs get more investor attention.

One way to achieving market outperformance is to focus on specific market niches that may be (relatively speaking) less crowded, but yet more lucrative. We think that the "small-cap value REIT" segment provides just that.

Property REITs have, historically, strongly outperformed non-REIT stocks due to tax-benefits and the attractive nature of real estate investments.

have, historically, strongly outperformed due to tax-benefits and the attractive nature of real estate investments. Small-cap stocks usually trade at lower valuations than larger cap ones due to the higher risk premiums and higher volatility compared to large-caps . While this notion also applies to the Property REIT sector, it is to a much lesser extent due to the more resilient nature of real estate earnings. As such, we believe that many small-cap REITs may be given excessive risk premiums relative to the real fundamental risk.

usually trade at lower valuations than larger cap ones due to the higher risk premiums and higher volatility compared to . While this notion also applies to the Property REIT sector, it is to a much lesser extent due to the more resilient nature of real estate earnings. As such, we believe that many small-cap REITs may be given excessive risk premiums relative to the real fundamental risk. Value has consistently beaten Growth over long time periods due to a very simple logic: value stocks are often priced with expectations that are too pessimistic, while growth stocks may have expectations that are too optimistic.

KBWY combines the above 3 factors together. We consider this combination to be very attractive and has the potential to result in a solid long-term outperformance.

4 - Efficient Diversification at Low Cost

One of the main challenges for individual investors is to build a portfolio that has enough diversification to benefit from stronger risk-adjusted returns. This is one major benefit of KBWY. By buying its shares, one instantly gains exposure to the performance of 30 underlying Property REIT stocks with a relatively low management fee of just 0.35% per year.

Diversification by market cap and style shows the larger focus on small-cap value companies and to a lesser extent some exposure to the mid-cap sector.

Source: Factsheet

Diversification by sub-sector shows high exposure to retail, hotel, and healthcare REITs, which is expected given that we are talking about a value high-yield ETF.

Source: Factsheet

Retail is undergoing challenges caused by the growth of Amazon-like (AMZN) companies, and the market sentiment is extremely low with many retail REITs yielding over 10%. Hotels are feared due to potential overbuilding and possibly being in the late-stage cycle of the economic expansion. Healthcare is undergoing reforms and many operators including Genesis (GEN) are risking bankruptcy as a result.

These are all real RISKS. That said, we believe that the risks are more than priced into the expectations today with very low share prices and high yields. We also believe that the market pessimism may have gotten excessive with quality firms priced for a worst-case scenario, resulting in strong potential risk-adjusted returns for retail, hotel, and healthcare REITs.

5 - Large Upside in Top Underlying Holding

When analyzing the list of top holdings, we come across many of the undervalued stocks that we have recently covered and which we hold in our "Core Portfolio".

Source: KBWY website

Particularly, we believe that KBWY's largest holding Washington Prime Group (WPG) is set to have a massive long-term upside on top of its very generous +16% yield. We recently wrote about WPG in this article.

Similarly, we see capital appreciation potential in Global Net Lease (GNL) which yields close to 13%. GNL is another top holding which suffered tremendously from the current negative market sentiment and yet, kept posting fairly resilient results.

But these are just a few examples among many others. KBWY has also exposure to Pennsylvania REIT (PEI), Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT), Tanger (SKT), EPR Properties (EPR), and Lexington Property REIT (LXP). These are all companies which we are bullish on and believe will outperform in the long run.

We believe that a great majority of KBWY's underlying investments are undervalued by the market today, and as the sentiment warms up, we expect capital appreciation on top of the high 8.8% monthly pay dividend yield.

Final Thoughts

Real estate is one of our favorite asset class due to the high current income, moderate growth, and appreciation potential. The sector has been seeing signs of strength lately. For high-yield seekers, in addition to individual stock picks, we always advise to have a good allocation to diversified exchange-traded products such as KBWY in order to mitigate risk and to hedge against market volatility. KBWY allows income investors to gain exposure to this opportunistic sector at a historically high dividend yield, in a diversified, passive, and low-cost manner. We expect this ETF to outperform most other REIT ETFs in the long run, all while paying a very generous monthly dividend yield. Investors who buy/add today should expect great upside to materialize for several years to come.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KBWY, LXP, PEI, WPG, EPR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.