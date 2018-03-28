iFresh: Too Little Upside

At a P/E of 4350, IFMK trades at a large premium. Research suggests that stocks whose valuations are high based on sentiment tend to be the riskiest.

After stocks have recently suffered their worst week in over two years, let us again remind ourselves that our main task as investors should be investing, rather than speculating. In these turbulent times, we need to be more wary of downside than ever. As anyone familiar with financial history is aware, gains that can take years - 20 years! - to generate can be wiped out in a day. As those of us who understand the math are aware, if you lose 50% of your investment, you have to make 100% back - not just 50% - to break even. That's why we need to limit our downside.

This brings us to iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK). In my opinion, speculative investors have (1) priced it to a perfection that (2) its fundamentals don't warrant. This optimism may offer investors disappointing returns going forward. (3) If it continues to dilute its shareholders, returns going forward may be further muted. (4) Investors can find better value in its peers, such as NGVC.

Let's begin.

(1) Priced to a perfection...

At a P/E of 4350, investor sentiment regarding IFMK is high. And with little profits, as we'll discuss below, that sentiment seems speculative. That combination - of high sentiment and low profitability - puts investors at risk.

I read an article in the Journal of Finance discussing why certain stocks are vulnerable to speculation--and the subsequent (poor) returns generated from that level of investor optimism. As it states:

What makes certain stocks more vulnerable to broad shifts in the propensity to speculate? Perhaps the main factor is the subjectivity of their valuations. For instance, consider a canonical young, unprofitable, extreme-growth potential stock. The lack of an earnings history combined with the presence of apparently unlimited growth opportunities allows unsophisticated investors to defend, with equal plausibility, a wide spectrum of valuations, from much too low to much too high, as suits their sentiment. In a bubble period, when the propensity to speculate is apparently high, this profile of characteristics also allows investment bankers or, worse, swindlers, to further argue for the high end of valuations.

This may be bad news for IFMK investors. The Kansas City Fed finds that high P/Es are followed by poor short-run and long-run performance:

... high price-earnings ratios have been followed by disappointing stock market performance in the short and long term. Specifically high price-earnings ratio shave been followed by slow long-run growth in stock prices. [...] The P/E ratio varied mostly between 5 and 27 from 1872 to 1998, averaging only 14 for the entire 127-year period. The P/E ratio moved above 27 in mid-1998 and has since stayed above that level. In June 2000, the P/E ratio was slightly above 29. While this value was lower than a year earlier, when the ratio was close to 36, it was still high by historical standards.

In my opinion, IFMK's current P/E is excessively optimistic by historical standards, and as I explain below, significantly more expensive than its peers. This optimism may lead to disappointing returns going forward.

(2) ... unwarranted by its fundamentals.

As we can see from the brief timeline below, IFMK is struggling to pull a profit--and is also struggling to improve its top line.

Source: YCharts

The problem is that its total expenses are beginning to outstrip revenues (136.25M TTM vs 135.51M TTM, respectively). When can we expect its revenue to translate into profits? In my opinion, investors shouldn't wait around to find out.

(3) Simultaneously, it is dilutive.

To make matters worse for current shareholders, IFMK is dilutive. As we can see, IFMK has diluted shareholders over 167% over the period below.

Source: YCharts

When a company issues additional shares, an investor's proportional ownership is reduced. Acquisitions funded by diluting the shareholder base are not generally favorable either; research suggests that equity-funded acquisitions fare worse for shareholders than those funded with cash.

So let's look at its dilution.

Source: Author's Work

To illustrate the effects of dilution, let's say you buy 1,000 shares of IFMK today at ~$8.83, when it has 14.22 million shares outstanding. Dilution is so bad that even if IFMK triples its revenue over the next five years, shareholder return will still be muted.

Source: Author's Work



What is the outcome of that dilution? Holding all else constant: instead of your shares being worth $26.49 per share, because of the dilution, they're now worth only $9.92 per share. Even though the company tripled its revenue, it increased its share count by 167%. Revenue per share has therefore increased from $9.53 to only $10.71, instead of increasing to $28.59, undiluted. Instead of your share of ownership being worth $2.65k, now, simply because of management's decision to dilute those shares, they're only worth $992.13.

A revenue increase doesn't equal a share increase. Instead, we're rewarded on a per share basis. And because of dilution, your return is muted. This is something for IFMK investors to be wary of going forward.

There are better opportunities elsewhere.

Finally, I think investors would be better off seeking value elsewhere. For example, if investors absolutely insist on investing in this industry, they can consider Natural Grocers (NGVC).

Source: YCharts, Author's Work

As we can see, NGVC beats IFMK based on nearly every fundamental I considered--and it trades at a significant discount. As research suggests that sentiment-driven, low-profit stocks tend to perform poorly over time, investors, in my opinion, should strongly consider alternatives.

Conclusion

In my opinion, speculative investors have priced IMFK to a perfection that its fundamentals don't warrant. As the research suggests, this optimism may lead to disappointing returns going forward. Further, if it continues to dilute, shareholder returns will be further muted--even if we grant the most charitable growth assumptions imaginable. Finally, there are better opportunities elsewhere. Investors, avoid IFMK.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.