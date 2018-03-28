Novo Nordisk: Obesity Crisis Gets Worse, Presenting Opportunities For Growth

Novo Nordisk is the largest producer of diabetes care products in the world and has a few new products on the market that are proving to be very successful.

Yesterday afternoon, I saw an article that was both frightening from a societal perspective but opportunistic from an investment one. In short, a new report shows that obesity rates in the United States have increased again to the point where fully 40% of American adults are now considered obese and nearly 20% of children are. When we consider the medical problems that are linked to obesity, many of them chronic, we can see the clear impact that this will likely have on the nation's already overpriced and overburdened medical system. However, it could also prove to be a boon to those companies that produce products to treat or otherwise care for obese individuals. One of the most prominent companies engaged in these activities is Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk (NVO), which will be the topic of the remainder of this article.

The Obesity Crisis in America

According to the Centers for Disease Control, an individual is classified as obese if they have a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or greater. An individual is classified as severely obese if they have a body mass index in excess of 40. In the most recent National Health and Examination Survey, the incidence of obesity increased from 33.7% of individual adults nationwide in 2007-2008 to 39.6% of adults nationwide in 2015-2016. The incidence of severe obesity also increased, going from 5.7% to 7.7% of adults over the same period. The obesity rate in youth also increased, but at a much slower rate, going from 16.8% to 18.5% over the time period in question.

Perhaps somewhat unsurprisingly, the South had the highest incidence of obesity, followed by the Midwest:

The survey also found an increased incidence of obesity among minorities, with both black and Hispanic adults having higher obesity rates than white adults in all states:

White adults:

Black adults:

Hispanic adults:

There are a few reasons for the increasing obesity rates across the United States. One of these is that the typical American diet is not a particularly health one. For example, I can count on one hand the number of people that I know that actually purchase fresh ingredients and make their meals from scratch. Rather, most people purchase and consume primarily pre-made, processed, and pre-cooked meals. While this is certainly a convenience for busy families, it is not a particularly healthy one as many of these food products are stripped of many of their original nutrients and contain a variety of preservatives and other items that contribute to obesity. In regions such as the South, in which the diet contains a lot of fried food, this problem is exacerbated.

A second contributing factor to rising obesity rates in the United States is the country's increasingly sedentary lifestyle. As a society, we are nowhere near as active as our forefathers were. For example, instead of performing manual labor on a farm or in a factory to make a living, most jobs today involve sitting at a desk with a computer screen. There is also less physical activity in our personal lives - anecdotally, I nearly never see children outside playing or neighbors out walking their dogs or walking with their families and I live in a fairly ordinary suburban community. The Centers for Disease Control have noticed this trend as well. This map shows the approximate number of people in each state that meet the agency's aerobic and muscle-strengthening guidelines:

As shown here, only two states (Colorado and Alaska) along with Washington, D.C. have populations in which at least 25% of people are getting enough exercise. Exercise has many health benefits, not the least of which is combating obesity, so this is clearly a worrying factor.

It appears that due to the fact that the major contributing factors to the nation's obesity problem are unlikely to change without a major societal shift that the nation's struggle with obesity is unlikely to go away. In fact, it seems more likely that the overall obesity rate in the United States will continue to increase going forward as technological advances continue to make our lives easier and less dependent on physical labor.

Problems with Obesity

As I mentioned earlier, there are numerous health problems that have obesity as one of the primary causes. According for the Centers for Disease Control, these problems include:

All causes of death (mortality)

High blood pressure (hypertension)

High LDL cholesterol, low HDL cholesterol, or high levels of triglycerides (Dyslipidemia)

Type 2 diabetes

Coronary heart disease

Stroke

Gall bladder disease

Osteoarthritis

Sleep apnea and breathing problems

Some cancers (endometrial, breast, colon, liver, kidney, and gall bladder)

Low quality of life

Mental illness such as clinical depression, anxiety, and other mental disorders

Body pain and difficulty with physical functioning

Of these, the one that is most important for our investment thesis and therefore for the remainder of this article is type 2 diabetes. Diabetes mellitus type 2 is a chronic metabolic disease that is characterized by high blood sugar, insulin resistance, and a relative lack of insulin. While there is no cure for the disease, diabetic patients are often able to manage their condition through regular use of insulin, among some other lifestyle changes.

The Diabetes Care Market

As one of the treatments for type 2 diabetes is the regular use of insulin, we can logically expect the demand for insulin to increase as rising obesity rates cause an increasing number of people to develop the condition. This should then stimulate revenue growth at those companies that produce insulin. This is where Novo Nordisk comes in. The Danish pharmaceutical giant is the largest producer of insulin in the world and it is one of the few companies that is almost exclusively focused on products to help diabetic patients manage their condition. We see that in the company's sales, with diabetes care products making up 83% of the company's total 2017 sales of DKK 111.7 billion:

Source: Novo Nordisk

This strong focus on the diabetes care segment has given the company a 46% share of the worldwide insulin market:

Source: Novo Nordisk, IQVIA (formerly IMS) MAT Nov 2017 volume figures

The company's various diabetes care and insulin products also were responsible for all of its growth in 2017, with its non-diabetes products actually having a negative growth rate in the year.

Source: Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk has seen impressive growth of its two flagship diabetes care products over the past few years. The first of these is Victoza (liraglutide), a GLP-1 analogue. The product was approved for sale in the European Union in July 2009 and in the United States in January 2010 for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The drug acts as a once a day injectable that helps to control blood glucose levels and stimulate insulin secretion when glucose levels are above normal such as around mealtimes. The fact that the product is used once-daily is likely a great convenience for its users as diabetic patients used to need to keep insulin on themselves at all times to ensure adequate glucose control.

The market size of the GLP analogue segment has been growing over the past several years, although the actual growth rate has been declining as Victoza and its competitors mature in the market. Nevertheless, the number of prescriptions for GLP-1 analogues continues to grow at double-digit levels:

Source: Novo Nordisk, IQVIA NPA monthly, Nov 2017

This has benefited Novo Nordisk as Victoza continues to see an increasing number of prescriptions, although it is no longer as dominant in the market as it once was.

Source: Novo Nordisk, IQVIA NPA monthly, Nov 2017

Fortunately, Novo Nordisk has been actively developing a new GLP-1 analogue that it considers to be an improvement on Victoza. This new product is known as Ozempic (semaglutide) and it works in a similar way to Victoza. Ozempic is intended for use once-weekly (as opposed to once-daily) and acts to reduce blood sugar levels by stimulating insulin production. Ozempic was approved by the FDA in December for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. If this product can break into the market as many of Novo Nordisk's other products have, and there is certainly a realistic chance of that, then it could prove to be a catalyst for stimulating forward growth for the company.

Novo Nordisk also has a basal insulin product that has been seeing some significant success ever since it was released. This product is known as Tresiba (degludec) and it is administered via a subcutaneous injection and helps to control a patient's blood sugar level for up to 42 hours, making it a longer lasting insulin that competing products such as glargine or detemir. Tresiba was approved for use for treatment of type 2 diabetes in the United States in December 2015 and Novo Nordisk started marketing the product on January 26, 2016.

Tresiba has proven to have impressive market share growth and now accounts for approximately 10.7% of all basal insulin prescriptions in the United States. While this does not make it anywhere near the most popular product in its category, it is still very impressive growth for such a new product and bodes well for the future as it is likely that the product can deliver further growth going forward.

Source: Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk pointed out earlier this year that due to changes in Medicare Part D coverage, Tresiba may enjoy market share growth over and above what it would have been able to do on its own. Shareholders should certainly appreciate this as it should positively boost Novo Nordisk's bottom line in the first half of 2018.

In addition to treating the obesity-linked health condition diabetes mellitus type 2, Novo Nordisk has recently begun to address the problem of obesity directly with the launch of its new anti-obesity drug Saxenda. As I mentioned in my last article on Novo Nordisk, it was discovered fairly early on that one of the possible side effects of Victoza was weight loss. This inspired Novo Nordisk to reformulate it and market it as an obesity-control drug. Sazenda was approved by both the FDA and the European Medicines Agency in December 2014 and January 2015 respectively to assist overweight individuals who have at least one other weight-related condition in managing their weight.

Saxenda has been by all indications a very successful product. As shown here, the drug has managed to capture a sizable portion of the anti-obesity medication market in nearly every country in which it has launched despite being a relatively new product on the market.

Source: Novo Nordisk, IQVIA (formerly IMS) Nov 2017

As the problem of obesity, in the United States at least, appears to be getting worse, it seems almost certain that the demand for anti-obesity medications such as Saxenda will increase going forward. The overall market for such medications is likewise most likely to grow. Thus, Saxenda seems likely to see growing demand going forward whether it manages to continue to grow its market share going forward or not. This should have a positive impact on Novo Nordisk's top- and bottom-lines going forward.

Valuation

We have now established that the increasing prevalence of obesity in the United States will lead to quickly growing demand for Novo Nordisk's products. However, smart investors do not invest solely on a good story. Instead, it is critical to ensure that one is paying an appropriate price for that growth. One way that we can do this is to look at a metric known as the price/earnings to growth ratio (PEG ratio), which is basically a way of adjusting a company's P/E ratio for its forward earnings growth. As a general rule, a PEG ratio below 1 is an indicator that the company is undervalued relative to its earnings growth and a PEG ratio over 1 indicates the opposite.

According to Zack's Investment Research, Novo Nordisk has a 3-5 year estimated EPS growth rate of 7.75%. This would give the company a PEG ratio of 2.37. Thus, if we assume that this growth estimate is accurate, then Novo Nordisk appears to be overpriced at its current price. Thus, potential investors may want to wait for the stock to decline somewhat before buying in. This high valuation does serve as an indication though that the market as a whole believes in Novo Nordisk's future.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the obesity crisis in America continues to get worse with fully 40% of American adults and nearly 20% of children classified as obese. Obesity leads to a variety of health problems, which could prove to be a problem for our overburdened healthcare system but could prove to be quite profitable for Novo Nordisk due to the company's dominance in both the diabetes care and anti-obesity markets. Unfortunately, the market seems to have assigned a relatively high premium to the stock, and as such it does appear to be somewhat overpriced relative to its forward growth, but it could still be worth watching due to its strong business prospects.

