An Airbag For Tesla Longs

Here, I show how the hedges ameliorated the drop in Tesla shares and discuss courses of action for hedged Tesla longs from here.

Since then, the stock has dropped more than 21% in the wake of negative news relating to Tesla's credit risk and its driverless car ambitions this week.

In January, I wrote that, although Tesla's brand was popular, it was possible that the brand might outlive the company, as the Mini outlived its original company, British Leyland.



Worthless British Leyland Shares (photo via Wikipedia)

Tesla: The Brand Versus The Stock

In an article on Tesla (TSLA) at the end of January, I included the stock certificate above to make a point about the distinction between an automotive brand and an automotive stock: The brand can thrive, as the Mini did, while the company that originated it, and its stock, become worthless. Whether that would be the case with Tesla wasn't clear, I wrote, but I presented two hedges for Tesla longs who wanted to limit their risk. Since then, Tesla shares have tanked 21%, and the company is under investigation now by the NTSB, and has been downgraded by Moody's.

Let's look at how those hedges from January have held up, and consider courses of action now for hedged Tesla longs.

The January 23rd Optimal Put Hedge On TSLA

As of January 23rd's close, these were the optimal, or least expensive, puts to hedge 500 shares of TSLA against an >18% drop by mid-June (screen capture via the Portfolio Armor iPhone app).

As you can see above, the cost of this protection was $8,725 or 4.95% of position value, calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts.

The idea behind this hedge was that the investor could tolerate a decline of 18% but no more than that. Let's see where you'd be had you hedged then and held through Tuesday.

How The Hedge Has Reacted To TSLA's Drop

Here's an updated quote on the put leg as of Tuesday's close (via Nasdaq):

How That Hedge Ameliorated TSLA's Drop

TSLA closed at $352.79 on Tuesday, January 23rd. A shareholder who owned 500 shares of it and hedged with the puts above then had $176,395 in TSLA shares plus $8,725 in puts. So, his net position value on January 23rd was $176,395 + $8,725 = $185,120.

TSLA closed at $279.18 on Tuesday, March 27th, down about 21.2% from its closing price on January 23rd. The investor's shares were worth $139,590 as of 3/27, and his put options were worth $23,112.50 at the midpoint of the bid and ask. So: $139,590 + $23,112.50 = $162,702.50. $162,702.50 represents a 12.1% drop from $185,120.

More Protection Than Promised

So, although TSLA had dropped by 21.2% at the time of the calculations above, and the investor's hedge was designed to limit him to a loss of no more than 18%, he was actually down 12.1% on his combined net hedge plus underlying stock position by this point. This is an example of the impact of time value on a hedge designed to protect based on its intrinsic value alone.

The January 23rd Optimal Collar Hedge On TSLA

As of January 23rd's close, this was the optimal, or least expensive, collar to hedge 500 shares of TSLA against an >18% decline by mid-June, while not capping your possible upside at less than 13% by then.

As you can see above, the net cost was negative, meaning you would have collected $50 when opening the hedge, assuming you placed both trades at the worst end of their respective spreads.

The idea behind this hedge was similar to the first one: You could tolerate a drop of 18% in Tesla, but not one larger than that. Let's see how this one reacted to Tesla's drop.

How The Hedge Has Reacted To TSLA's Drop

Here's an updated quote on the put leg as of Tuesday's close (via Nasdaq):

And here is an updated quote on the call leg:

How That Hedge Ameliorated TSLA's Drop

TSLA closed at $352.79 on Tuesday, January 23rd. A shareholder who owned 500 shares of it and hedged with the collar above then had $176,395 in TSLA, $5,950 in puts, and if he wanted to buy-to-close his short call position, it would have cost him $6,000. So, his net position value on January 23rd was ($176,395 + $5,950) - $6,000 = $176,345.

Tesla closed at $279.18 on Tuesday, March 27th, down about 21.2% from its closing price on January 23rd. The investor's shares were worth $139,590 as of 3/27, and his put options were $17,075 and it would have cost him $522.50 to buy-to-close his calls, using the midpoint of the spread in both cases. So: ($139,590 + $17,075) - $522.50 = $156,142.50. $156,142.50 represents an 11.46% drop from $176,345.

More Protection Than Promised

So, although Tesla had dropped by 21.2% at the time of the calculations above, and the investor's hedge was designed to limit him to a loss of no more than 18%, he was actually down 11.46% on his combined net hedge plus underlying stock position by this point. This is another example of the impact of time value on a hedge designed to protect based on its intrinsic value alone.

What Next?

If you're invested in Tesla and protected with one of the hedges above, you have some breathing room to consider your next steps. The main question is whether you are still bullish long term on Tesla as a stock - remember my Mini example above: It's possible that Tesla as a brand will thrive in the future without Tesla shareholders profiting from that.

For your stock to be worth something then, Tesla the company will have to survive until then. If you're confident that that's the case, then you might consider selling your appreciated puts and buying-to-close your short calls and using your net proceeds to add more here. If not, you can exit with a loss of ~11% or ~12% here. If you're not sure, these hedges don't expire until June, so you have some time to think about it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.