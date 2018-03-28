Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund: Great Fund To Buy On Dips

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to explain why I believe Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) is an attractive investment option at its current market price. The fund consists of some of the biggest banks and financial services companies in the world, and is a sector I expect to perform well over the next few years. As interest rates move higher, XLF should benefit, both from an appreciating share price and continued distribution increases. Furthermore, large banks have seen their balance sheets balloon, while credit quality has also increased. Lastly, a second round of reforms could come out of Washington, which will uniquely benefit the finance sector.

Background

First, a little about XLF. XLF is managed by State Street and seeks to provide investment results that correspond to performance of the Financial Select Sector Index by investing in insurance companies, banks, and mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs), among others. The stock currently trades at $27.67/share and has an annual yield of 1.55%, based on its four most recent distributions. This is a fund I covered at the end of last year, and recommended, as I had a slew of reasons to be optimistic about the financials sector. However, since that time XLF is down about .5%, once dividends are accounted for. While this performance is not stellar, it is important to recognize that during the same time period, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Index are down roughly 1.6% and 2.2%, so XLF has actually outperformed the broader market since the start of 2018. Given recent volatility, it is important to be especially critical of new investment opportunities, yet I believe XLF's outperformance will continue, and will explain why in detail below.

Large Banks - Attracting Deposits, Performing Well

One of my primary reasons for recommending XLF has to do with its holdings, as the top four financial institutions in the country (in terms of market capitalization and revenue) represent about 1/3 of the fund, as seen below:

Holding Weight Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (BRK.B) 11.50% JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 11.34% Bank of America Corporation (BAC) 8.73% Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) 6.88% Citigroup Inc. (C) 5.37%

While this may not seem diversified enough for some investors, I am particularly bullish on large banks, so I view this exposure as a positive.

While this may not seem diversified enough for some investors, I am particularly bullish on large banks, so I view this exposure as a positive. The reason for this is because the largest banks have continued to increase their size and market share. While this is a trend that has been occurring for some time, it has accelerated since the great recession. In fact, the three largest U.S. banks (JPM, BAC, WFC) have added more than $2.4 trillion in domestic deposits since 2008. That amount exceeds what the top eight banks had in deposits, combined, in 2007. Despite constant rhetoric that banks were too large before the crisis, the fact is, they have gotten even bigger, to the peril of their smaller counterparts. In fact, in 2017, roughly 45% of new checking accounts were opened at either JPM, BAC, or WFC, even though they have only about a quarter of total U.S. branches. A lot of this growth is occurring despite a more prevalent branch presence because consumers, especially younger consumers, are apt to open and manage accounts online. The major banks have capitalized on this trend, all while actively shutting branches to manage costs. The result has been a net win for the industry.

In addition to a growing asset base, quality is also improving, not just at large banks, but across the sector. For example, despite a slowing of loan growth in 2017, there was still a net increase of 4% in net loans year-over-year. Furthermore, the percentage of non-current loans continued to decrease, almost down to pre-recession levels, as indicated by the graph below:

Source: FDIC

As long as the economy continues to grow, these figures should continue to remain strong, and that is a positive for large and small banks alike.

Higher Rates - A Win

Another positive aspect of the financial sector is its favorable positioning when interest rates rise. Many other sectors, such as utilities, real estate, or fixed income, could suffer when interest rates increase. But for banks and lenders, increasing interest rates are generally positive, as they tend to increase the rate at which they charge for loans at a faster pace than what they pay out for deposits, increasing their spread and overall profitability. And interest rates are heading higher, as the Fed just hiked rates last week, and forecasted at least two more increases in 2018, with more to come in 2019.

It is important to note that financial firms only truly benefit from rate hikes when long-term interest rates rise faster than short-term ones. This is because the accounts that banks normally pay interest on (savings accounts, certificates of deposit) are short term in nature, while loans (commercial, mortgages) tend to be longer term. This means financial firms have a profitable spread on what they are paying and collecting, and that increases as the yield curve increases. For a while we have saw the yield curve invert, which means the spread between short and long-term interest rates was narrowing, which did not do much to boost bank's profitability. Fortunately, the end of 2017 saw an uptick in the net interest margin for banks and thrifts, which means they were squeezing out more from interest receipts than payments, as detailed in the chart below:

Source: Banking Exchange

Both net interest income and the net interest margin steadily increased throughout 2017. With further interest rate hikes expected this year, and a more hawkish tone coming from the Fed for 2019, these are figures that should continue to move higher in both the near and long-term.

More Reforms Possible

The passing of tax reform in 2017 and its positive impacts is old news. The good news is we may see another, similar boost from Washington this year. Earlier this month, the Senate passed a bill containing significant changes to the financial rules passed by the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform law. The key items in the bill would raise the threshold at which banks are considered systemically risky and subject to stricter oversight to $250 billion from $50 billion. It exempts banks with less than $10 billion in assets from rules banning proprietary trading, as well as exempting smaller banks from other post-crisis rules. The bill would also allow custody banks to exempt the customer deposits they place with central banks from a stringent capital calculation requirement. This bill, if it passes in the House, will likely be signed by President Trump, which will be the second piece of legislation benefitting the banking sector in a short period of time.

While the primary beneficiaries of this bill are smaller banks and community lenders, XLF will still benefit because it does have exposure in those areas. Furthermore, the ultimate passing of this legislation will speak volumes about the continued commitment of our current government to be more business friendly, and also raises the likelihood that future bills could be brought up and passed. The fact that the Senate voted 67 to 31 to pass the bill highlights that there was notable Democratic support to this legislation. As long as we have Democrats and Republicans working together for the betterment of the financial sector, my outlook is positive.

Bottom-line

The market has had a bit of a setback lately, and the financials sector was no exception. In fact, financials actually got hit harder than the broader market over last week's rout, as evidenced by the graph below (light blue represents the S&P 500; dark blue represents financials):

Source: Fidelity

However, I view this pullback as an opportunity, as XLF remains attractively priced and has increased its dividend payment aggressively in Q1 compared to last year. To illustrate, XLF has a (P/E) ratio of 15.36, which is down from over 17 during my last review, and compares to the S&P 500 which has a current P/E ratio of 24.80. Given its reasonable price, I view XLF's drop as an overcorrection, and expect to see a rebound occur shortly. Furthermore, XLF paid out a dividend this month at a rate of $.105/share. While the fund's yield is still too low for my liking, this payout represents a dividend growth rate just shy of 19% compared to what XLF paid out in Q1 2017. With a reasonable valuation, increasing dividends, and a likelihood of profiting from further interest rate increases, XLF is poised to have a strong year, and I would continue to recommend investors consider initiating positions in the fund at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC, JPM, XLF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.