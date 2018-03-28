Talga Resources Ltd.: Low Cost Commercial Graphene Production With Cobalt Upside

It has been awhile since I have written about Talga Resources (OTCPK:TLGRF) here and over that time the company has changed significantly. The market capitalisation today is $126 million up from $40 million with the share price also up accordingly. It is fully funded for the next phase of expansion with $10.8 million cash in the bank and 55 million in the money options due to expire at the end of 2018.

Business Model

The company has changed its business model from a build it and they will come approach to a collaborative approach as they have come to understand that most companies do not have the skill set to functionalise graphene particles to their specifications as they do not yet know what these specifications should be. Instead they require a product that is closer to market that they can test and improve on.

To meet this requirement OTCPK:TLGRF has recruited an impressive array of post-doctoral scientists which has changed the profile of the company to more of a technology company rather than a resource play. The cost of this has been defrayed by making good use of governmental funding through grants such as from the UK’s Faraday battery challenge and government rebates in Germany.

For what is still a small company it has made impressive links becoming a member of the EU Graphene Flagship which is funded to the tune of 1 billion euros and has formed partnerships and signed memorandums of understanding with stalwarts of the industrial community.

These companies include heavyweights such as, Bosch where it is utilising graphene in the synthesis of macroscopic structures, in the development of lithium ion and other batteries it has partnered Jaguar Land Rover a subsidiary of Tata Motors (TTM) and Johnson Matthey (OTCPK:JMPLF), in coatings it is working with BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) and in conductive cement it has partnered with Heidelberg Cement (OTCPK:HDELY).

Figure 1. Talga collaborations. Source Talga Resources ASX release

Importantly the company has made the transition into monetisation of its graphene production as increasing quantities are used in these testing programs. Currently the revenue generated is negligible, but it is a promising sign for the future.

Market opportunity

The company has also made great strides in the refinement of its electrochemical exfoliation technique and is in the middle of commission phase 3 cells which was the size envisioned in the original feasibility study.

One large change in the intervening period is that the yield of graphite to graphene has increased to 76% being few layer graphene and graphene nanoplatelets from the 2% used in the feasibility study. Almost as importantly the company can utilise the entire ore resource in value added products as even the raw graphite can be used as an additive in conductive cement with low graphene loadings which has achieved better conductivity than currently on the market.

This gives a market for the entire ore resource at a greater value than amorphous graphite that was used as the graphite price assumption.

Figure 2. Feasibility Study Results for Vittangi Project. Talga Resources ASX Press Release.

Figure 3. NPV of Vittangi Project Versus Graphene Yield Results. Talga Resources ASX Press Release.

The company no longer talks about the potential revenue and NPV for the project as the numbers become unbelievable compared to the market capitalisation of the company. Looking at figure 3 however you can see that a graphene yield of 76% this is off the chart and even if graphene nanoplatelets were priced at the level of synthetic graphite it would still lead to a NPV in the billions.

Cobalt

The focus of the company is commercialisation of its graphite deposits for graphene production but with the increase in cobalt prices to nearly $100,000 a tonne its copper cobalt deposits may provide some valuable near term upside as TLGRF finishes its winter drilling campaign.

Historical intercepts include 73.1m @ 0.16% Co and 0.24% Cu and from near surface 21m @ 0.38% Co, 1.12% Cu and 0.42g/t and previous early stage metallurgical studies have shown positive results with 91% recovery of cobalt to concentrate and 99% to solution and for copper 86% to concentrate and 99% to solution.

The publication of a JORC compliant resource would be the ideal outcome but it is unknown to what extent the deposit has been drilled and what future drill holes will intercept.

Conclusion

OTCPK:TLGRF appears to be on the cusp of being a driving force of the graphene revolution. Whether this actually eventuates is however uncertain but the relatively low market capitalisation and the listed options in particularly offer a reasonable risk reward equation as they are often priced with negative time value.

In the short term with cobalt at record prices the publication of the winter drilling results in OTCPK:TLGRF’s cobalt deposits may lead to some near-term upside but the real reward for OTCPK:TLGRF would be success in the commercialisation of one of its graphene product lines.

The chances of this occurring seem high as it has partnered with multiple large multi-national companies and has already developed multiple products with qualities superior to the status quo.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLGRF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I hold TLGOA:ASX

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.