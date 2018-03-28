Kimberly Clark Mexico Putting Up Great Growth Numbers And Very Profitable

Kimberly Clark Mexico (OTCPK:KCDMF) has put up great growth numbers and is extremely profitable. The company is over 80 years old and majority owned by Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB). The portfolio of consumer products makes this stock very interesting.

The stock trades for MXN 34.41, there are 3.08 billion shares, and the market cap is MXN 106 billion ($5.77 billion). Earnings per share are MXN 1.31 and the price to earnings ratio is 26.3. The dividend is MXN 1.58 and the dividend yield is 4.6%. Wow! That’s a nice yield.

Sales grew from MXN 29.68 billion ($1.6 billion) in 2013 to MXN 37.77 billion ($2 billion) last year. That’s growth! It takes 18.36 pesos to buy one US dollar. Operating margins are usually in the low 20s to high teens. Net income is usually around 12%. Ebitda margins are usually in the mid-20s. Before the financial crash, Ebitda margins were in the low 30s. KCM is very profitable.

Free cash flow (according to Morningstar) was MXN 2.95 billion ($161 million) and the free cash flow yield is 2.78%. On that metric, the stock is not cheap. However, free cash flow has ranged from about MXN 3 billion ($162 million) to MXN 6 billion ($327 million). On a good year, that free cash flow would be 5% which is great for a company growing as quickly as KCM.

KCM manufactures: Huggies, Kleenex, evenflo, Pull-ups, Scott, Kotex and many other consumer paper products. 85% of sales are consumer products, 10% professional, and 5% export.

Management has listed several headwinds that the company has faced. One is the weak peso. Because many of its products are imported from the U.S., a weak peso cuts into profit. Four years ago it only took 14 pesos to buy one dollar. Another issue is higher material costs. Wholesale cardboard has risen in price with the strong global economy. Management also lists weak consumption and very competitive environments. The last two certainly don’t show in the numbers. Econ 101 does say that high profit margins invites more entrants into a market.

I hate to admit it but I’d never heard of Kimberly Clark Mexico until recently. It’s been publicly traded since 1962. I found the stock by perusing IVA Fund’s (MUTF:IVWIX) on the SEC Edgar site. There are two series of stock - an A and B share. According to the Annual Report, “… the series "A" shares can only be acquired by Mexican shareholders or Companies with a majority Mexican investment and must represent at least 52% of their capital stock.” Kimberly Clark owns over 50% of shares. I don’t see that the A shares have more voting rights than B shares or a larger dividend so I don’t have a problem with them.

Standard and Poor’s rates the debt A- in dollars and AAA in pesos. I’ve looked at the balance sheet - it’s solid.

In a recent conference call, management noted that its topline growth has been positive for 13 quarters in a row. The peso depreciated 10% in the last six months and raw materials have risen in cost. The raw material impact was offset by higher sales and cost cutting measures. Management guesses that the Mexican economy will be strong with tourism and exports but that inflation (weak peso) could be a factor. Also, uncertainty over NAFTA is a concern. Management also noted increase in energy. I don’t know if they meant the energy to run factories or oil that is used in plastics.

I looked at Wal-Mart de Mexico’s (OTCQX:WMMVY) website to see what products KCM were being offered. I found Huggies, Kleenex, and Kotex. No surprise there.

Long term, you always want to own the goods sold in a retail store, not the retailer. Retailers come and go. I don’t need to offer a list of retailers teetering on their last legs. You want to be in Colgate, Procter & Gamble, Kimberly Clark, etc.

I like this stock and am thinking about buying. A stronger peso should drive the stock. An increase is free cash flow could lead to a higher dividend which could drive the stock price. I don’t see why sales and earnings would slow. The company is well managed and has a superior product. The valuation is not bad considering the growth the company has put up.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.