Dead-Cat Bounce, Or Real Market Recovery?

And recovery seems likely when you check their expectations for coming VIX Index numbers. Oh, but I forget, you probably can’t if you’re not accessing blockdesk.com. So, see here.

How to tell? EPS upswings? Fed not that activist? Trade “War” only negotiations? Zuck has an answer to personal privacy?

The VIX gave a head-fake and is retreating

Figure 1 shows how diminutive this media-labeled “market crash” really was, in terms of expectations by market professionals for near-term (3-4 month) coming prices. Nowhere near as “serious” as the February “disaster” that was already all but recovered from, as seen in Figure 2. Now the VIX is retreating, and SPDR S&P500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) is moving back up – both by market quotes and coming-price expectations (the vertical price-range lines).

Figure 1

Figure 2

Note: This is not a conventional price history “chart”. It is a record of MM live-date forecasts of the stock’s near-term (3-4 coming months) range of likely prices. Forecasts made on the dates indicated, not after the fact. The vertical price-range forecast lines of Figures 1 and 2 are split into upside and downside prospects by the heavy-dot end-of-day market quote for the issue on the day of the forecast.

Market professionals saw far less upside to market-wide implied volatility this time than they did in the February incident. And that was well on the way to recovery before this agitation was attempted.

Is there more recovery juice in stocks that make up the market’s institutional muscle? The ones the media love to cite as “the market”? (An affinity because the index number is larger, and the changes sound more dramatic.) Here in Figure 3 are the DJ 30 Index stocks, along with SPY, showing their current upside price potential prospects on the green scale.

Figure 3

Upside price rewards come from the behavioral analysis (of what to do right, not of errors) by Market-Makers [MMs] as they protect their at-risk capital from possible damaging future price moves. Their potential reward (best upside likely price change) forecasts are measured by the green horizontal scale.

The risk dimension is of actual-experience price drawdowns at their most extreme point while being held in previous pursuit of upside rewards similar to the ones currently being seen. They are measured on the red vertical scale.

Both scales are of percent change from zero to 25%. Any stock or ETF whose present risk exposure exceeds its reward prospect will be above the dotted diagonal line.

Best reward-to-risk tradeoffs are to be found on this map at the frontier of alternatives, down and to the right. In this case from Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) at [4] to 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) at [2], and on to The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) at [16]. Only a couple of companies are close to where their best upsides are matched by worst downside prospects, the dotted diagonal line.

Many are as close to the green area where upsides are 5 times or more the size of downsides.

Figure 4 details what the MMs see as likely limits to what their big-money clients will allow in the next few months for these stocks. If the securities’ prices get higher (they hope) profits get taken. When (if) they get lower buying programs get started. Get on board if you want a disciplined ride to low double-digit percentage rewards. Or better if you pick the better timely choices.

Figure 4

The Figure 4 table has two distinctive parts. The first four numeric data columns are products of the analysis of current behavior of market professionals. Those columns and the one headed Range Index report what that behavior implies about the current expectations of investment professionals for the likely range of stock or ETF prices in the coming 3-4 months.

The remaining columns report what actual market price activity produced when prior forecasts for each stock similar to those of today were used to manage investments under a common portfolio discipline. The Range Index column tells what percentage of each stock’s current forecast lies below the current market price. Under the Sample Size column heading a count of the number of prior forecasts with Range Indexes like today’s is indicated, along with the total number of all forecasts available from the past 5 years of market days.

Thinking about the credibility of the current forecasts, the proportion of those similar prior forecasts that could produce a capital gain profit becomes a significant measure. It demonstrates the capability of the forecasters to be helpful to the wealth-building investor. Its proportion as a percent of the prior forecasts sample is in the column headed Win Odds.

The Win Odds has an important impact on the Realized Payoff column next to it, where the net gains of all the prior forecasts in the sample are reported. These results include the actual losses taken under our standard portfolio management discipline TERMD, applied to all forecast situations. TERMD sets the top of each implied price range forecast as a sell target for that single forecast. When first reached within the next 3 months’ closing market price, that forecast position is closed so that the expanded capital can be immediately reinvested the following market day. If not reached in 3 months, the position is closed and reinvested, regardless of gain or loss.

The Risk~Reward Tradeoff map of Figure 3 presents upside forecast prospects to be pitted against actual prior worst-case downside price exposures during TERMD holding periods. The flavor of the prospective reward carrot, the column headed in the Figure 4 table as %Upside Sell Target, was muted there by the worst-tasting next-column experience headed Maximum Drawdown.

That point is viewed as the most likely high-stress point to cause an untimely termination of the adventure. A termination then would be at the least productive, most damaging point. Instead, committing the discipline’s full 3-month time investment (but not beyond) might achieve potential recovery to profitability, perhaps even to reach the forecast sell target

Between the target “cup” and the %Payoff “lip”, serious adjustments to commitment enthusiasms can (and usually may) occur. They are indicated by the column headed Cred.Ratio where the Realized Payoff accomplishment is contrasted with the %Upside Sell Target offering.

The more critical Reward~Risk comparison draws on the Win Odds (and its complement) to condition the Realized Payoff and the Maximum Drawdown as indicated in the Odds-Weighted columns.

Figure 4’s rows provide all these important dimensions issue by issue for the securities in Figure 3. They are accompanied by similar boldfaced measures of SPY to give a taste of “the market” as most frequently observed by the investing public.

At the bottom of the table, simple averages of the listed stocks offer comparisons of the group with SPY and with a much broader population of some 2,800 stocks and ETFs as measured on this day. The population data often reveals overly optimistic sell targets and abysmal payoff results. In contrast, the population’s “top20” issues, ranked by their odds-weighted prior forecast histories, typically present annual rates of capital accumulation in the +75% to +90% range and even above.

Keeping Score

The wealth-building score is measured by the portfolio’s compound annual growth rate, or CAGR. Each holding in the portfolio contributes its part, given the emphasis of capital commitment dedicated to it. Here each available candidate is viewed as having an equal participation prospect on an all or none basis at this point in time and opportunity.

But CAGR is the meaningful standard. It makes the “speed” of wealth accumulation critical because the efficient use of time provides a non-financial leverage in attaining the portfolio’s goals. Recognizing that time presents a powerful (pun intended) function in the CAGR equation’s calculation, an understanding of each investment candidate’s time investment is important. In the financial community the “speed” of reward is measured in units of “basis points per day”. A basis point is 1/100th of one percent.

Under the portfolio management discipline of TERMD, the holding periods of capital commitment to various positions may be quite uneven. This is in contrast to the usual methods of measurement for portfolio performance, looking at all holdings during equal calendar periods. That style of measurement tends to encourage buy&hold investing strategies which result in grossly inefficient capital utilization when the significant leverage of time is considered.

This kind of passive investment management behavior is a hang-over of 20th century investing economics when making holdings changes was quite expensive. At that time, serious opportunity for positive reward increments was required to justify the cost of making holdings changes. Payback periods measured in multiple months to years could often be encountered.

Advances in transaction technologies now present paybacks of days to hours, with trends spurred by incentives among competing service providers.

When measuring the attractiveness of investment candidates in a wealth-building mission environment, it makes sense to rank them by their demonstrated rates of capital accumulation. Figure 2 does that in their bp/day order, the last column on the right.

The ranking tends to favor stocks with recent favorable experience and degrade those with extended unfavorable market history. The potential for demonstration of significant change in trend may encourage some overstaying positions or new investment choices with an investment losing its market-competitive edge. But it also impedes a too-eager repetition of falling-knife experiences where ultimate recovery may be reasonably expected.

XOM, UTX, and CVX are all in the latter category. But probably their recovery potentials, when more clearly arrived, may possibly provide attractive (and fulfilled) rankings.

The Odds vs. Payoffs details of Figure 4 are mapped out in Figure 5.

Figure 5

The orientation of this map is like that of the Reward~Risk Tradeoffs in Figure 3; good is down and to the right, not-so is up and to the left. Items in the white Payoffs area at left have achieved average Win Odds amounts less than 80 out of 100, and those in the extreme upper left corner also have had negative % payoffs from prior forecasts at current RI-levels.

As a market-reference, we include S&P500 Index ETF (SPY) at [2] to provide a sense of aggregate opportunity and achievement. It turns out that the best current combination of Odds vs. Payoffs is actually in MSFT at [3].

A caution is present in the case of DowDuPont, Inc. (NYSE:DWDP) where a small sample is due to the recent merger of the two companies. Statistically, the reliability of such a small sample suggests deferral of new actions until further evidence is at hand. We prefer to have 3 years of daily forecast histories, and there is only about a half year here.

The case for Intel is stronger because there is five years of forecasts. It is just that the current pricing is so extreme that the outcomes easily reach extreme positive odds.

Conclusion

There has now been a rejection by the public of the Monty Python conclusion of “oh dear, the end’s come off” of the market.

It may be too soon to tell if even better buying opportunities might be momentarily presented. Certainly there will be in specific individual securities, as surprises are endemic and will confront particular issues. But Bubonic Plague is not rampant in the market.

There are opportune buying occasions for wealth-building investors even now, even in market favorites like Microsoft, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSFT), Intel Corporation (INTC), and United Health Group (NYSE:UNH).

Please remember this is a near-term evaluation, suggesting CAGR price gain opportunities far above multi-year trendline price growth street estimates for the group. What may appear as more attractive in a few months, providing future price-compounding capital growth opportunities may be very different from the then less attractively-priced current investment competitors. An updating follow-up visit to the group is advisable.

