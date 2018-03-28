Predicting Tesla's Demise Is Not Wise

I view the risk of a quarterly delivery miss irrelevant to TSLA shares because of the company in question and because of where we sit in the economic cycle.

A well-regarded Wall Street firm reiterated its sell rating on Tesla (TSLA) shares last week for reasons that would generally be considered relevant. Yet, there are some common criticisms of Tesla, including of its valuation and operational execution, that I believe are irrelevant in its case and at this time. The market will give other variables greater weight for Tesla, especially in a capital conducive market environment like the current one. While I realize this sounds an awful lot like “This time is different,” I strongly oppose selling TSLA today. Furthermore, I believe shorting Tesla would be outright foolhardy in today’s market environment. Tesla is a stock I would add to holdings on broad market or share price weakness, and hold for the long term, and certainly currently. My reasoning, which I outline in more detail within this report, is based on lessons learned from my time in the Wall Street warzone.

Tesla vs. QQQ Through Relevant Period

Tesla shares declined by 2.4% on Monday, March 19, reportedly due to the reiteration of a sell recommendation on the stock. However, TSLA’s decline was not really outsized or extraordinary for the day, as the PowerShares QQQ (QQQ) fell by 2.1% and automakers Ford (F) and GM (GM) fell 1.3% and 2.5% that same day. Therefore, we should not attribute the share weakness to any confirmation of the analyst’s note. In fact, TSLA held up well against that information.

Criticisms of Tesla Are Irrelevant in Tesla’s Case

From what I gathered, the key criticism of the innovative carmaker today, other than valuation, is that its Q1 deliveries will probably fall short of the company’s guidance. While that may very well be true, I’m not sure it matters, and I could not give a darn. I view it so irrelevant, I'm not even going to mention the delivery goal or where the analytical community expects reality to be. You can find some of that information in Tesla’s last quarterly financial release.

Pay attention! At this point, the market likely expects Tesla to fall short on deliveries given its history of doing so. Thus, deliveries are not a pivotal factor for the stock today, at least not as important as the vision behind it all and the willingness of capital sources to provide the company funding for that dream. Those capital sources include enough bidders for the shares to make null and void those naysayers who think hitting the mark perfectly on deliveries matters here. If such news harms the shares when the data is published, I would use such weakness to add to holdings.

Investor confidence in the company and its founder could not be any higher than it currently is. So whether Tesla delivers on its Model 3 deliveries this year or this quarter, or not, should be a lot less relevant to investors than the fact that Tesla is aggressively ramping up deliveries to meet heavy mainstream market demand for its extraordinary electric powered vehicles.

A Time of Favor for Tesla

The market environment remains conducive to firms like Tesla. When the economy is humming and capital is easy to come by, the shares of companies with forecasted free cash flows still far out in the future do just fine. In fact, they excel when risk is in demand. And despite recently raised concerns about growth stocks, namely those in FANG, growth is still in demand as it should be. And anyway, Tesla is not that far out there on the fringe of the risky, with corporate expectations to generate positive operating earnings this fiscal year.

Wall Street Lessons

On Wall Street, after two years of hard work as a junior analyst, I was promoted into coverage of an emerging growth group of stocks, but just before the dotcom meltdown. My group was made up of all sorts of tech and telecom names generating huge losses but with shares that were demanding bids. Though that quickly changed and I converted my group into an excelling small-cap value portfolio and nimbly performed through the economic transition.

Still, at the start, some of my coverage included alternative energy or distributed power names like FuelCell Energy (FCEL) and Ballard Power (BLDP), which are somewhat relevant comparables to Tesla. Stocks like these, which are far less interesting than TSLA, did wonderfully in markets like today’s, but horribly in markets like tomorrow’s, when recession arrives and capital gets scarce.

We are not there yet though!

The Economy, Stupid

In fact, I would go so far as to say we are not anywhere near there yet. We are entering the boom-time period of this economic cycle, albeit an extraordinarily long cycle. Complementary global economic growth combined with tax reform in the U.S. will so fully employ our economy as to get workers on the fringe back into the workforce. This far out after the injuries Americans withstood from the financial crisis and Great Recession, they are now near fully healed and should be spending heavily shortly. And Americans like to spend money on neat things.

Tesla’s Stuff is Super Cool

Tesla’s autos are a little more than your standard electric vehicles. People do not buy them to make an environmental statement, like they once did with the Chevy Volt. No, Tesla’s cars have other appeal. Tesla’s autos perform astoundingly well, and far better than combustion engines. Did you hear me? You’ll win a drag race in these cars. Tesla’s vehicles are the fastest stock cars in history in terms of 0 to 60 mph and quarter-mile times. That matters to people. These are cutting-edge cars, and not awkward looking either. Everybody wants to be the guy in the Model S today and the Boxer tomorrow. And it goes beyond autos for this company. Wouldn’t you love to have a roof covered by Tesla solar tiles, generating all the energy you need? Before I start to sound like an advertisement, let me tie these points a little tighter together.

The economy is perfect for Tesla’s products, which are a bit more expensive than your average Kia. The stock market is perfect for Tesla’s shares, which are a bit more expensive than your average blue chip.

Conclusion – Don’t Miss the Forest for the Trees

Shorting Tesla now is foolhardy and it will remain that way until the market environment is significantly less conducive to growth stocks carrying debt and generating a loss – in other words until the first signs of the next recession. That is, unless Elon Musk, one of few people I would work for today without a second thought, sees his firm break free of the chains of capital providers before that time comes – and I would not put it (or anything) past him. Then Tesla would still be cyclical and its shares would still act like a cyclical stock, but it might pay a reliable dividend at the same time. Certainly, the risk will come down as cash flows improve, but the risk premium for the company run by this visionary will likely exist for a good while longer. In other words, people pay up for great things, especially in good times, and they do not mind if it is delivered a little late. For more of my work on the markets and equities, readers are welcome to follow the column here at Seeking Alpha. I’m making a point to follow Tesla more closely, simply because it’s so cool, so TSLA shareholders might also find value in following the column.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.